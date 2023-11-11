Notes: Quincy Guerrier helps key Illini win after becoming a dad

Nov. 11—CHAMPAIGN — Quincy Guerrier spent part of this week away from the Illinois men's basketball team. The veteran forward had a bigger responsibility — becoming a new dad. Guerrier and his fiancé, Kaci, welcomed their daughter, Natalia Rose, on Thursday.

"The blessings in life of having a child are pretty special," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He's been gone and been worried about all of that. I did want to make sure I mentioned that because I think that's pretty damn cool and pretty special to be a dad. He was fired up to be back with the team, but know that mom and daughter are healthy."

Guerrier wound up playing a pivotal role for Illinois in his first game as a dad. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward had his first double-double as an Illini with 13 points and 10 rebounds, with the bulk of his production coming in the second half.

"If I'm the Illinois coach, I give him the game ball," Oakland coach Greg Kampe said. "They finally got him on Trey (Townsend), and Trey was tired, but Trey missed a few easy ones with his defense down the stretch. I'm blaming myself that Trey was tired, but I never want to not give a young man credit. I would give (Guerrier) tremendous credit. And he made two big free throws. We still had a chance to win the game when he went to the line (down seven with 3 minutes, 51 seconds to play), and he buried them. I thought the last seven to eight minutes of that game he was the key to their success."

★ ★ ★

Sencire Harris' choosing to redshirt the 2023-24 season came as a surprise to his Illinois teammates when the Illini sophomore informed them of his decision Monday before the season opener against Eastern Illinois.

"We all respect his decision," Illinois junior guard Luke Goode said. "He's a teammate just like everybody else regardless of his decision. We're going to support him. He does a great job every day coming in here making us better. He's the first one on scout team talking trash, playing defense and doing his thing he normally does on the court."

Harris' defensive acumen and the energy he played with is what Illinois miss most this season. What Underwood said he'll miss most given the comfort level he had knowing he had "a pest on the defensive side."

Underwood said Illinois was "spoiled" in that regard in previous seasons with Trent Frazier. Andres Feliz was also that guy off the bench for the Illini in the early days of Underwood's tenure in Champaign.

Filling that void could be freshman guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. Or fifth-year veterans Justin Harmon and Guerrier. Underwood specifically mentioned all three.

"I think all those guys have the ability," the Illinois coach said. "We've got to develop that mentality. Those guys have got to step up."

★ ★ ★

Harris will have a regimented schedule this season now that he won't be available on game days. That includes multiple workouts a day with assistant coach Chester Frazier, where refining his shot is a major point of emphasis.

"The one thing for him is he's got to become a better shooter," Underwood said. "There's no doubt. His inconsistency at the three-point line, there's enough proof out there that is something he's got to get better at. He's got to change up the form a little bit."

But the main reason given for Harris' decision to redshirt this season is to get stronger. That means extra time for the 6-4, 170-pound guard with Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.

"That turns into his diet and really monitoring what he eats so we can try to put some weight on him," Underwood said. "The biggest thing for him is adding a little bit of strength and girth to his frame to go with that elite athleticism. Once he gets that, we'll play him a lot of point guard spot minutes in practice because he's so good with the ball."

★ ★ ★

Harris' decision to redshirt is a rarity. Not that players don't redshirt. They're just typically not the party to initially broach that idea.

"I think there's a sense of eagerness on his part to want to get better," Underwood said. "It's not something that young guys want to do today because they all think they've arrived and all think they're pros immediately now and have no idea how hard this game is and how few make it.

"To want to get better and take off a year of competing, most kids don't want to do that. They can't self-reflect enough to know I need to get better. Most think they've arrived and are a lottery pick when they're the 10th man on the roster. I've got tremendous respect for him for communicating that and thinking that way."

★ ★ ★

Illinois added what's now the No. 16 overall recruiting class, per 247Sports, when it signed Class of 2024 prospects Morez Johnson Jr., Jason Jakstys and Jase Butler on Wednesday. Johnson is the highest-profile recruit of the bunch as a consensus four-star, top-35 player.

Butler will boost an Illinois backcourt in the 2024-25 season as arguably the exact complement needed to Gibbs-Lawhorn. The California native has the kind of size Underwood wants in a point guard at 6-4 and roughly 200 pounds, which also allows him to play off the ball offensively and defensively.

"He's a crafty player," Underwood said. "Very, very savvy with the ball and is a terrific passer. That's one of the things that impressed me the most is he delivers the ball on time to guys coming off screens. He's a guy that makes the right reads. He's not a guy that you've got to rep a ton of things with. He's going to make the right read just by what the defense does. He's instinctive that way."

Jakstys will join Illinois in next season knowing immediate playing time might not be in the cards. The Yorkville big man acknowledged as much when he committed to the Illini in July. That he knew Underwood and Co. were looking for a developmental frontcourt option

"I'm totally for that," Jakstys told The News-Gazette this summer. "I need the time to develop, and I'm going to work as hard as I can. If I work hard enough to get some more minutes my sophomore year, that would be even better."

Underwood said the Illinois staff was upfront about that process with the 6-10 Jakstys throughout his recruitment.

"We're not going to hide anything," Underwood said. "Freshmen can transfer. They get a one-time transfer. You've got to make sure they're the right guys and they want to be at your place as much as you want them. Jason is excited to be at the University of Illinois.

"Everything just fit. It was kind of the way it used to be. You've got to be careful. It's a hot button in college sports with freshmen because they have the one-time transfer available. You want to make sure they fit and want to make sure they're capable of coming in and sticking it out and getting through the process."

★ ★ ★

Jakstys' early days with Illinois will undoubtedly include spending as much time as possible with Fletcher. The kind of physical development the long-time strength and conditioning coach has generated in his time in Champaign is the stuff of social media post legend.

"Everything is possible with Fletch," Underwood said. "It may not happen in a month, but it's a process that goes on. It's tremendous work and tremendous diligence both on Fletch's part, but also the student-athlete. Jason has great tools. He can really run. He's bouncy and jumps. He's quick twitch off the ground. All those things are stuff that excites Fletch as he gets to mold that now."

Scott Richey