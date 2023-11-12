Notes: Washington snags first touchdown pass in Illinois win

Nov. 12—CHAMPAIGN — Reggie Love III has been in Casey Washington's ear on a weekly basis for two years about not getting in the end zone.

Not that the fifth-year Illinois wide receiver hasn't scored in his career. Washington actually scooped and scored a Love fumble against Maryland in 2021, but the Round Rock, Texas, native had 100 career receptions without a receiving touchdown heading into Saturday's game against Indiana.

It was a stat Illinois quarterback John Paddock couldn't believe when he arrived in Champaign in January after transferring from Ball State.

"It's wild," Paddock said was his thought after hearing that. "How is that even possible? I don't know how that's even possible."

Paddock got Washington into the end zone against the Hoosiers. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound veteran receiver snagged a 20-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter and finished Saturday's 48-45 win by Illinois with five catches for 99 yards.

"It feels great," Washington said after helping Illinois improve to 5-5 and 3-4 in the Big Ten. "More importantly, we got the win. As you get older, I've gained perspective. Going out there and playing with your teammates, you appreciate it more as you get older. To score a touchdown is a cherry on top. The journey has been ups and downs — sideways — but good, bad or indifferent, it's my path and my obstacle. I'm just so grateful for the teammates I have in my life and my coaches."

Washington's teammates were at least as excited about Washington's touchdown as he was. Maybe more. It was a moment they all wanted for him.

"Everybody in this building knows what Casey brings to the table," fellow wide receiver Isaiah Williams said. "We know his talent. We know how much of a team player he is. He wants everybody to be successful. We know how hard he works for his teammates. Great blocker. Leader. He's a guy, too, when things are going wrong, he's that one guy who's going to be that vocal leader in tough situations. We know that. It was just great for the whole world to see he can make plays."

★ ★ ★

Williams made plenty of plays of his own Saturday against Indiana (3-7, 1-6). The Illini's leading receiver kept that title with nine catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns — the last a 21-yard score in overtime to give him the game-winner in back-to-back games.

Williams' game-winning catch was also the 200th of his career. It's a milestone that put the St. Louis native in exclusive company, as Hall of Famer David Williams (262 receptions) is the only other Illinois receiver to hit that mark.

It's also a milestone the former quarterback never anticipated he'd hit.

"Literally never," Williams said. "I never thought any of this would be happening. Even at the beginning of the season, I really didn't know I was that close to 2,000 (yards) and 200 catches. Learning I'm breaking records and getting on boards all time, it just feels great. Honestly, I had no idea about any of that switching (positions). I just felt like that was my best opportunity to play. I trusted (Illinois coach Bret Bielema), trusted the offense and it's worked out."

★ ★ ★

Paddock and Williams are now 2 for 2 on game-winners after connecting to beat Minnesota and Indiana. Paddock calls Williams a "quarterback's dream" given his combination of speed and route running ability.

"And a phenomenal person," Paddock added. "We don't always start with that enough is he's a 10 times better person than he is a football player. Fantastic guy. Fantastic athlete and fantastic receiver. I think him playing the quarterback position, he knows what feels good and doesn't feel good back there. There are some receivers who are great and who are fast, but they're not necessarily quarterback-friendly. With Isaiah, I think quarterback-friendly, and that would go for all of our receivers."

Williams said Paddock approaches quarterback play the same way he did when he played the position. That's helped them develop a connection in the last 11 months that's paid off in those late-game situations to beat the Gophers and Hoosiers.

"He's a dude that wants speed," Williams said of Paddock. "He'll go through his reads, and he wants you to win (matchups) fast. When you win fast, it helps him with his progression. That's kind of the way I like to play receiver. That's one thing we're on the same page about."

★ ★ ★

The Illinois defense wasn't on the same page for most of Saturday's game. Indiana put up 451 yards of total offense, with quarterback Brendan Sorsby regularly picking apart the Illini secondary in completing 22 of 33 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns. The only blemishes were an interception to Illinois freshman safety Mac Resetich and an overtime drive that went nowhere and garnered just a field goal.

It was a late defensive stand by Illinois reminiscent of the final defensive possession in the road win at Minnesota.

"That's us putting our foot down knowing what's on the line and getting a stop," Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton said. "I know everybody watches football in our locker room. Everybody watches the greats making those great plays at the end of the game and getting hype from the fans. I think everybody wants to make that play at the end of the game. We've all got the same mindset and same goals the last drive. We've just got to go out there and do it."

★ ★ ★

Penalties didn't help the Illinois defense. Particularly what seemed like an unending number of flags for defensive pass interference. The Illini finished the game with 14 penalties for 139 yards. Both were season-highs and included an ejection for cornerback Taz Nicholson for spitting on an Indiana player.

"Taz, I don't condone," Bielema said. "If he spit on the guy, we're going to have a conversation about that. Taz swears up and down (he didn't)."

Nicholson was responsible for several of the defensive pass interference penalties while matched up with Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley. Then the Illini switched Xavier Scott on McCulley to similar results.

"I don't think there was a DPI called on our sideline," Bielema said. "Every one of them was on that far sideline. (McCulley) is a big, tall receiver, but if he puts his hands on us, we've got a right to defend that. It's turned into a nice, little rivalry game with Indiana. Who would have thought?"

Bielema, actually.

"The whole game was chippy," the Illinois coach said. "This goes back to last year. We had a 100-degree locker room last year (at Indiana), and it really (ticked) some people off. We kind of played off that this year, to be quite honest.

"I thought the officials could have gotten better control of what was going on. There was an early substitution issue I know is going to be a problem, and they'll call back and say, 'Yeah, we should have done this differently.' As coaches, we have to stand up for our players. On the flip side, our players can't do dumb things. You've just got to walk away."

★ ★ ★

Ca'Lil Valentine had the weekend off with the Arizona Interscholastic Association open division playoffs not starting until next week. So the four-star Chandler (Ariz.) running back and Class of 2024 Illinois commit made the trip to Champaign for an unofficial visit.

Valentine stressed the vision for the Illini offense Bielema, offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and running backs coach Thad Ward laid out for him — and how he fit in those plans — was at the top of his list for picking Illinois. Then he saw Love put up his best game of the season against Indiana in the Illini's best offensive performance of the year.

That Illinois is starting a true freshman at running back in Kaden Feagin doesn't hurt Valentine's interest in the Illini either.

"It gives me hope," Valentine said. "It tells me I can play here, and it's a better opportunity. I think I fit perfectly. I think me and Kaden will be a great fit for this team. I have the speed. He has the power. I really think we'll do good things out here."

Valentine has rushed 185 times for 1,254 yards and 17 touchdowns in 10 games for Chandler. The 6-foot, 185-pound running back also has 27 receptions for 317 yards and another touchdown. The Wolves (8-2) will play Highland (Ariz.) on Nov. 17 in the quarterfinals of the AIA playoffs.

"Some things I wanted to do better — it's up and down — but I think I'm having a great season," Valentine said. "I care how I"m doing, but I just want to win as a team and hold that trophy up senior year."

Scott Richey