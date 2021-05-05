Notes: McClanahan's Big First Week









On top of already losing Eloy Jimenez for most of the season, the White Sox are now down Luis Robert, probably until September, because of a torn hip flexor. That’s two of the game’s most exciting young players gone from a team that just didn’t set itself up with much depth in the offseason (or, really, in any of the past several offseasons).

Of course, there aren’t really any good plans to be made for losing a team’s two best outfielders. The White Sox believed they had a quality fourth outfielder already on the roster in Adam Engel, but he’s been sidelined since the spring with a hamstring strain. He’ll probably get a look as the regular center fielder once he’s able to return, though that’s probably still weeks away. Engel failed to hit much in extended opportunities previously, but he did make some progress in 2019 and he came in at .295/.333/.477 in limited action (93 plate appearances) last year. That raised his career line to .222/.276/.343 in 1,140 plate appearances.

A Brian Goodwin-Engel platoon might work out okay as a stopgap. The White Sox signed Goodwin to a minor league deal Tuesday after he was let go by the Pirates without ever playing for the team. Goodwin struggled with the Reds at the end of last year and wasn’t very good this spring, but he hit a solid .258/.327/.469 in 166 games for the Angels over the course of 2019 and the first five weeks of last year. He’ll probably get called up if he produces in Triple-A over the next week or two.

It’d seem to be past time for the White Sox to simply make Andrew Vaughn their left fielder and hope for the best. They have done more of that recently, at least. Vaughn is hitting .326 in 52 plate appearances since an 0-for-9 start. He’s yet to homer and he’s driven in just two runs, but the power will surely come. Among the 319 players with 25 batted-ball events, his hard-hit rate of 53% ranks 39th. The White Sox can pull him late in games to play Billy Hamilton in center and Leury Garcia in left.

Fortunately, the White Sox play in the American League Central. As long as the rotation stays relatively healthy, no amount of Tony La Russa’s blundering should keep this team from at least claiming the Wild Card, and it’s possible the lineup will again be complete in time for the postseason. As nice as it would be to add a couple of bats in the meantime, thanks in part to Yermin Mercedes’ star turn, the White Sox will probably be able to get by without.

American League notes

- Leaving Shane McClanahan out of last week’s May Rankings rates as an obvious mistake now, but I still wouldn’t rate him all that highly out of concerns about his role. There’s obviously no questioning his stuff; he boasts two top-notch pitches in his high-90s fastball and hard slider. His changeup is weak and he’s not particularly strong in the control department, but his two overwhelming pitches will carry him if he can stay within the vicinity of the strike zone. It’s just a matter of how many innings the Rays will let him throw. Most likely, he’ll finish out the season as a reliever, and he could dominate for the Rays out of the pen if they advance to play in October. So, how many innings will he get to throw before that switch is made? He did throw 120 innings in 2019, so it’s not like he’s incapable. If he’s allowed to throw 90-100 innings before becoming a short reliever, then he could maintain mixed-league value for a few months.

How much value hinges on whether the Rays start using an opener in front of him. They haven’t so far, so he’s winless while throwing four innings in both of his starts. He might get to five innings soon, but he probably won’t often go beyond that. He could be far more valuable for fantasy purposes if he’s treated as a bulk guy. Think about what that did for Ryan Yarbrough, who has 24 wins in 50 career relief appearances and five in 33 starts. Luis Patino, who has pitched behind McClanahan in his last two outings and who got a win Tuesday, might actually be the more valuable of the two in fantasy leagues if the current usage holds.

- The Royals’ Daniel Lynch was a little too wild to be successful in his major league debut Monday against the Indians, but there’s plenty to like about his mid-90s fastball and, especially, his slider. I don’t expect it’ll come together enough right away to make him useful in mixed leagues, but stranger things have happened. I could imagine him being quite a weapon out of the pen late in the year if the Royals are able to remain in contention, though I’m not so optimistic about that latter possibility.

- The Blue Jays aren’t lacking for things to be concerned about at the moment, but Cavan Biggio’s struggles have to be high on the list. In 96 plate appearances, Biggio has struck out 33 times and delivered a total of four extra-base hits. He’s swinging more and connecting less, and he’s rarely hitting the ball hard when he does put it into play. He’s also been dreadful defensively at third base. In truth, the Jays probably wouldn’t be any worse off defensively right now with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at third and Rowdy Tellez at first. It might make more sense just to give Santiago Espinal a look at the hot corner and let Biggio try to figure things out in Triple-A for a few weeks. I’d say he’s droppable in mixed leagues at this point.

- So much for the prospect of a suddenly crowded Twins lineup. Miguel Sano’s impending return from a strained hamstring looked like it might force a playing time crunch with Alex Kirilloff obviously doing enough to stick around and Luis Arraez also deserving to play regularly. Now Arraez is on the IL for a concussion, Kirilloff might join him because of a wrist injury and Sano’s activation is up in the air as the Twins try to get his stroke ironed out. If Kirilloff’s wrist problem proves to be nothing series, Sano figures to be a part-timer after returning, starting mostly against lefties. Sano could hit his way back into regular duty, but it hurts his case that he’s a poor defender at first base. Also, he’s batting just .186/.285/.433 in 263 plate appearances since the beginning of last year.

National League notes

- I thought Dustin May would be more good than great this year, but with the huge jump in his strikeout rate, he seemed well on his way to becoming one of the NL’s best pitchers before blowing out his elbow Saturday. Tommy John surgery will come next week and probably sideline him for the first half of 2022.

The seven-deep Dodgers rotation was built to withstand an injury like May’s, but things haven’t gone as hoped with Tony Gonsolin out since Opening Day due to shoulder inflammation and David Price sidelined with a strained hamstring. The Dodgers indicated that they intend to leave Price in the pen once he returns, so Gonsolin should have a rotation spot all to himself, making him a potential top-40 fantasy SP if he can get healthy and stay that way. The injuries open up the possibility that top prospect Josiah Gray could also play a significant role this year. Gray, 23, went 11-2 with a 2.28 ERA and a 147/31 K/BB ratio in 130 innings in the minors in 2019. He doesn’t have to be stashed in mixed leagues just yet, but if he gets off to a strong start in the minors, he’ll become interesting in a hurry.

- The Braves gave up their depth this year in order to bring back Marcell Ozuna in free agency, and while that might pay off in the end, it certainly hasn’t worked out so far. Most baffling was their decision not to pay for a backup for Travis d’Arnaud, one of the game’s most injury-prone players. Now, with d’Arnaud set to miss months following thumb surgery, they’re left hoping 23-year-old William Contreras is ready to become a regular catcher after just 64 career games above A-ball. Contreras has the talent, but that’s probably too much to put on his plate at this point. Luckily for the Braves, Tyler Flowers never sought work elsewhere and has been staying in shape while working in an off-field role for the team. He should be an upgrade over Jeff Mathis if the team brings him back. Contreras seems like just an NL-only option at this point.

- Christian Yelich’s return from the IL lasted only one game before his troublesome back knocked him out again, and now it looks like he’ll probably miss a big chunk of time after an initial three-week rehab didn’t produce the necessary results. Avisail Garcia hasn’t produced a whole lot yet, but he still figures to have some mixed-league value for however long Yelich is out. Not only is he hitting the ball hard for the most part, but he’s already tried five steals, converting three of them.

- I didn’t expect the Brewers to bail on Keston Hiura like this, especially when they were doing just fine with him in the lineup, but once they benched him in four straight games last week, sending him down was the only logical move. The timing of the benching was rather odd, given that he had gone 5-for-13 with a couple of extra-base hits in his four games leading up to it. However, it was obvious that Hiura still had a ways to go offensively. He’ll probably be back in a month, and he should yet have some mixed-league value this year, though probably not so much that it’s not OK not to drop him now. Daniel Vogelbach will serve as Milwaukee’s primary first baseman, but Billy McKinney could get a look there, too. McKinney has a chance to be more interesting for fantasy purposes.

- Even though Juan Soto can’t yet throw with his strained left shoulder, the Nationals activated him Tuesday to serve as a pinch-hitter. He’ll presumably DH this weekend with the club facing the Yankees in New York.

- That Nico Hoerner (forearm) wound up on the IL and Ian Happ (head, ribs) didn’t was the unlikely result of the Cubs’ scary outfield collision Sunday. If Happ can return in a day or two, Hoerner’s absence will benefit him, allowing him to regain some of the playing time he’s lost in recent days. Happ still has fine Statcast numbers, including an outstanding 53.8% hard-hit rate, and the Cubs are better off with him in the lineup regularly. He and David Bote have both been awfully unlucky.

- Because he came in with a four-run lead, Jake McGee’s blowup Tuesday against the Rockies didn’t go as a blown save. It did cost the Giants the game, though. McGee has allowed runs in five of his last six outings, including homers in three of those. It could open the door for Tyler Rogers to get some save chances. I thought it should have been Rogers’ job originally anyway, and he’s sitting pretty with a 1.02 ERA in 17 2/3 innings to date. However, it hurts Rogers’ cause that he’s a low-80s-throwing submariner. The Giants would probably prefer that 23-year-old Camilo Doval step up and make a case for the job, but though he throws 98 mph, he’s given up three homers in 6 2/3 innings. Rogers should be picked up in any leagues in which he remains available.