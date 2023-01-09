Notes and observations from 49ers’ romp over Cardinals

The 49ers started slow against the Cardinals in their season finale, but they got rolling in the second half and routed Arizona 38-13 at Levi’s Stadium.

An early win by Minnesota meant the 49ers needed the win to secure the No. 2 seed. Philadelphia’s victory meant the 49ers couldn’t climb up to the No. 1 spot.

Here are our notes and observations from the 49ers’s 10th-consecutive win:

First quarter

– Embarrassing. Deommodore Lenoir got Mossed by 100-year-old AJ Green for a 77-yard touchdown on the second play of the game. Lenoir is officially a problem that could cost the 49ers a playoff game.

– Brock Purdy’s understanding of his athleticism is one of his biggest strengths.

– Lots of Christian McCaffrey early. If San Francisco can get a lead that should change.

– And McCaffrey gets the first touchdown. Good design on a delayed screen to the side opposite that Deebo Samuel motioned. Really well-blocked down the field, too. Robbie Gould drilled the extra point to give the 49ers a 7-6 lead. San Francisco needed that response.

– Sheesh. There’s the 49ers defense. A three-and-out with a sack from Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu on third down after the TD. They needed that, and that’s more how the rest of this game should go.

– Nice job by Purdy to take a sack when JJ Watt blasted through right guard Spencer Burford. He could’ve turned that into an ugly play had he tried getting rid of it.

– It’s a little bit scary every time Purdy goes down. The 49ers need him healthy for the playoffs, but their offensive line is struggling.

End of first quarter: 49ers 7, Cardinals 6

Second quarter

– The 49ers offense has looked terrible since their opening drive TD. Since that series they’ve run 13 plays for negative six yards.

– Woof. Blough’s interception to Tashaun Gipson might’ve been the worst throw we’ve ever seen. That was reminiscent of the INT Gipson had to end the Raiders game, only this time there was no pressure. Blough just squibbed it.

– Elijah Mitchell’s 1st TD of the season came after the INT. He plowed in from five yards out to put San Francisco ahead 14-6. It was important to get him some work before the playoffs, and he finally capitalized with a score after missing 12 games this season.

– There’s Nick Bosa! He picked up sack No. 18.5 — one shy of tying Aldon Smith’s single-season franchise record.

– Arizona has picked up third-and-14 and third-and-11 on their series after Mitchell’s touchdown. Thought San Francisco’s defense would respond better after a beatdown at the hands of Jarrett Stidham last week. Alas, they’re getting carved up again.

– Deebo Samuel’s first touch comes with under a minute to go in the first half.

– Great TD catch by George Kittle to close the first half with a bang. Little toe tap action for the big TE. Nice find by Purdy as well who’s settled down after some early trouble. The 49ers will also get the ball after the half.

Halftime: 49ers 21, Cardinals 13

Third quarter

– Brandon Aiyuk opens the second half with a 20-yard catch. That puts him at 1,015 for the year. It’s his first season over 1,000 yards.

– That was easy. The 49ers went 75 yards on seven plays to open the half with a score. Mitchell looks great. He had a big 37-yard run to set up the 49ers in the red zone, then they called his number again for a six-yard TD. Having Mitchell and McCaffrey healthy for the playoffs would be a huge win for the 49ers.

– Sheesh. Another interception for Gipson. Blough threw it up for grabs and Gipson snagged another easy takeaway. That might’ve been easier than his first one.

– Jordan Mason’s first carry comes with about 9:40 left in the third quarter. The 49ers’ pulling of starters might be happening.

– The 49ers offensive line has been a disaster for most of the afternoon. Purdy has been sacked four times.

– Fred Warner has taken a couple of strange angles.

– Another takeaway on a strip sack from Jordan Willis. The 49ers defense is starting to dominate the way we thought it would early in the game. If this game wasn’t already over, it is now.

– It’s Mason again in the backfield. McCaffrey and Mitchell are probably done for the day.

– Mike McGlinchey is having a rough time with JJ Watt.

– Trent Williams is out of the game. Jaylon Moore is in at left tackle.

– Another Kittle TD should seal this one. The 49ers are up 38-13, but Kittle looks like prime Kittle again. He’s been sensational the last four weeks. He’s up to 11 receiving TDs and this is the third time this year he’s put up two TDs in a game.

– The 49ers have removed most of their defensive starters. Lenoir, Azeez Al-Shaair and Talanoa Hufanga are still in. Fred Warner and the entire defensive line are out though.

End of third quarter: 49ers 38, Cardinals 13

Fourth quarter

– The fourth quarter is, in fact, happening.

– Great play on a fourth-and-5 by Lenoir. He also had tight coverage on a deep throw earlier in the series. Two good plays from him late in this one.

– Josh Johnson is in at QB!

– Three runs and a punt in Johnson’s first series. LET. HIM. COOK.

– 49ers defensive backups are playing hard. They forced a three-and-out after the 49ers’ punt.

– A couple nice runs from Tyrion Davis-Price. He’s looked good the last two weeks in limited action.

Final score: 49ers 38, Cardinals 13

