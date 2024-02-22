Notes: Spike in turnovers contributes to loss at Penn State

Feb. 22—STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Illinois had gotten its turnover troubles sorted in the last month. Just one game of double-digit mistakes out of the last six heading into Wednesday night's Big Ten showdown with Penn State. No more than nine in any of the past three games.

Then 18 at Rec Hall — the most since 21 against Southern in November — that turned into 15 points for the Nittany Lions. Coleman Hawkins matched his season-high with five turnovers. Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. had four turnovers apiece, with the latter getting the ball taken with 30 seconds to play as Penn State pieced together its come-from-behind 90-89 victory.

"It's just 40 minutes of what they do," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of the Nittany Lions. "They run and jump. We were sloppy with the ball. Coleman hasn't had a ball taken in a long, long time, and I think they took three to four in the first half. They just knocked them out of his hands. Marcus was handling the ball a lot. They're very handy — one of the top steal teams — and the one thing we did was turn it over and play into their hands a little bit."

Even 18 turnovers, though, didn't keep Illinois from outscoring Penn State 22-20 on fast break points. Shannon was responsible for almost all of it with 16 fast-break points. The Nittany Lions basically had two choices when Shannon got a full head of steam in transition — give up a layup or foul him. They tried both to equally unsuccessful results, with Shannon scoring a game-high 35 points.

"They're one of the worst transition teams in Power Five in giving up points," Underwood said. "I'm not telling them anything they don't know. They are dead last in our league in points in transition. We knew if we could get a defensive rebound and stop that's where Terrence excels. He was terrific in that area."

★ ★ ★

Mike Greco moved to Frederick, Md., a decade ago. Count him among those in favor of the round of Big Ten expansion that saw Maryland move from the ACC. It's allowed the Chicago native and longtime Illinois fan a chance to see his favorite team in person even after leaving the Midwest.

Back-to-back games at Maryland and Penn State were too good for Greco to pass up. He made the 170-mile trip from Frederick to the Penn State campus to see his favorite team a second time on Wednesday night.

Greco wound up with the best seat in the house of any fan at Rec Hall after paying $190 on the secondary market for a second row vantage point along the sideline opposite the Illinois bench. A better seat — at least closer — than even Illini athletic director Josh Whitman had for the game.

Greco got to see an 85-80 Illinois win on Saturday in College Park, Md., and was positive he would witness another one Wednesday against Penn State. Looked like he would, too, with the Illini leading by 10 with 21/2 minutes to play before the Nittany Lions flipped the game on its head in the final 35 seconds for a come-from-behind win.

"I took a half day at work," Greco said. "Had to watch the boys. ... Tickets weren't too bad. I've never sat this low before. Why not?"

Like most Illinois fans of a certain age, it was the Dee Brown and Deron Williams-led Illinois teams that turned Greco into an Illini fan.

"It was the '05 team that really attracted me to them," he said. "Not to mention I don't like the NBA so I don't watch the Bulls. These are my guys."

★ ★ ★

Illinois had to contend with a reunion weekend at Michigan State when it played the Spartans on Feb. 10 in East Lansing, Mich. Even NCAA champion Mateen Cleaves — the 2000 Final Four Most Outstanding Player — was in the house, representative of the last great moment for the Big Ten in the NCAA tournament.

Then Maryland recognized a pair of ACC championship teams Saturday in College Park, Md. The Terrapins' faithful showed up in droves, selling out the XFINITY Center only a few days after empty seats appeared to outnumber occupied ones for a Valentine's Day matchup with Iowa.

The trend continued Wednesday at Penn State, with the Nittany Lions playing their first Big Ten home game at Rec Hall — with a sold-out crowd of 6,150 fans on hand — since moving into Bryce Jordan Center in 1996.

Underwood's response Tuesday to three straight Big Ten opponents setting up special occasion with the Illini in town? That it was "great to be Illinois."

"I haven't forgotten what it's like to be 13th or 14th," the Illinois coach said. "It's nice to have other peoples' attention and respect."

Underwood also acknowledged that you have to perform at the level you're earning that attention and respect. The Illini did at Maryland but didn't at Michigan State and now Penn State.

"I don't know if the crowd bothered us," Underwood said. "It was nice to be in that atmosphere. .... I'm nostalgic because I like the really old buildings and crowds. But we just played in 18,000 at Maryland and closed one out. I'm not saying that had anything to do with it. It was more our not making plays."

★ ★ ★

Illinois has steadily elevated its offense this season to the point it ranked fifth nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, per both Ken Pomeroy and Bart Torvik, heading into Wednesday night's game. Obviously good, but still with room for improvement in Underwood's opinion.

Fifth isn't first.

Underwood's primary focus has been stressing offensive rebounding. The Illini are one of the Top 20 teams in the country in offensive rebounding percentage — in short, the percentage of their own misses they get back — but Underwood wants more. More from Ty Rodgers, Shannon, Quincy Guerrier and Hawkins in particular.

Rodgers delivered against Penn State with five offensive rebounds. Illinois had 19 as a team out of its 49 total rebounds.

"That moves that number," Underwood said about the impact of better offensive rebounding on his team's overall offensive metrics. "Those are things that can make this team elite and keep elevating that number and that ranking. It's nice to have that — it's nice to have options that come from different guys — but we've still got some things we need to do there."

★ ★ ★

Hawkins got some attention on social media in the last week. First there was comedically throwing Guerrier under the bus as the oldest player on the team. There was also his celebratory TikTok after Saturday's win at Maryland — wearing the same T-shirt the Terrapins were handing out to fans — and a clap back at a podcaster that seemed to forget he had played on championship teams for the Illini.

"Coleman, that's my guy," said Rodgers, who had a cameo appearance in the TikTok. "He's so funny. I can just laugh at it. I'm like you guys. I just laugh at it.

"Coleman, he's one of one. He always brings that presence, and it brings a light to all of us. If someone is having a bad day, Coleman might do something silly and everybody's happy."

Scott Richey