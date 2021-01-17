Notes, observations from rewatching Packers’ playoff win over Rams

The Green Bay Packers held leads of 16-3 and 25-10 before eventually closing out a convincing 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

The victory sends the Packers to the NFC Championship Game.

Here are all my notes and observations from rewatching the 32-18 win:

– Preston Smith broke up two passes, including one on third down on the opening drive. He wasn’t in a position to pressure the quarterback, but he read Jared Goff’s eyes the whole way, got two arms up and disrupted the pass. Smart play from the veteran.

– The Packers made their intentions known on offense right away. The first drive had a heavy dose of pre-snap motion and inside zone runs. Both concepts would be staples the rest of the way.

– Classic Aaron Rodgers. Identify the late substitution, get everyone to the line, snap it with at least 12 on the field, and get the free play. Stealing.

– Rodgers will want his 2nd-and-goal throw back. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was wide open on the extended play. It still ended up being a ball MVS should catch with two hands above his head, but that thrown should have been a layup.

– Excellent job by Preston Smith to work down the line and make the stop on 3rd-and-short in the red zone, which eventually forced the Rams into kicking a field goal. He got inside the block attempt on the backside and took a great angle at Cam Akers to make the play.

– It’s been said in this space several times, but Malik Taylor just isn’t a good enough kickoff returner. He made an awkward catch and hesitated for a second in the end zone on his first return, which ended up being stopped at the 15. The Packers can and should do better.

– Who knows how Aaron Jones survived the wicked hit attempt by John Johnson on the second drive. He has incredible toughness and contact balance.

– Just beautiful play design on the touchdown. Put Davante in motion, get Jalen Ramsey chasing and use the built-in traffic of the defense to create separation and the score. The Rams clearly wanted to defend that type of play differently, likely with a late switch in that scenario, which is why Ramsey was so animated after.

– The Rams had another communication breakdown on Za’Darius Smith’s sack. Two players – the left tackle and the running back – took Christian Kirksey on the blitz, allowing Za’Darius to split inside and have a free run at Goff.

– Two big penalties on the Rams helped the Packers. The first came on Aaron Donald on the first touchdown drive. It gave the Packers 15 free yards and prevented a 3rd-and-7 situation. A drive later, the Rams got flagged for 15 yards on the punt return, allowing the Packers to start the possession on the Rams’ 47-yard line. They scored a touchdown on both drives.

– Aaron Jones made Troy Hill look silly in the open field on a simple check down. Even at full speed, Jones can change directions so effortlessly.

– Davante’s best rep against Ramsey came on 2nd-and-14 in the second quarter. No one runs the slant better than 17. Ramsey didn’t even get a hand on him as he set up him and then broke inside.

– Why does Aaron Rodgers pump fake all the time when he’s extending a play or scrambling? Leonard Floyd found out exactly why. He bought what Rodgers was selling on the fake, clearing the path to the end zone.

– Brutal snap from Hunter Bradley on the extra point. He’s been shaking as the long snapper all season. JK Scott’s decision to throw the ball to Mason Crosby and risk an injury to the veteran kicker was another mistake.

– The Packers defense is becoming notorious for playing soft at the end of the half.

– The 33-yard completion to Robert Tonyan setting up the field goal to end the first half was just vintage Rodgers. Avoid the pressure, expertly maneuver in the pocket and find a receiver on an improvised route.

– Both of Rodgers’ final two attempts of the first half should have been intercepted. The Rams wasted two big opportunities to prevent three points.

– Awesome blocks from Corey Linsley and Lucas Patrick on Aaron Jones’ 60-yard run to open the second half. Create the alley, take out a second-level defender and then let Jones do the rest.

– Jamaal Williams ran really hard all night.

– The Packers tackled really well throughout the game. Even Kevin King was solid.

– One of the best reps of Rashan Gary’s career was the third down sack. Beating Andrew Whitworth for a sack is no small deal. He won inside with speed and was flexible enough to turn back outside to track down Goff to end the drive. Kenny Clark provided an assist.

– Rodgers’ accuracy was a little off at times, and it was way off on the deep ball to MVS. With a good ball, it’s probably a 92-yard touchdown.

– Amazingly, just one play after missing MVS, Rodgers hung in the pocket forever, standing dangerously in the end zone for seconds before unleashing a strike to Allen Lazard for the first down. The play took real guts from No. 12.

– The same concept that sprung Lazard wide open on what could have been a 60-yard touchdown in the third quarter helped get him open the eventual 58-yard touchdown a quarter later. On both, Rodgers executed a hard run fake that sold it well.

– The pass breakup from Darious Williams on MVS was a crafty, veteran move. A little tugging to thwart the speed, and then an athletic play to high point the ball without too much contact. Charles Woodson would be impressed.

– The Rams had the quick passing game going in spurts. But any time Goff had to hang in there and make a throw downfield, the Packers pass-rush made it difficult or impossible.

– Krys Barnes had a nice game overall, but Akers took him for a ride on the Wildcat touchdown run. Barnes made first contact at the 5-yard line, but Akers carried him into the end zone.

– Hook and ladder on the two-point attempt. An awesome design and execution from the Rams. Pretty looking play that worked perfectly.

– Running a crosser with Allen Lazard from a bunched or condensed formation has become a staple play for the Packers in big spots.

– Twice, the Packers used A.J. Dillon as the vertical receiver from the backfield. It was open at least once. The play could be something the Packers go back to in these playoffs.

– JK Scott saved Hunter Bradley from another terrible snap early in the fourth quarter.

– The Packers defense dominated the fourth quarter. The Rams had 30 total yards on 14 plays.

– What a fortunate break on Dillon’s fumble. That could have been a disaster. Instead, Rodgers scooped it up like a shortstop and gained a yard.

– Rams cornerback Troy Hill bit HARD on the play-action fake on Lazard’s 58-yard touchdown.

– Barnes probably would have had a game-sealing pick if he had two healthy hands. His left hand was in a cast after a first-half injury. It was still a good read to break on the out-route and undercut the throw.

– Interior pressure from Za’Darius Smith forced Jared Goff into the final sack. Gary saw it the whole way and was there to stop the scramble attempt.

– Impressive final drive to kill the clock. The Packers just imposed their will up front and used a few simple play-action concepts. It was the same stuff they did all game.

