Notes from Joe Douglas end-of-season press conference

As part of locker room clean-out day, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas met with the media for his season wrap-up talk, a conversation he was hoping to have “much later in January or February”. The next time we hear from Douglas will probably be at the Scouting Combine in March.

This was a good chance to put a bow on the season from Douglas’ perspective and get his thoughts on the season and various topics on the team, including the quarterback position and the upcoming contract talks with Quinnen Williams. Here are a few of the notes from Douglas’ press conference.

2022 was a "surreal" season

If you had to ask Joe Douglas to describe the 2022 season in one word, that word would be “surreal”.

From the start they had to the finish they had, everything about the season was surreal, both in a good way and a bad way.

“Obviously, it’s been a surreal three and a half, four months,” Douglas said. “Coming out of the gate the way we did, 6-3, overcoming some of the obstacles early in training camp, the injuries, coming off 6-3, having a huge win at home against Buffalo, that was surreal in a positive way, and then, now on the flip side with how we finished the season with this six-game losing streak, that’s surreal in the negative way.”

Douglas knows there’s plenty of work to be done this offseason, especially considering the team went into December at 7-4 and failed to make the playoffs.

Joe Douglas committed to developing Zach Wilson

Add Joe Douglas to the list of those not giving up yet on quarterback Zach Wilson. Douglas echoed Robert Saleh’s comments on staying committed to his quarterback, saying “We’ve never been a team that’s given up on talent early and we all know the talent that Zach possesses, so we’re going to do what we’ve done with every player and that’s work with Zach, develop Zach, and we’re going to do everything we can to ultimately help Zach reach his full potential here.”

Douglas says “there’s a lot of things we can do better to help him” but reiterated they are going to continue to develop Wilson, noting the Jets are in the “very infant stages” of putting their offseason plan together.

Douglas wouldn’t say if he anticipates Wilson being the starter next season, saying “that’s really a Robert question.”

Douglas gives the classic "look at every avenue" comment in regards to the team/quarterback

Naturally, the Jets won’t tip their hand as far as their offseason plan goes, but the speculation will be brewing all season that the Jets will be looking at a veteran quarterback this offseason with Wilson as their No. 2 quarterback.

Douglas was asked about the possibility of adding a veteran quarterback. Douglas said “That’s a hypothetical I’d say. I think as it pertains to upgrading the roster, we’re going to look at every avenue, every position, every different way we can to upgrade the team.”

The prevailing thought is someone like Jimmy Garoppolo or Derek Carr or perhaps even Lamar Jackson could be options for the Jets while Wilson gets a chance to sit and develop behind the veteran.

Douglas loves Quinnen Williams, but hes done with the "Jet for Life" moniker

The old saying goes “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.” Douglas is going to try and avoid that by not using the phrase “Jet for life” anymore after what happened with Jamal Adams.

This comes up because we know Quinnen Williams is due for, and wants, a new contract as he is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Douglas said Williams was a big part of their success this season but that his administration team will get together and come up with a “very good plan and move forward” in regards to Williams and the entire team. But no more Jet for Life comments.

“No, no more Jet for Life comments for me, but obviously, Quinnen, we all love Quinnen. Quinnen’s 25, he’s had a fantastic season, so still think there’s a lot of upside for him, so yeah, we want Quinnen here.”

Douglas says Woody Johnson has been very supportive

A report from ESPN’s Rich Cimini said Jets owner Woody Johnson was “livid” after the Week 17 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. The Jets went on to lose to the Dolphins in Week 18, ending the season on a six-game losing streak, the first Jets team to do that since the 1996 team that went 1-15 under Rich Kotite.

Johnson is scheduled to meet with the media this week, but Douglas was asked about his conversations with Johnson.

“None of us are thrilled, obviously,” he said. “We all want to win. We are all highly competitive. No one wants to win more than Woody, more than the Johnson family. These conversations that we have are very productive. Again, he’s been very supportive about giving us what we need to succeed.”

“I can tell you that we’ve gotten full support from Woody, starting from since he’s come back, and I think you saw that with the offseason we were able to have last year, going out and being able to get players that could help this team,” Douglas said when also asked about if he has any input on the coaching staff and, in particular, Mike LaFleur. “I know we have Woody’s support.”

How much longer will Johnson give the Douglas/Saleh combo? Will he pull the plug if the Jets fail to make the playoffs again in 2023? Another losing season would mark five in a row for Douglas, which usually isn’t a good sign for a general manager’s future.

Big offseason coming for Mekhi Becton

Douglas said this is a big offseason for offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, who suffered a season-ending injury during training camp and has played just one game in the last two seasons.

With one year left on rookie contract — and his option to be decided on by May — Becton is entering a very important season and the Jets could really use him next season with the state of their offensive line being what it was throughout the season due to the various injuries.

“This is a big offseason for Mekhi, and I think he understands that,” Douglas said. “I think, certainly, our offensive line has missed what he can do for the last two seasons. This is a big offseason for him. Obviously, it’s going to be important that he’s able to hit the ground running, be in the best shape that he can be, and that’s going to make for a healthy 2023 for him.”

Becton looks thinner and says he’s been able to stay in shape because he has more “want to”.

Mekhi Becton: “As you can see, I’m real skinny right now.” Said he’s been able to stay in shape because he has more “want to.” He’s very confident too: “I know what I’m about to do. He’ll be training in NJ this offseason and will be here for #Jets voluntary workouts. pic.twitter.com/ehmF3tlhqO — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 9, 2023

