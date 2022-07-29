Notes from Rams’ first padded practice of training camp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Matthew Stafford
    Matthew Stafford
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Andrew Whitworth
    Andrew Whitworth
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Donald
    Aaron Donald
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Decobie Durant
    American football player (born 1998)
  • Cooper Kupp
    Cooper Kupp
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Logan Bruss
    American football player
  • Tyler Higbee
    Tyler Higbee
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

For their fifth official practice of training camp, the Los Angeles Rams put the pads on for the first time. It was also the first practice open to the public, and fans wasted no time packing the stands to see their team work.

The Rams haven’t ratcheted things up to the highest level of intensity yet – it’s only the first week of camp – but with the pads on, competition is heating up.

Here are some notes and highlights from Day 5 of camp.

Fans packed UC Irvine

Fans came out in droves to see the Rams for the first time this summer, packing the stands at UC Irvine on the first open practice of camp. They arrived early, filling in the facility to watch their favorite players practice – including Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald.

Andrew Whitworth working with Logan Bruss

Andrew Whitworth was in attendance for the second time this week, beginning the day by signing autographs for fans ahead of practice. He then went on the field with the Rams and was working with rookie Logan Bruss, giving him some tips in-between reps.

Decobie Durant made a nice INT on Matthew Stafford

Rookie cornerback Decobie Durant made a standout play on Friday to intercept Stafford on a pass intended for Cooper Kupp, which was one of the highlights of the day.

He also had another interception on John Wolford, capping off a fantastic day and continuing his strong start to camp.

Greg Gaines came down with a red zone pick

Greg Gaines isn’t a player you expect to see intercepting passes, but he came down with one after batting a ball at the line of scrimmage during red zone drills.

Russ Yeast draws compliment from McVay

Durant and Derion Kendrick are making an early impact, but Russ Yeast can’t be ignored either. McVay gave him a shoutout after practice Friday for the job he’s done at safety.

Tyler Higbee had the quote of camp so far

“Eat, sleep, poop football for 18 days straight.”

Yep, quote of camp so far.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

Recommended Stories