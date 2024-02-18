Notes: Shannon shines in Big Ten road win

Feb. 17—COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland didn't have to contend with Terrence Shannon Jr. when it made its trip to Champaign last month with the Illinois guard in the midst of what turned into a six-game suspension.

Shannon wasn't available to try and lock down Terrapins guards Jahmir Young. Wasn't available to give Illinois its usual transition threat.

And Maryland left State Farm Center with a 76-67 victory.

Saturday's rematch was different. In no small part because Shannon was on the court for Illinois when it made its trip to College Park looking for Big Ten redemption. Shannon helped the Illini frustrate Young into 8-of-23 shooting and was the focal point of their transition offense that led to a 19-2 advantage in fast-break points and, ultimately, an 85-80 victory.

"The big thing was trying to get back and form a wall on him in transition because that's really where he does all his damage," Maryland coach Kevin Willard said. "He made a couple nice moves — he's a pro, he's going to make some good moves and score — but for the most part, he did most of his damage in transition."

Shannon finished Saturday's game with 27 points on 6-of-16 shooting. He struggled from three-point range, making just 1 of 7, but was 14 of 16 at the free-throw line. There was little the Terrapins could do when the Illinois guard got a head of steam attacking the basket with the ball in his hands. Other than foul him. Shannon drew 12 fouls in his 39 minutes on the court.

"You've just got to guess," Illinois guard Justin Harmon said about Shannon's first step. "You've got to guess which way he's going to go first because his first step, you can't stay in front of it. He's amazing. Great first step."

Shannon is averaging 25.4 points in his last five games after averaging 13.3 points in his first three games back from his judicially-reversed suspension that came on the heels of his late December arrest on a rape charge in Lawrence, Kan.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood didn't know when Shannon would return to the form he showed before his suspension. Getting back on the court after virtually a month away was bound to be difficult.

"He almost tried too hard not to mess things up or not to be so assertive," Underwood said. "People laugh, we don't run much to Terrence. It's just kind of how he scores the basketball in transition, at the foul line and driving the basketball. We try to create space for him. What he's done defensively is where he's made the jump since he's been back. He was awful the first few games. Now, he's come back in a mode where he's doing what he does, and I thought he was terrific."

Underwood might have thought Shannon was "terrific" defensively against Maryland — and four blocks bear that out — but the Illinois coach still had an area to pinpoint for improvement.

"I'm going to keep challenging Terrence Shannon to get on the glass," Underwood said. "He had one rebound in 39 minutes. All of you guys could go out and get one rebound. We've got to challenge him. He's got another place to go with his game for us to get to where we need to go."

That's a challenge Underwood recently presented to Marcus Domask. The veteran guard had just three rebounds in Illinois' blowout win against Michigan and only two in the road loss at Michigan State. Domask answered Underwood's challenge with 12 rebounds against Maryland as part of his third double-double of the season.

"I hope so," Domask said when asked if 12 rebounds would be enough to satisfy Underwood's challenge. Those 12 rebounds matched his total from his four previous games combined.

"I've had times where I've played a little soft," Domask continued. "That's just stuff that I can't do as a senior."

Illinois adjusted its defense for Saturday's rematch with Maryland. At least in how it defended Young, Julian Reese and how those two operated in ball screen actions together.

The Illini doubled Reese when he got the ball down low and blitzed Young on ball screens instead of switching in the first half before guarding them both mostly straight up in the second half.

The results were somewhat mixed. Reese still had 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, but Young was only efficient at the free throw line, shooting 37 percent on two-pointers and 25 percent from three-point range.

"Those are two guys who they go to a lot," Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins said. Doubling Reese was an effort to keep Hawkins out of foul trouble.

"The first game you saw it was just one-on-one, no help," Hawkins continued. "That's easy for anybody to do. Back somebody down with an unlimited amount of dribbles. Get to your spot. It was good to see that the team cares about me going to a 'fist down' plan — our double team plan. They don't really have any shooters on the back side, so it was kind of zoning in on those post-ups and not letting other people impact the game."

Illinois has used Hawkins in a "free safety" role at the back of its defense against Big Ten teams without bigs capable of stretching the floor. It's a role the 6-foot-10 senior can fill, but one he admits doesn't always yield a positive result.

"I like switching out and guarding and doing multiple different defensive schemes," Hawkins said. "Sometimes it is bad on my part. I wouldn't say I get lazy, but I get kind of lackadaisical just floating around out there and find myself in kind of bad positions in no man's land. I can definitely showcase my skill set defensively. We haven't played any bigs that can shoot the ball very well, so it's been kind of hard to do so."

