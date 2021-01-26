If Knicks give up assets in Derrick Rose trade, they would likely plan to re-sign him

Derrick Rose slices through defenders on way to the basket in Pistons white uniform

A couple of notes on the Knicks’ reported interest in Derrick Rose...

Tom Thibodeau coached Rose in Chicago and signed him in Minnesota. So Thibodeau would probably be in favor of the Knicks’ pursuit.

Prior to the 2020 NBA trade deadline, neither the Detroit Pistons nor Rose had strong interest in executing a trade that would send Rose out of Detroit. Rose was happy with the Pistons and saw Detroit as a potential long-term home, per SNY sources.



Under new GM Troy Weaver, it’s possible the Pistons take a different approach with Rose.

Rose, it’s worth noting, enjoyed his time with the Knicks and hoped to re-sign with them in the 2018 offseason. The Knicks opted against re-signing him and Rose subsequently signed short-term deals with Minnesota and Detroit.

Rose is set to be a free agent in the 2021 offseason. If the Knicks were to give up assets for him, it would indicate that they planned on re-signing him in the 2021 offseason. New York will have significant cap space this the coming offseason.