Notes from Sunday’s second joint practice with Falcons

The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons met for a second day of joint practices on Saturday, though this practice was without pads. Still, it was another overall good day for the Jets heading into Monday’s preseason meeting (8:00 PM EST, ESPN).

Let’s run through some notes and observations from Saturday’s final tuneup for Preseason Week 2.

Robert Saleh pleased with competitiveness of practice, thought everything was very clean

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh looks on during in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Jets didn’t have a chance to be completely physical on Saturday with just the shells on, but by accounts, including Jets’ team reporter Ethan Greenberg, the Jets were much more physical, especially compared to last year’s joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Jets looked like a different team than the last time they had joint practices,” noted Greenberg. “The Jets hosted the Eagles last August and Philadelphia was the more physical team. This year, the script was flipped.”

Also making note of the difference from a year ago is linebacker C.J. Mosley.

“You can ask anybody that was here last year, you can feel and sense the difference from our joint practices last year,” Mosley said. “Philly came here and honestly they got after us that first day. We felt like this year, we set the tone early yesterday and were the more physical team. That’s the type of mentality we want to have every time we step on the field.”

HC Robert Saleh also loved how smooth and competitive his team looked during these practices, including Saturday’s, even without full gear.

“We didn’t have pads on, but to go through the mental aspect of it and get ourselves into it, I thought it was clean,” Saleh said. “We came out healthy. Good competitive practice and I feel like we all got a lot of it especially with all the red zone work.”

Jets impress in hurry-up offense

New York Jets’ Tyler Conklin participates in a drill at the NFL football team’s training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Jets and Falcons worked on hurry-up offense Saturday. Both offenses started work at the opposite 25-yard line going in, with the situation being down 14-6 with 45 seconds left.

The Falcons had the ball first and did absolutely nothing with it. LB Quincy Williams sacked Falcons QB Marcus Mariota on first down. After a short completion on second down, the Jets forced two straight incompletions. including a pass intended for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts on fourth down.

When the Jets took over on offense, Joe Flacco and company did exactly what they needed to do, scoring on third down, a touchdown pass to, who else, TE Tyler Conklin. Michael Carter caught a pass from Flacco for the two-point conversion.

More and more, the Jets are building so much confidence down in the red zone, especially with Conklin, who has been a focal point and the star of the red zone throughout this camp.

Injury roundup

Obviously not an injury note, but the Jets continue the ramp-up period for left tackle Duane Brown. He is expected to practice next week leading up to the preseason finale against the Giants.

Others who did not practice include DE Carl Lawson (veteran rest day), LB Marcell Harris (hamstring), DL Quinnen Williams (ankle), DE Bryce Huff (oblique), DL Vinny Curry (hamstring) and DT Sheldon Rankins.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner was back working in team periods after returning from an illness. DL Michael Clemons left practice after a hit to the ribs, but Saleh believes Clemson should be ok.

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams at practice during Jet Fan Fest that took place at the 2022 New York Jets Training Camp in Florham Park, NJ on July 30, 2022.

Jet Fan Fest Took Place At The 2022 New York Jets Training Camp In Florham Park Nj On July 30 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire