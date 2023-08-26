Notes and observations from 49ers preseason-ending loss to Chargers

The 49ers’ preseason mercifully came to an end Friday night at Levi’s Stadium. They fell to the Chargers 23-12 in a game that carried a weird vibe following the pre-game trade of quarterback Trey Lance.

Here’s our notebook from throughout Friday’s game:

First quarter

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

– No Christian McCaffrey or Trent Williams for San Francisco.

– Deebo Samuel looks legitimately quicker than he did last year.

– Jordan Mason got the first running back snaps of the night. His first carry showed his value to the offense when he plowed ahead for five yards despite there not being much room.

– Mason caught a third-and-5 throw on a slant. That’s really nice work from the RB who’s struggled as a pass catcher at times during the preseason.

– Holy cow. Brock Purdy and Jordan Mason banged knees on a handoff. That’s absolutely terrifying for the 49ers. They don’t need any injuries in the preseason, much less one to their starter just hours after they agreed to trade QB Trey Lance to the Cowboys.

– Now a Mason fumble at the goal line and the Chargers recover. Brutal, sizable step backward for him.

– Javon Kinlaw showed up twice on the opening drive. He helped clean up a short throw early for a tackle for loss, then he nearly had a sack by collapsing the pocket in the middle. Fred Warner was credited with the sack, but Kinlaw gets a nod for that one.

– Nice bounce back series from Mason after his fumble. The 49ers went right back to him and he’s been super effective.

– Purdy scrambled for a TD on the 49ers’ second offensive drive. That’s nice work by him to get outside the pocket and cruise in for a score. Creating plays outside of structure will continue to be a significant key for him this year.

– And now the 49ers have another kicker injury. Zane Gonzalez is dealing with a calf injury. Jake Moody is already out with a quad strain. What a mess.

– Oof. 75-yard touchdown run by the Chargers and it looked like LBs Curtis Robinson and Jalen Graham got tied up in the middle and neither filled the hold Chargers LB Joshua Kelley blasted through for a score.

– The 49ers starters are done after two series. Sam Darnold is in under center.

– Darnold’s first series is three-and-out. He looked a little skittish in the pocket on third-and-10 and then sailed the throw to WR Chris Conley.

Second quarter

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

– Javon Kinlaw did a nice job pushing the pocket on another sack. Good outing for him.

– Another airmailed third-down throw by Darnold.

– Samuel Womack III is always near his receiver. He’s had an impressive preseason.

– Kinlaw and Drake Jackson are still in halfway through the second quarter. These are valuable reps for both of those guys.

– Nice tackle in short yardage by Isaiah Oliver. That’s a good positive play for him after a tough first couple preseason games.

– Not a good play for Oliver on the next target his way. He got too handsy with WR Keelan Doss and got flagged for pass interference.

– Kerry Hyder Jr. needed a big game and his pressure helped stop the Chargers in the deep red zone and force a field goal. Good work from the veteran DE.

– Whew. Sensational throw down the sideline by Darnold to WR Chris Conley, who laid out to make a diving catch. Strong bounce back for Darnold after a couple not-so-good series.

Third quarter

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

– We’re almost to the end, folks.

– Whew! What a play by Drake Jackson. He needed a splash play and came up with one on the first snap of the second half. Jackson batted a throw into the air, then dove for what looked to be an interception. He didn’t secure it for a pick, but a sensational play to get a hand on the ball and to even make a run at an INT.

– Jackson nearly snagged another interception on a quick out on third-and-20. Sheesh. What a series for the second-year DE.

– Not a bad couple snaps for Ty Davis-Price. Back-to-back carries of 15 yards and 9 yards on the first two plays of the second half for the 49ers offense.

– Whew! What a play by undrafted rookie WR Isaiah Winstead. He made a nice grab on a throw behind him, then he made a defender miss in space to churn ahead for 18 yards. Winstead is a good practice squad candidate.

– There’s a TD pass for Sam Darnold. He found Willie Snead in the back of the end zone. He put it up high and Snead went up and got it. Nice work from Darnold to cap a good drive for the 49ers offense.

– Heck of a special teams tackle by TE Brayden Willis on a kickoff.

– The 49ers run defense has been abominable in the preseason.

– Isaiah Oliver is still in late in the third quarter and the Chargers ran at him with QB Max Duggan. Oliver didn’t set the edge and Duggan rumbled for 20 yards.

– Man. There’s Hyder again. He blew up an inside run near the goal line for a tackle for loss. It might be tough to keep the veteran DL off the roster.

– Yikes. Oliver again. He was hesitant to fly up and hit Duggan near the goal line and gave the QB time to hit a tight end for a touchdown to take the lead late in the third quarter.

– Brandon Allen is in at QB for the 49ers. This is his first game action since the preseason opener.

– Allen is immediately intercepted. The throw was well behind the receiver and it got tipped into the air for a pick.

– Austin Bryant should’ve had a sack and didn’t take down Duggan. He has to come up with that one.

– The 49ers have had so many issues finishing tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Fourth quarter

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

*holds up four fingers*

– Oof D’Shawn Jamison nearly had a pick-six. That’s a nice pass breakup but he’ll want that one back. He has a legitimate shot to make the team as an undrafted rookie.

– Another catch for Winstead. He’s been impressive.

– The zone read has been a tough one for the 49ers defense. Duggan is pulling the ball a lot and finding room to run every time. He’s up to 51 yards on six attempts.

– Nice tackle for loss in traffic by second-year UDFA CB Qwuantrezz Knight.

– The two teams are content running the clock out which means we’re content finishing up. Good preseason, friends! Onto the real thing.

