Notes: NFL buzz for Alabama DB Malachi Moore | Goodbread

Malachi Moore is making money, and not the NIL kind.

No, this money he won't be able to collect until next spring's NFL draft. Through three games, Alabama football's veteran defensive back has done as much to boost his status as a draft prospect as any Crimson Tide player, according to an NFL area scout with an AFC club.

Since a minor injury in Alabama's season opener against Middle Tennessee State left Moore questionable to play against Texas, his performance has left no question at all. He'll have plenty of scouts on hand at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) when the Crimson Tide hosts Ole Miss in its SEC opener. Named one of the UA coaching staff's players of the week for the Texas and USF games, Moore notched his first interception Saturday against the Bulls that all but sealed the victory. His ability to play multiple positions in the secondary gives him a big plus in scouts' notebooks, as well.

"He's really active out there, he's breaking on the ball with anticipation, and he can move around to different spots, a lot like Brian Branch did," the scout said. "He's not Branch as a prospect, but he's in the Branch mold as far as what he's giving Alabama."

Two others that have drawn the scout's attention: right tackle J.C. Latham and tight end Amari Niblack, a true sophomore who won't be eligible for next year's draft. Latham has been UA's best performer on an offensive line that has been a sore spot through three games. At 360 pounds, Latham is significantly bigger than he was a year ago.

"I don't know that the weight he put on is hurting him, but I don't see that it's helping him, either," the scout added. "He was already plenty big. But I love the way he's finishing blocks. He's setting a nasty tone out there."

Simpson reps with twos

Alabama's revolving door at quarterback stayed stable in one respect this week: the No. 2 job appears to be Ty Simpson's, same as it was for the South Florida game. Simpson, who helmed two second-half touchdown drives as Alabama pulled away from USF, will just be backing up a different starter this time.

"Right now Ty Simpson has been getting most of the work with the twos and I thought he did a good job when he went in the game," coach Nick Saban said. "He’s kind of earned the right to be in that position. I’m sure that he’ll continue to compete and try to get better and that’ll be good for us in the long-term."

Around the SEC

Mississippi State's new offense was supposed to give the Bulldogs more run-pass balance, but so far, it appears to be tilting too far in the other direction. Star QB Will Rogers has thrown for 164 yards per game on average and MSU's offense, while not shut out, was thoroughly shut down last week against LSU. … How convenient that following suspensions handed down from the SEC for the fisticuffs put a wild finishing touch on Florida's 29-16 win over Tennessee, the Gators play Charlotte and the Vols host Texas-San Antonio. From a football standpoint, they'll probably not be missed in a one-half sitout. … After salvaging a push last week, the Goodspread SEC Pick of the Week turns to the Arkansas-LSU game (over 54.5). Season: 2-0-1. All-time: 12-3-1.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

