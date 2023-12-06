Notes: Late three a confidence-builder for Hawkins

Dec. 5—NEW YORK — Coleman Hawkins found himself wide open with the ball in his hands at the top of the key late in Tuesday's Jimmy V Classic showdown with Florida Atlantic.

The closest Florida Atlantic player had no chance to recover defensively. The three-point attempt was there for the taking.

Hawkins took it. Without hesitation.

Even though he had missed his previous four three-pointers that were equally as clean looks.

This one went in. An opportune moment for Hawkins to find his footing on the perimeter, as it pushed No. 20 Illinois' lead back to five points with 2 minutes, 47 seconds to play.

Hawkins added a pair of free throws in Illinois' next possession. Five of his nine points came when the Illini needed them the most to close out a 98-89 win against No. 11 Florida Atlantic. Exactly what's expected of the veteran forward.

"Still, when you've been out a little bit and you miss 21/2 weeks, it's really nice to see that," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Hawkins' crucial three-pointer. "We went to it. We went to the pick-and-pop with him with (Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin) in. It was nice to see him knock that in."

Hawkins felt some relief in making that three-pointer. The 6-foot-10 forward missed both he attempted in Saturday's 76-58 win at Rutgers — his first game back after missing three with a knee injury — and he was just 1 of 9 on the season heading into Tuesday night's game.

"Finally," Hawkins said. "I feel like I've just got to get in a rhythm. That was one I felt good about. I caught it, didn't think about it and just shot it. It felt good to finally see one go in."



Hawkins has been back as a full participant — in practice and games — for just more than a week.

The senior forward still isn't 100 percent after missing two weeks and three games dealing with tendinitis and what Underwood said was two problematic ingrown toenails that had to be cut out. Getting as close as possible ahead of each game, the Illinois coach added, was Hawkins' goal.

"It's handling the recovery part of being a little bit dinged up," Underwood said. "That's one of the things that comes with it. It's maybe something he deals with off and on throughout his career. He's got to know how to respond after games so he's as close to 100 percent as he can be the next time out.

"He's doing that. (The two weeks out of action) did him a ton of good, and he's feeling as good as he's felt in maybe a year. When that's the case, you've got to learn from that and prepare. He's a valuable piece — he knows that — and he's handling himself in the right ways right now."



While Illinois was able to exploit the matchup between Hawkins and the Goldin in some pick-and-pop situations, the Owls' 7-1 center had the upper hand in some matchups of his own. Enough to score 23 points on 10 of 15 shooting.

"Vlad's a really good player," Underwood said. "He might be one of the candidates for most improved player in the country. He could really score. We were shocked seeing him shoot jump shots to open the game. But as long as he was shooting, they weren't shooting threes, so it was OK. He's a really good player. He's an elite rim protector. He's a definite enforcer in the paint."

Two first-half fouls, though, negated any advantage with Goldin on the bench for most of the half. He played just 6 minutes in the first half and 19 total in the game before fouling out late in the second half.

"We're at a positional size advantage at every position but one when he's in the game, and when he's not in the game, we're at a positional size disadvantage at all five positions," Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May said. "So I think it speaks for itself. We come up with more tough rebounds around the basket because of his size and also his tenacity. I don't think it's any secret to anyone in the country that we're a much more effective basketball team when Vlad's not in foul trouble."



Illinois guard Justin Harmon provided some three-point pop of his own Tuesday off the bench, making a pair of corner threes as part of his season-high 10-point effort. The fifth-year guard was also effective attacking the basket and made both of his free throws.

"He's become very consistent in his practices in terms of practicing hard and intense every day," Underwood said. "Going up against (Terrence Shannon Jr.) every day. Going up against Marcus (Domask) every day. Preparation leads to success, and his preparation is key. We know what he does defensively, but offensively we have a lot of faith in him. He's a very good catch-and-shoot guy, and he's very good going downhill. He showed that."



Tuesday was Illinois' third Jimmy V Classic appearance in four seasons. The Illini lost to Baylor in Indianapolis during the COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season and upset Texas in overtime last season at Madison Square Garden before adding another victory in New York City on Tuesday night against Florida Atlantic.

It's the type of game Illinois wouldn't have gotten in the early days of Underwood's Illini tenure. Back when the rebuild was still a real work in progress.

"It's really good to have Illinois back where it belongs on that stage playing in these games and these events," Underwood said. "In the Top 25. Playing a marquee opponent. I think that's one of the things that makes me feel good as a head coach that our players and our fans are all getting the opportunity to enjoy these moments. You've got to go out and still win the games, but it's nice to be in that upper echelon."



Quincy Guerrier is also not quite at 100 percent after suffering a preseason wrist injury that, up until Saturday's Big Ten opener at Rutgers, had the 6-8 forward wearing a significant amount of kinesiology tape on his forearm, wrist and down onto his hand.

"It's getting better," Guerrier said. "I know my shot will get better — my percentages will go up. I'm not really worried about that. I'm worried about winning games and trying to help my teammates. I know I'm the best rebounder on the team, and I've got to keep doing what I'm doing."

While Guerrier is Illinois' top rebounder — he had two in Tuesday's win against Florida Atlantic while missing his only attempt from three-point range — the Illini are still a rebound-by-committee team capable of getting that type of production from all five positions.

"We've got to take advantage of it," Guerrier said. "I think by doing that it will give us more opportunity offensively. Our defense will get better, too, because we'll score on second-chance opportunities, and we have time to come back on defense and settle our defense. It's really good for us."

SCOTT RICHEY