Notes from Rams’ training camp practice on Monday

Cameron DaSilva
·3 min read
In this article:
After having a light, “de-load” day on Sunday, the Rams were back at it on Monday with players in pads and the competition turned up a notch. Matthew Stafford and the quarterbacks were throwing once again after getting Sunday off, so it was a more eventful day at UC Irvine.

Here are some updates from Monday’s practice, with a couple of highlight-reel plays from Allen Robinson and Matthew Stafford.

Allen Robinson is going to be a monster in the red zone

Robinson brings a different skill set to the Rams’ receiver room, using his size and physicality to win contested catches. He showed how dangerous he is on 50-50 balls with a great grab over Robert Rochell in the end zone.

Robert Rochell had an up-and-down day

Rochell is a promising young cornerback entering his second season, and there’s a chance he’ll even be a starter this season behind Jalen Ramsey and Troy Hill. He just needs to be more consistent, which was a trouble spot for him last year.

Team reporter Stu Jackson tweeted that Rochell made a great play to pick off Bryce Perkins on a sideline throw for Tutu Atwell, showing off his ball skills.

But in addition to allowing a touchdown to Robinson in one-on-ones (in the video above), he gave one up to Cooper Kupp on a pass that couldn’t have been put in a better spot.

Bobby Wagner ignited the defense with a pick-six

Wagner is absolutely going to be an impact player for the Rams, in addition to helping develop younger defenders such as Ernest Jones and Travin Howard. He made a standout play on Monday, picking off John Wolford and returning it 40 yards for a touchdown.

As defenses often do after touchdowns, they celebrated in the end zone with their stud linebacker.

Brycen Hopkins trending up

Hopkins is battling Kendall Blanton for the TE2 spot behind Tyler Higbee, and so far, both players have done a nice job in training camp. Eric Williams of FOX Sports shared a video of Hopkins beating rookie safety Dan Isom in a one-on-one drill, easily winning to the inside with a smooth route.

Tutu Atwell getting plenty of opportunities

With Van Jefferson dealing with a knee injury, Atwell could see more opportunities in the offense. According to Greg Beacham, Atwell has had the ball in his hands often throughout camp, and he made a nice grab over the middle on a pass from Wolford with David Long Jr. in coverage.

