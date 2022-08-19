Notes from Thursday’s practice leading into Falcons week

The Jets had a light, non-padded practice Thursday as they gear up for joint practices Friday and Saturday with the Atlanta Falcons. That leads up to the teams’ meeting for their second preseason game Monday night on ESPN. As we get set for the Jets to work out with the Falcons, here are a few notes from the media landscape on Thursday’s practice, the last amongst themselves for a few days.

Duane Brown changes number, prepares for first team drills

New Jets left tackle Duane Brown worked on the side earlier in the week and continued to do so Thursday, but also started working in positional drills. It is possible Brown will take some team reps during this weekend’s joint practices with the Falcons.

He also changed his number already in such a short time with the Jets. After initially taking No. 68, Brown will now wear No. 71. Nate Herbig, who was wearing No. 71, is now wearing No. 68.

Duane Brown has already switched numbers. He’s now No. 71. Here he is during some position drills: #Jets pic.twitter.com/vkZL68qPmN — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 18, 2022

Joe Flacco started strong, struggled late

With Zach Wilson back in the team facilities, Joe Flacco continued as QB1, as the likelihood continues to be that he will be under center in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Flacco started Thursday’s practice by carrying over the momentum he built from Tuesday’s practice. He threw a red-zone touchdown pass to, you guessed it, TE Tyler Conklin, who has arguably been the star of Jets camp thus far.

But that momentum came to a half by the end of practice. He took a sack late and threw an interception to safety Jordan Whitehead. ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes it easily could have been two interceptions for Flacco.

#Jets practice 16 (no pads): 📰Flacco cooled off. Got off to a nice start, picking up where he left off Tuesday, but things went awry. Finished with a sack and 4 straight incompletions, including an INT. Easily could’ve been 2 INT. This was his 4th practice as the QB1 temp. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 18, 2022

Flacco picked off by Whitehead on a pass over the middle. He hasn’t thrown many. That was just a bad throw into traffic. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 18, 2022

Per The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, Flacco went 6/9 with a touchdown and an interception Thursday.

Flacco was 6 of 9 with a TD and an interception, I believe. https://t.co/3KcAnedEOL — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 18, 2022

Potential future Hall of Famer takes in Thursday’s practice

Joe Klecko was an absolute force for the Jets as part of the New York Sack Exchange back in the day. Now, he’s back in Florham Park taking in the new generation of Jets football. And this comes on the heels of him finding out he is one step away from being enshrined forever in Canton, Ohio.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their three senior finalists for the Class of 2023 and the former defensive lineman for the Jets is among that group, along with former longtime Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley and former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley.

Klecko isn’t counting his chickens before they hatch, though. “Until the check’s in the bank, I’m gonna maintain civility about this and live my normal life,” Klecko said. The 48-member voting committee will meet in January to decide the fate of Klecko and he needs to receive 80% of the votes to be elected to the Hall.

Injury notes

The main injury note surrounds defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who continues to deal with an ankle injury and has not practiced all week. Head coach Robert Saleh said he is hopeful Williams will return soon.

Two other players did not practice Thursday: safety Lamarcus Joyner was out with an illness and cornerback Brandin Echols missed with a hamstring injury.

Boyer earns bragging rights in punt-catching competition

The Jets ended practice on a fun note by having defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer take part in a punt-catching competition. Thanks to Brian Costello of the New York Post, we saw that both caught their first punt, then missed their next three. So it all came down to the final round. Boyer caught his final punt, Ulbrich did not. Congratulations to Boyer on taking home the bragging rights on this one.

Jets had a punt catching contest between DC Jeff Ulbrich and STC Brant Boyer to end practice. Both caught the first one and missed next 3. Last round Boyer catches it and Ulbrich does not. Boyer wins. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 18, 2022

