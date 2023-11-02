Notes: The lowdown on Alabama football vs. LSU, straight from Las Vegas | Goodbread

In Tuscaloosa, Saturday's Alabama-LSU football game is all about chasing a conference championship.

In Las Vegas, it's all about chasing dollars.

And the big money came in on the Tigers, according to Joey Feazel, a College Football Lead Trader at Caesar's Sportsbook. The point spread opened with the Crimson Tide as a 4.5-point favorite to win, and heavy action on the Tigers has driven the betting line down to three points.

"It's now seen some sharp action on LSU, to where we're down to Alabama minus-3, so the sharps like LSU in this spot," Feazel said. "We expect a very competitive game. As we get closer to game time, it could drift. I have a hard time believing it will go underneath than key number of three (points), but my guess is it will probably land at 3.5. I think that's where it settles."

Then, of course, it will be settled on the field (6:45 p.m. CT, CBS).

But the money going back and forth across sportsbook counters will be massive. Feazel said Alabama-LSU will draw more betting action than any college game in the country this week, with a total handle as high as just about any matchup all season. Feazel believes LSU's prolific offense, which ranks No. 1 in all of college football at 553 yards per game, is a major driver of betting dollars on the Tigers.

"People like to bet offenses. People like to see points scored, and Jayden Daniels has been unbelievable this year," Feazel added. "The past four games, they've scored over 45 points each time, and there are still question marks on that Alabama offense, but the defense looks as good as it can be."

Feazel's pick? Take Alabama.

Mine? Stay away, and see below.

Quotable

"Sometimes they play him out in the apex, he's a great blitzer, he can play like a Star and re-route people and make playing in the passing game. Sometimes he plays in the box. Sometimes he plays on the edge. He's got great first-step quickness, he's a great pass rusher, that's why he's got so many tackles for loss and sacks and things like that. I think this guy is one of the most dynamic players in our league." — Nick Saban on LSU linebacker Harold Perkins.

Alabama's CFP chase is on

With a No. 8 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, the one-loss Crimson Tide has some climbing to do. The good news for Alabama is that its remaining schedule has plenty of leap-frog power. Ultimately, UA must run the regular-season table and win the SEC title game, likely against Georgia, to make the field. That's an awfully tall order, but there's no way a 12-1 SEC champion gets left home.

Around the SEC

Saturday's Ole Miss home game against Texas A&M represents something of a crossroads for coach Lane Kiffin's program: will the Rebels (7-1) once again fold in November, like they did a year ago, or will they stay alive in the SEC West hunt? After a 7-0 start to the 2022 season, the Fighting Kiffins crumbled to finish 8-5. ... Georgia's toughest stretch of the season continues at home vs. Missouri. Expect it to be tighter than Georgia's trouncing of Florida last week. Mizzou won't win at the line of scrimmage, but its passing attack will give the Bulldogs problems. ... The Goodspread SEC Pick of the Week is back on the money with last week's winner on the Texas A&M-South Carolina game (under 54.5, final score 30-17). This week, we like the underdogs in the Gamecock Bowl: Jacksonville State +15.5 vs. South Carolina. Season record: 7-1-1. All-time: 17-4-1.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

