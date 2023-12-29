Notes and observations from Michigan football Rose Bowl practice

CARSON, Calif. — At the home of the LA Galaxy, Michigan football overtook the practice field for the major league soccer team as it continues preparation to face Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

As with any bowl game, media got to observe the first 15 minutes of practice, starting with stretching and calisthenics as well as light drills across each position group.

On Friday, WolverinesWire’s Isaiah Hole watched the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and defensive backs and came away with a few key observations. Here’s what we noticed from our limited viewing of practice at Dignity Health Sports Park in Southern California.

Getting ready

Before the guys actually got going with drills, they started by stretching and doing calisthenics (obviously, nothing to report here).

Jadyn Davis taking snaps as an early enrollee

Jadyn Davis taking QB snaps. pic.twitter.com/TMy0NBsc0Y — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) December 29, 2023

If you didn’t know, prize of the 2024 recruiting class, Jadyn Davis, is practicing with the team and took snaps even as the team prepares for Alabama.

While the video above doesn’t capture a throw, we noticed that Davis has a bit of a lower release than the typical quarterback. It will be interesting to see if Kirk Campbell and Jim Harbaugh change his throwing angle or keep it as is, especially since Davis is on the shorter side.

We watched as Michigan did drills from the 10 yard line throwing fade routes, and Davis threw a perfectly-placed ball to wide receiver Joe Taylor in the corner of the end zone.

Davis appears to already be bonding with older teammates

Photo: Isaiah Hole

After initial warmups, Davis approached star junior tailback Donovan Edwards from behind and hugged him, faking as if he was going to bring him down. While that’s not terribly unusual to see teammates acting playfully, considering Davis has only been with the program for not even a week, along with the culture that’s being set in Ann Arbor, it’s good to see him already forming a bond with veteran players. Considering he could be thrown to the fire sooner than later, it’s also an indication that he already has gained an affinity from his newfound teammates.

Michigan wearing blue pants in practice

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This was across the board, offense and defensive players. Generally, the pants worn in practice are an indication of what they’ll wear in a game. Thus, you can likely expect Michigan to wear the all-blues as the home team in the Rose Bowl against Alabama.

One freshman looks massive

Photo: Isaiah Hole

It’s always an interesting observation to see which freshmen have really blossomed over the course of the year due to the exemplary strength and conditioning program led by Ben Herbert. This year, defensive tackle Brooks Bahr really looks like he’s taken to the training, with particularly massive arms. We noticed just how big he was at the Lawry’s Beef Bowl on Thursday evening, but seeing him in uniform, he looks more than ready to participate, at least size-wise (cannot say yet for technique).

A special visitor

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The last time Michigan football played Alabama, it was in 2019 in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, and Christopher Hinton was a freshman defensive tackle. Five years later, the older Hinton brother (who now plays for the LA Chargers), was on the sideline observing practice while interacting with some of his former teammates. Hinton’s younger brother, Myles, is an offensive tackle with the Wolverines after transferring from Stanford.

Friday’s practice was more of a walkthrough

Photo: Isaiah Hole

We’ve heard all postseason about how Michigan was approaching practice and preparation for Alabama differently than in previous years of the College Football Playoff. On Friday, the players were wearing light equipment, with about half of the players in shorts instead of the traditional pants. While we didn’t see beyond the first 15 minutes of practice, it’s quite likely that Michigan didn’t do any hitting, just three days before taking the field in the Rose Bowl.

J.J. McCarthy looking good

Photo: Isaiah Hole

We paid keen attention to the star quarterback, and while we didn’t see any drills where he was asked to run, that’s only part of the equation of what he brings to the table.

In the passes he made, McCarthy had some velocity on his throws, certainly passing with some zip. On one throw, he threw a fade to Roman Wilson in the end zone and you couldn’t call it a traditional fade, given that it wasn’t exactly a light throw (think the pass he made against TCU in the back of the end zone, except lower). It was as perfect of a 10-yard pass as you’ll see from the middle of the field to the left corner.

Defensive assistant working with a different position?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Again, caveat that we only got to see 15 minutes of practice, but at the outset, defensive assistant LaTroy Lewis, who normally works with linebackers, was working with some of the reserve and younger offensive linemen. Perhaps it was one of the ‘pillars’ at work, teaching a specific thing in his wheelhouse, before moving back to his position group. But it was interesting to note that the staff continues to be fluid in how and who they work with.

Early enrollees

Photo: Isaiah Hole

We got a look at some of the early enrollees who made it to Los Angeles, and Jadyn Davis aside, we caught Jacob Oden, Jeremiah Beasley, and Cole Sullivan getting some work in. We spotted Brady Prieskorn and it looked like he wasn’t in uniform (at least not at the time).

Oden and some others were working with the scout team, it appeared, along with some other notable names (like second-year defensive back Myles Pollard). That’s a good way to get them involved as they acclimate to the college game while not taking away from their experience or the established players getting ready for the big game.

Working through something?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Again, caveat that we only saw 15 minutes, but with most of the team working out on one field, we saw freshman cornerback DJ Waller doing some extra work (light jogging and stretching) on the other field. Being away from his position group, it begs the question of whether or not he’s working through some kind of injury. While Waller hasn’t been a mainstay on defense, he’s played some important snaps throughout the year, including in the first half of the Big Ten Championship Game. Something to potentially monitor.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire