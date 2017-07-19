Notes: Manny On The Move?

It looks like the Orioles are open for business, with one very important exception, that being Manny Machado. Maybe that’s for the best. The market for Machado, or at least the market the Orioles would much prefer to explore, isn’t very strong right now.

I write that not because Machado is having a bad year. He certainly is by his lofty standards, but he’s hitting the ball extremely hard and there’s still every reason to think a big second half is on the way. I doubt the league is down on him.

Still, most of the contenders aren’t looking for third basemen or even shortstops, with the exception of the two destinations the Orioles -- or, more specifically, owner Peter Angelos -- would loathe dealing with here. Angelos doesn’t want his superstar playing for the Red Sox or Yankees. He’d almost certainly take a worse deal to get Machado out of the AL East.

But who else would step up? The Dodgers, Nationals and Cubs are all set when it comes to third base and shortstop. It’d be fascinating to see the Astros swap Alex Bregman for Machado, but doing so would have huge ramifications for their budget in future years. Cleveland? It’s a nice thought, but the team isn’t that aggressive. The Angels have nothing to offer. The Cardinals probably won’t be willing to add that much to the budget and decimate their system in one fell swoop.

The Orioles really need the Phillies or, more likely, the Braves to step up in order for a Machado trade to work. Both have oodles of young talent. The Braves, though, probably have more of the pitching the Orioles desire and a clearer path to contention before Machado becomes a free agent after next season. A trade makes a lot more sense for them than the Phillies, who can keep their young talent and then, with next to no financial obligations going forward, outbid everyone for Machado’s services should he make it to free agency. That said, I still think it makes more sense of the Braves to sit on their assets. They might not need a lot of outside help in order to emerge as serious contenders within the next couple of years.

If Machado is dealt, it likely won’t be until the winter. Zach Britton, another free agent after next year, seems a whole lot more likely to go, and his fantasy owners should be nervous about the idea of him setting up for the Dodgers. Britton’s departure could put Brad Brach back into the closer’s role in Baltimore, but he’s another candidate to go. Darren O’Day is in the same boat; he’d probably close if the top two guys are traded, but he could also be traded, perhaps in an August deal. It’s a bad time to be relying on a Baltimore reliever for saves.

Kevin Gausman’s name isn’t getting mentioned much in trade talks, but the Orioles are clearly frustrated by his struggles -- they talked about demoting him to the minors -- and might be willing to move on. The price tag would still be rather formidable, but he’d be a nice get anyway.

The offense isn’t looking at as many defections. Adam Jones isn’t going anywhere, and the contracts of Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo won’t draw interest in disappointing years from them. It’s really just Seth Smith likely to go, and while Smith is about as reliable of a platoon bat that exists in the league, there isn’t much in the way of fantasy ramifications there.

American League notes

- The Blue Jays are also looking like sellers, though it seems likely that they’ll be limited in what they do, since they intend to compete in 2018. For that reason, trades involving Josh Donaldson, Marcus Stroman or Roberto Osuna seem like big long shots. Even Justin Smoak, who is owed a modest $4.125 million next year with a 2019 option, is likely to stay. I might argue for cashing in Smoak, but with the Yankees getting Todd Frazier, now no contender has a big need at first base.

Unfortunately, the Jays probably aren’t looking at big returns from the guys they would prefer to move: Jose Bautista, Marco Estrada, Francisco Liriano, Kendrys Morales and Joe Smith. Bautista has a .749 OPS and no range in the outfield. Estrada had a 3.15 ERA at the end of May, but he’s 0-4 with a 9.50 ERA in his last eighth outings. Liriano’s ERA stands at 6.04. If I were the Mariners or Twins, I’d try to steal away an Estrada-Smith package for a couple of prospects and hope that Estrada, whose velocity is fine and whose strikeout rate remains very strong, gets this turned around. The large-market teams will probably try to do better.

- Aaron Sanchez’s velocity has been normal since he came off the disabled list at the beginning of month, but his command was much better Friday against the Tigers than in his first start back against the Astros. I still don’t entirely trust him -- the modest strikeout rate is going to be a bigger problem for him if he doesn’t get his groundball rate up -- but he’s a decent enough mixed-league play right now.

- Carlos Correa’s thumb injury, expected to sideline him for 6-8 weeks, would be a much bigger deal if the Astros weren’t 15 games up in the AL West. They’re planning on leaving Bregman at third and going with Marwin Gonzalez at short while Correa is out. I’d rather see Bregman at short, but it’s good news for his fantasy value anyway, since he won’t be losing starts to Gonzalez. Colin Moran, who has looked like trade bait, is Correa’s replacement on the roster. He was having easily his most impressive minor league season to date, hitting .308/.373/.543 with 18 homers for Triple-A Fresno. Still, he’s probably looking at limited at-bats and little AL-only value.

- The Yankees had to part with just one quality prospect, 2016 first-rounder Blake Rutherford, in order to land Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the White Sox. Frazier presumably takes over at first base with Greg Bird (ankle) no longer an option, though he could always go back to third if Chase Headley resumes struggling. And one can’t completely rule out a Yonder Alonso acquisition if the price is right (given the return for J.D. Martinez and the scant market for first basemen, it just might be).

Robertson will help set up for the Yankees, taking away most all of his fantasy value in mixed leagues. Kahnle was supposed to be his replacement in Chicago, but now that’s not happening. Tyler Clippard, included in the trade for financial purposes, might get the first crack at the ninth for the White Sox. Certainly, their preference would be for him to build some trade value and go in a deal next month. That’s more likely to happen if he can get a few saves before then. On merit, Anthony Swarzak would be the better choice to close. Still, merit doesn’t matter much with the team tanking.

- Yoan Moncada is coming up to replace Frazier, though he’ll play second base. Arguably baseball’s top prospect, he was hitting .285/.381/.452 with 12 homers and 17 steals in 305 at-bats for Triple-A Charlotte. He’ll probably strike out too often to hit for average in the majors anytime soon, but he should still be worth playing in mixed leagues right away.

- The Yankees’ Frazier acquisition had the added bonus of taking away Boston’s top target for the hot corner. Still, there is no shortage of third basemen available and no other contender would seem to have much interest in upgrading there. The Royals will almost certainly hold on to Mike Moustakas, but Eduardo Nunez, Jed Lowrie and Martin Prado, Josh Harrison and Yangervis Solarte are all out there as possibilities. Long-term options like Maikel Franco and Nicholas Castellanos could also be available, though the Red Sox have top prospect Rafael Devers to break in at some point.

- With the Tigers apparently moving closer to dealing Justin Wilson, it should be noted that Bruce Rondon has been better than either Shane Greene or Alex Wilson of late. Rondon has allowed three runs (all coming in one outing) and posted a 10/4 K/BB ratio over 6 2/3 innings since being recalled from the minors on June 23. Over the last month, Greene has a 6.97 ERA, with 11 walks in 10 1/3 innings, and Alex Wilson has a 7.04 ERA in 7 2/3 innings. I prefer Greene of those three relievers, but Rondon might lead the way in a closer committee if he’s still outpitching the others when a deal is consummated.

- AL-only leaguers might want to grab Chris Carter in any leagues in which he was dropped. It seems likely that he’ll sign with the A’s, putting him in line to take over as their first baseman if Alonso is dealt.

National League notes

- The Nationals made their closing situation somewhat less confusing in acquiring Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson from the A’s. Of course, they didn’t immediately pick one for the job, but now at least they have two decent options rather than seven bad ones. I guessed that Doolittle would be the early favorite for saves; he’s the better pitcher and the bigger part of the trade. Still, if I were Dusty Baker, I’d steer more towards Madson in the ninth and bring Doolittle into key situations in the seventh and eighth. The obvious problem with Doolittle is that he can’t seem to stay healthy for more than a month or two at a time, and the Nationals’ only real priority with him should be having him healthy in October. A steady and modest workload is the prescription for him. The workload for a closer, while typically not as strenuous as those of key setup men, can be pretty inconsistent, so I’d rather Madson do that for now. Regardless, both need to be owned in mixed leagues. It’s still very possible the Nationals will add another ninth-inning option prior to the deadline. It’d be a mistake if they didn’t.

- For a surprisingly modest price, Arizona landed J.D. Martinez on Tuesday and got itself a far better version of Yasmany Tomas, right down to the right-handed power and the ugly defense. It’d seem to be good for Martinez’s fantasy value, since he’s going to a better offensive ballpark and he’ll probably be plugged in right behind Paul Goldschmidt in the Diamondbacks lineup. Martinez, though, had been far better in Detroit than in road games this last year and a half. It’s not really a concern. Tomas, who has already missed a month and a half with a leg injury, can be dropped in mixed leagues and even some NL-only leagues. Presumably, he’ll get a chance to win back his job next year, and he’ll still be a decent bet for fantasy purposes then, even if he’s not a very good regular at all.

- The disappointing aspect about the Cubs’ pickup of Jose Quintana is that it’s poised to send Mike Montgomery back to the bullpen. It’s not the wrong call by the Cubs, but I truly believed Montgomery would be a top-50 fantasy SP over the rest of the season. His starts had gotten progressively worse of late, but his exceptional groundball rate, combined with a strikeout rate that’s still pretty solid, made him a fine bet going forward.

- Even more so than Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson is probably the most important player on the Braves’ roster going forward. However, he’s been on the bench in favor of Johan Camargo in three of five games since the All-Star break. I was in favor of demoting Swanson to Triple-A three months ago, and I’d still be fine with it now; he’s never played a game at that level in his career. It’s sitting him on the bench that’s crazy. Swanson hasn’t been terrible since April; he’s hitting .251/.336/.372 over his last 68 games and he’s also cut back on the errors. He’s 23 and he needs to be playing, not sitting and watching a team that has an outside shot at 85 wins.

- An A.J. Ramos trade is pretty close to a lock, and there’s a good chance that it will be a team that intends to use him as a setup man. His ERA has jumped from 3.16 to 4.08 over his last five appearances, and though he’s always done a fine job in the closer’s role, he’s never been the most trustworthy of relievers because of his poor walk rate. It seems doubtful that the Marlins are looking at a big return. Kyle Barraclough is also scuffling some, opening up the possibility that someone else could close when Ramos departs. David Phelps would be an option, but he’ll almost certainly be exiting, too, probably before Ramos does. Nick Wittgren is a sleeper candidate for saves.

- With Prado on the DL and also a possibility to be dealt, Derek Dietrich is worth trying in deeper mixed leagues. He’s been something of a disappointment this year, but over the last three seasons, he’s hit .262/.352/.423 with 21 homers in 813 at-bats. A Dee Gordon or Justin Bour trade isn’t as likely, but either would also presumably make Dietrich a regular for the remainder of the season.

- If any reliever could do for a contender this year what Andrew Miller did for the Indians last fall, it’s Cincinnati’s Raisel Iglesias. The Reds aren’t motivated to make a move there, but I think it’d make a lot of sense for the Dodgers, Astros or Red Sox to try to pry him away, even at the cost of a couple of excellent prospects. While it’s a long shot that something will happen on that front, it’s worth keeping the names of Michael Lorenzen, Wandy Peralta and Drew Storen in mind as saves candidates.

- It’s always of interest to me what the Rockies are going to do next. Despite their recent poor play, they’re still very much in the driver’s seat in terms of the wild card, and they’re poised to try for an upgrade somewhere. The question is whether they’ll prioritize their vastly underrated pitching staff (109 ERA+ to date) or their vastly overrated lineup (87 OPS+). Even if they’re smart enough to recognize that offense is the greater need, it’s still a tough call what position to target. They’re probably not replacing Carlos Gonzalez or Ian Desmond, both of whom have been bad, or Mark Reynolds, who has been surprisingly good. Catcher seems like the best option, but they love Tony Wolters’ defense, plus they do actually have an intriguing offensive alternative in Tom Murphy. The other option is shortstop, but Trevor Story’s defense has been pretty good and there’s reason to think his bat will get better the further removed he is from last year’s wrist injury. I don’t see an easy answer. Jonathan Lucroy would be worth targeting if the Rangers sell, but they might not. There are no other great bets out there at catcher. At shortstop, it seems like Zack Cozart or bust. They should have tried for J.D. Martinez, even though his defense would have been an issue at Coors. Since that’s no longer an option, I’m not sure there’s another outfielder worth targeting. There’s a good chance they just end up settling for pitching help.

- If Jeurys Familia (shoulder) makes it back, it probably won’t be until around Sept. 1, giving the Mets a gap to fill in the ninth after they trade Addison Reed. If Fernando Salas were having an average Fernando Salas year, he’d be the choice. However, he’s been especially bad lately and his ERA is back up to 6.57. Paul Seward has easily been the best of the team’s non-Reed relievers lately, amassing a 3.48 ERA and a 13/3 K/BB ratio in 10 1/3 innings over the last month. He seems like the best bet for saves at the moment.

- The Giants should be listening on everything short of a Buster Posey trade, though they probably wouldn’t part with Madison Bumgarner or Brandon Crawford, either. Brandon Belt also seems likely to stay. Unfortunately, that’s most of their players with real trade value. Johnny Cueto has his opt-out at season’s end. Jeff Samardzija would bring something back, but not top-notch talent. Mark Melancon (elbow) is hurt and awfully expensive. Hunter Strickland would draw a 'B' prospect, which is probably more than can be said for Sam Dyson. Denard Span could help someone, but he’d have to come cheap. Hunter Pence might not be of any use. Matt Moore has been awful, and the Giants would have to sell low. Nunez is a goner.

Making matters worse for the Giants is that the likely pitching replacements have all been disappointing. Albert Suarez, who did a decent job in 12 starts for the Giants last year, has been hurt most of the year, though he’s back pitching in Triple-A now. Top pitching prospect Tyler Beede has a 5.12 ERA and a 78/38 K/BB ratio in 102 innings for Triple-A Sacramento. Joan Gregorio was busted for steroids after a nice first half. Andrew Suarez has a 4.98 ERA in 34 1/3 innings since his promotion to Triple-A. No one likely to step into the San Francisco rotation seems set to be of much interest for fantasy purposes. Also, on the offensive side, Christian Arroyo is out with a fractured hand.

- The Cardinals should have taken a page from the Diamondbacks (now there’s a sentence I never expected to write) and just left Seung-Hwan Oh alone in the ninth. He’s not nearly the pitcher he was last year, but he’s still 18-for-21 in save chances and if you believe in closer mentality, well, “The Final Boss” certainly had that going for him. Maybe Trevor Rosenthal or Brett Cecil can do better, but then you’re just weakening the setup corps to get there anyway. Mike Matheny has seemingly written off Oh entirely after he gave up three runs in a tie game in his first appearance back from the break, and it appears to be Cecil’s turn in the ninth at the moment. Feel free to pick him up. Ideally, the Cardinals would trade for a solution, but given how far back they are in the wild card, it might not be worth it to buy.