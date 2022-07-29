Notes from Rams’ first padded practice of training camp

For their fifth official practice of training camp, the Los Angeles Rams put the pads on for the first time. It was also the first practice open to the public, and fans wasted no time packing the stands to see their team work.

The Rams haven’t ratcheted things up to the highest level of intensity yet – it’s only the first week of camp – but with the pads on, competition is heating up.

Here are some notes and highlights from Day 5 of camp.

Fans packed UC Irvine

Fans came out in droves to see the Rams for the first time this summer, packing the stands at UC Irvine on the first open practice of camp. They arrived early, filling in the facility to watch their favorite players practice – including Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald.

Aaron Donald takes the field in pads for stretching/warmups, drawing cheers from fans in attendance pic.twitter.com/1lQdjxMLft — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 29, 2022

Andrew Whitworth working with Logan Bruss

Andrew Whitworth was in attendance for the second time this week, beginning the day by signing autographs for fans ahead of practice. He then went on the field with the Rams and was working with rookie Logan Bruss, giving him some tips in-between reps.

Andrew Whitworth attending training camp practice today. Spending a lot of time giving Logan Bruss pointers in between reps during jog-through/install. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 29, 2022

Decobie Durant made a nice INT on Matthew Stafford

Story continues

Rookie cornerback Decobie Durant made a standout play on Friday to intercept Stafford on a pass intended for Cooper Kupp, which was one of the highlights of the day.

Impressive leaping grab during team drills by Cobie Durant to intercept Matthew Stafford pass intended for Cooper Kupp near the sideline. Lots of oohs from the crowd, Rams defense fired up too. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 29, 2022

He also had another interception on John Wolford, capping off a fantastic day and continuing his strong start to camp.

Rookie CB Decobie Durant has picked off two passes, one bu Stafford and another by Wolford. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) July 29, 2022

Greg Gaines came down with a red zone pick

Greg Gaines isn’t a player you expect to see intercepting passes, but he came down with one after batting a ball at the line of scrimmage during red zone drills.

Stafford finds Higbee for a pair of TDs, then Greg Gaines falls under his own batted ball near the line of scrimmage for an interception during redzone drills. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 29, 2022

Russ Yeast draws compliment from McVay

Durant and Derion Kendrick are making an early impact, but Russ Yeast can’t be ignored either. McVay gave him a shoutout after practice Friday for the job he’s done at safety.

While Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick have shined in recent training camp practices, Rams head coach Sean McVay also said Durant and Kendrick’s rookie classmate Russ Yeast has also shown a lot of great things on the back end of the defense. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 29, 2022

Tyler Higbee had the quote of camp so far

“Eat, sleep, poop football for 18 days straight.”

Yep, quote of camp so far.

What did he sayyyyyyy?? 😂 🎙 @Ty_Higs19 on Training Camp. pic.twitter.com/TKE6YwBgc5 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 29, 2022

1

1

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire