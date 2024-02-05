Notes | Rodgers' rebounding 'difference maker'

Feb. 4—CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood turned to his bench during the first half of Sunday's game against Nebraska and asked who was going to start rebounding. Because at that point, the Illinois coach said, Ty Rodgers had them all.

Rodgers, in fact, had nine of Illinois' 16 rebounds at that point of the game. The 6-foot-6 sophomore finished one shy of his career high, with 14 rebounds to go with eight points, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

"I think just going, honestly," Rodgers said was his key to hauling in a team-high five offensive rebounds as part of his game-high total. "If you go, there's a chance you're going to get it. It's being aggressive and not accepting block outs. I think it's just an effort thing, honestly."

Underwood called Rodgers "the difference" in Illinois' 87-84 overtime victory against Nebraska.

"Everybody is going to play a 5-man on him," Underwood said. The Cornhuskers were the latest, pitting big man Rienk Mast against Rodgers defensively.

"It's to our advantage," Underwood continued. "He was sick in the Purdue game, so I'll give Zach (Edey) his credit. He didn't play great in that game. He was the difference. He can play as a screener. He's really good in the pocket and made a couple great decisions. He's athletic and did a great job of cutting. And he's making free throws. He's a really, really good college basketball player."

Hoiberg defended his decision to send Mast and Rodgers by noting the Illinois guard had yet to attempt a three-pointer this season. Playing off him makes strategic sense even if he's a threat as a cutter and slasher. The key, though, is keeping Rodgers off the boards — something Nebraska didn't manage.

"When you play off, you've got to go find him," Hoiberg. "You've got to seek contact and hit him and get into his body, but he's do good at getting around. Last year, you look at the two games, he had 10 offensive rebounds in those two. He was unbelievable in that area (Sunday).

"Even though you can play off of him and plug and try to help on some of those shooters — especially the back downs when they have good matchups — he still poses a big problem because of his ability to cut, slash and get to the rim. Then he's one of the best offensive rebounders in our league."

***

Illinois finished Sunday's game with a 50-33 rebounding edge against Nebraska. The advantage was even more stark when comparing just offensive rebounds. The Illini had 17. The Cornhuskers had five.

"That's the theme for us," Hoiberg said. "We've talked a lot about taking care of the basketball and rebounding. When we do both, we generally win. When we take care of one, we're in a close game like we were (Sunday). If we get beat in both — if we turn it over and give up offensive rebounds — we get it handed to us. We've got to find a way to turn up the physicality. I've talked about this a lot. When teams start getting on us and start getting offensive rebounds, it just goes in the wrong direction."

***

Illinois had one goal in defending Mast — make him drive it. Mast made 4 of 9 three-pointers Sunday against Illinois when Coleman Hawkins couldn't get to the perimeter quick enough to contest the 6-9 forward's shots. Making the Groningen, Netherlands, native put the ball on the floor and score inside the three-point arc was a more successful venture.

"Just crawl up in him, pressure him, not make him comfortable," Hawkins said was his goal.

Mast finished with 22 points for the Cornhuskers, but it took him 21 shots to get there.

"Our whole goal was to force him to drive," Underwood said. "Make him a driver. ... Forcing him to dribble was great. I thought Coleman did a great job on the low post. He made one or two, but he took 21 shots — 8 for 21, I'll take that most days."

***

Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga led all scores with a game-high 31 points Sunday. The 6-2 guard shot 64 percent from the field overall, 71 percent from three-point range and made all eight of his free throws. It was a performance in sharp contrast to the two points on 1 of 7 shooting he managed in the Cornhuskers' overtime upset of No. 6 Wisconsin on Thursday. It was also better than his seven points on 3 of 10 shooting in Nebraska's 22-point loss at Maryland on Jan. 27.

"It was a matter of time," Hoiberg said. "People were up in arms, 'What's going on with Keisei?' He had two games where he didn't make shots. He's too good of a shooter, too good of an offensive player, for that to last. He came out and really got it going for us."

Tominaga's 31 points against Illinois set a new career high for the Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan, native. His previous high of 30 came last season in an early February win against Penn State where he also made five three-pointers.

"You see his release," Underwood said. "You see where he shoots it from. He's one of the headiest and smartest players in college basketball. He had an elite, elite defender guarding him most of the night in Terrence Shannon and still got (shots) off. ... The thing with Keisei is he gets as many twos as he does threes, and he's a very efficient finisher. They can space the floor and cause problems. (Sunday) those shots went down, and we were fortunate to withstand it."

***

Underwood was called for a technical foul before the first media timeout of the first half. The Illinois coach was arguing for a foul call on Shannon at the end of the court opposite the Illini bench, and his interaction with referee Owen Shortt quickly got contentious.

Underwood repeatedly yelled, "You don't cuss at me like that!" at Short, which ultimately prompted the technical foul.

Asked about the interaction after the game, Underwood uttered just a single word to describe what happened.

"Nothing," he said with a smile before wrapping up his postgame press conference.