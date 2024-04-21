Notes: Miles Scott earns Tim McCarthy Scholarship

Apr. 20—CHAMPAIGN — Miles Scott arrived on the Illinois campus in 2021 as a walk-on wide receiver. Talented enough to get on the field in a limited role as a true freshman in Bret Bielema's first season as coach.

A role that grew the following season in terms of games played, snaps taken and passes caught.

Scott's path forward to more playing time, though, was a position switch. The Dolton native flipped to defensive back last spring and wound up starting all 12 games at safety.

Further reward came Saturday when Scott was named the next recipient of the Tim McCarthy Scholarship during Illinois' spring game. The scholarship is presented annually in honor of McCarthy, a former Illini walk-on turned starter, who went on to serve in the Secret Service and took a bullet for President Ronald Reagan.

"We really like an Illinois high school player that was a former walk-on," Bielema said about awarding Scott the scholarship. Michael Marchese and Bryce Barnes were former winners.

"As soon as the roster flipped in January and we started talking about that award, of course we run it through Tim, but I said Miles Scott couldn't be a better recipient," Bielema continued. "He represents everything that we have. I still remember meeting with Miles and his dad when we offered him that opportunity to walk on. He's taken advantage of every rep. Really, truly, one of our most complete players the way he contributes on defense and special teams."

Scott understood where he stood when he first got to the Illinois campus. His way on to the field was going to require work. More work than his scholarship counterparts.

"When you're a walk-on, they don't really expect you to succeed," Scott said. "They'll give scholarship guys more opportunities. When you're a walk-on, you must capitalize on your opportunities,. You've got to just keep pushing, just keep grinding. Just have confidence in yourself knowing that other people might not believe in you, but as long as you keep believing in yourself, you can achieve whatever you want to."

***

Scott's opportunity grew this spring. The absence of Matthew Bailey in the Illinois secondary — the sophomore from Moline sat out while he continued to recover from last fall's shoulder injury — meant a chance for Scott to move from free safety into the box as a boundary (strong) safety.

"Boundary, you get a lot more action," Scott said. "It's a little bit more fast-paced, but I've accepted the challenge. Wherever they put me, I'm going to play. I'm just happy they allowed me to go down on the boundary and play some and get some experience down there.

"The springtime is a perfect time to do it rather than going into the season. I got some reps under my belt now — say we have injuries or something — and I'll be able to play."

***

The box score from Saturday's spring game at Memorial Stadium doesn't show the type of effect Seth Coleman might have had in a more traditional setting. The veteran outside linebacker was credited with just two tackles, but he spent a rather significant amount of time in the offensive backfield.

Hitting the quarterback was a no-no. They were decked out in orange jerseys, and for Saturday's purposes, orange meant stop.

Coleman finished the 2023 season on a high note with six sacks in the final six games to earn All-Big Ten honorable mention honors for a second straight season. The way to build on that second half?

"A better start, really," Coleman said. "Playing better sooner than later."

***

The 2024 season will be Coleman's sixth at Illinois. Newly-hired outside linebackers coach Clint Sintim will be his fifth different position coach.

The Melbourne, Fla., native started his Illinois career as a defensive end and worked with Austin Clark in 2019 and Jimmy Lindsey in 2020. Bielema's hiring meant a change to the defensive scheme, Coleman became an outside linebacker and worked with Kevin Kane from 2021-22, Charlie Bullen last fall and now Sintim.

"You get to learn people and get to know people," Coleman said. "I think (Sintim has) helped us pay attention to details when it comes to watching more film and seeing what the offense gives us to play faster and play better."

Bielema hired Sintim away from Virginia, his alma mater, less than a week before the start of spring practices after Bullen opted to return to the NFL and took an assistant job with the New York Giants. Sintim spent four seasons with the Cavaliers coaching defensive line and linebackers and had other coaching stops at Delaware, Richmond and West Alabama.

"I've been coaching a long time and have never hired a coach that close to the start of a spring," Bielema said. "To snap in and learn the position, his effect has been immediate. A lot of the time when I'm hiring, I like to hire opposites. (Kane and Bullen), those guys I would say whenever you talked to them, it felt like they'd had five cups of coffee in the last hour.

"When I hired Clint, I realized I was hiring a little bit different. ... I wanted to give them somebody that brought a little something different to the table. He's been awesome to work with. Very intelligent."

***

No score was kept during Saturday's spring game, but there were final stats. Aidan Laughery rushed 11 times for 70 yards to lead Illinois' rushing offense and also caught three passes for 27 yards. The latter included an 18-yard touchdown pass from Luke Altmyer.

"I think the light bulb came on during winter workouts," Bielema said of the Gibson City native. "What you saw (Saturday), we've been seeing all spring football."

Laughery and Josh McCray basically split the first team reps this spring with Kaden Feagin (shoulder) and Jordan Anderson (knee) out while recovering from injuries suffered last season.

McCray said that level of practice participation sparked real growth in pass protection and where gaps would be when reading a defense.

"I felt like over the past years I would never do that as efficient, but now I feel like it's there," said McCray, who rushed nine times for 36 yards and one touchdown. "We definitely had growth from last year. We all bought into what (running backs coach Thad Ward) was preaching to the room."

***

Sunday was the first day of individual meetings for Bielema with his players. They'll continue through Wednesday. Then the Illinois coaching staff will see about filling the remaining open scholarships for the coming season.

There are open scholarships given the eight players that have already hit the transfer portal this spring. That group includes offensive linemen Joey Okla and Will Leys, defensive linemen Dylan Davis and Anthony Johnson, wide receiver Eian Pugh, tight end Owen Anderson, outside linebacker Jared Badie and cornerback Zachary Tobe.

Tobe was the only potential starter. The Ocoee, Fla., native made three starts in 10 games as a true freshman in 2023.

"I'm not naive to the fact that number may grow a little bit," Bielema said. "The fortunate part for us, anybody that's gotten in the portal at this point have been backups. Second-, third- or fourth-string guys. I understand it. They're looking for opportunities to get on the field. We'll see where we're at on Wednesday.

"It's kind of a work in progress. We've had a number of scholarship players get in the portal, so that opens up a few scholarship opportunities for us to work into this year's portal or maybe a high school kid who is unsigned or has signed somewhere else."