Notes from Rams’ training camp practice on Monday

After having a light, “de-load” day on Sunday, the Rams were back at it on Monday with players in pads and the competition turned up a notch. Matthew Stafford and the quarterbacks were throwing once again after getting Sunday off, so it was a more eventful day at UC Irvine.

Here are some updates from Monday’s practice, with a couple of highlight-reel plays from Allen Robinson and Matthew Stafford.

Allen Robinson is going to be a monster in the red zone

Robinson brings a different skill set to the Rams’ receiver room, using his size and physicality to win contested catches. He showed how dangerous he is on 50-50 balls with a great grab over Robert Rochell in the end zone.

Impressive TD catch from Allen Robinson II in redzone 1-on-1s pic.twitter.com/1x3X9J7B17 — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 1, 2022

Robert Rochell had an up-and-down day

Rochell is a promising young cornerback entering his second season, and there’s a chance he’ll even be a starter this season behind Jalen Ramsey and Troy Hill. He just needs to be more consistent, which was a trouble spot for him last year.

Team reporter Stu Jackson tweeted that Rochell made a great play to pick off Bryce Perkins on a sideline throw for Tutu Atwell, showing off his ball skills.

Robert Rochell intercepts a Bryce Perkins pass deep down the sideline intended for Tutu Atwell during 11-on-11. Terrific play. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 1, 2022

But in addition to allowing a touchdown to Robinson in one-on-ones (in the video above), he gave one up to Cooper Kupp on a pass that couldn’t have been put in a better spot.

Right on the money. 😮‍💨 Matthew Stafford ➡️ @CooperKupp pic.twitter.com/UOCDkbiOTm — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 1, 2022

Bobby Wagner ignited the defense with a pick-six

Wagner is absolutely going to be an impact player for the Rams, in addition to helping develop younger defenders such as Ernest Jones and Travin Howard. He made a standout play on Monday, picking off John Wolford and returning it 40 yards for a touchdown.

Bobby Wagner picks off John Wolford and returns it 40 yards for a touchdown during 11-on-11. Defense ran to the end zone to celebrate with him. Lots of cheers from crowd. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 1, 2022

As defenses often do after touchdowns, they celebrated in the end zone with their stud linebacker.

Bobby Wagner returns a loooong Pick-6, and this was the aftermath LOL pic.twitter.com/HqAxZqRQ2v — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 1, 2022

Brycen Hopkins trending up

Hopkins is battling Kendall Blanton for the TE2 spot behind Tyler Higbee, and so far, both players have done a nice job in training camp. Eric Williams of FOX Sports shared a video of Hopkins beating rookie safety Dan Isom in a one-on-one drill, easily winning to the inside with a smooth route.

TE Brycen Hopkins having a good day. pic.twitter.com/3jIFsrRTRZ — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) August 1, 2022

Tutu Atwell getting plenty of opportunities

With Van Jefferson dealing with a knee injury, Atwell could see more opportunities in the offense. According to Greg Beacham, Atwell has had the ball in his hands often throughout camp, and he made a nice grab over the middle on a pass from Wolford with David Long Jr. in coverage.

Tutu Atwell has the ball in his hands pretty frequently these days at Rams camp pic.twitter.com/mPb2Pytmtz — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 1, 2022

