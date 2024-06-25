Notes: Infamous John Calipari quote anniversary; a classy gesture for Terrence Clarke

Random notes

▪ Wednesday night’s start of the NBA draft marks the anniversary of the one quote that set the tone for John Calipari’s 15-year tenure as head coach of the Kentucky men’s basketball program.

You know the one. After five Wildcats were chosen in the first round of the 2010 draft, Calipari proclaimed it “the biggest day in the history of Kentucky’s program.”

Cal’s hyperbole was surely directed at future recruits who harbored dreams of playing in the NBA. Part of Calipari’s recruiting pitch is to have recruits picture themselves sitting in the green room the night of the draft.

Still, the statement gave the perception that Calipari was more interested in putting players in the NBA than winning championships. And with Cal clinging to his philosophy of assembling a roster built on five-star freshmen, it was a perception the coach couldn’t shake.

I believe that if there was one statement Calipari could take back during his time at UK, in his heart of hearts, that would be the one.

John Calipari poses with Anthony Davis, left, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, right, before the 2012 NBA draft. The former UK men’s basketball coach positioned the Wildcats program as a pipeline to the pros during his 15 years in Lexington. More of his former players are expected to be selected when the two-night 2024 draft begins Wednesday.

▪ And yes, I expect the new head coach at Arkansas will be sitting in the green room with Kentucky’s players on Wednesday night. As he should.

▪ Speaking of Calipari, saw where Rich Paul blamed the coach for Chris Livingston falling to the 58th overall pick in last year’s NBA draft. “Someone has to be held accountable,” the CEO of KLUTCH Sports told the Gil’s Arena podcast. Give me a break. How about Livingston being held accountable?

▪ ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla: “Inch for inch, I believe Rob Dillingham is the most skilled player in the NBA Draft. His handle is Kyrie-like, shoots 44 percent from 3 and will never be afraid of the big moment. I think he’s going to trend toward Lou Williams status someday.”

Inch for inch, I believe @KentuckyMBB Rob Dillingham is the most skilled player in this @NBADraft. His handle is Kyrie-like, shoots 44% from three and will never be afraid of the big moment. I think he’s going to trend towards @JCrossover-Lou Williams status some day. — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) June 24, 2024

▪ If you missed it, NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown displayed a Celtics jersey for the late Terrence Clarke during the Boston Celtics’ victory parade. A native of Boston, Clarke died in a car accident on April 22, 2021, after playing one season at Kentucky. He was 19 years old.

▪ JJ Redick’s profanity-laced introductory press conference made it easier for people to root against the Los Angeles Lakers.

▪ There is speculation Redick will add ex-Kentucky star Rajon Rondo to his staff as an assistant coach.

▪ Have to admit, I really got into this year’s College World Series. Kentucky’s inclusion obviously helped. But there were interesting storylines, great plays and college baseball appears to be a sport that will continue to grow.

▪ That said, not sure how I felt about Tennessee winning its first national title. Nothing against the Vols, but head coach Tony Vitello is a polarizing figure. You either love his emotional style or you don’t. Have to admit, I was pulling for Texas A&M.

▪ Someone is going to have to explain to me why the 2025-26 game between Kentucky basketball and Gonzaga will be played in Nashville.

▪ Kentucky Derby winner update: Trainer Kenny McPeek says Mystik Dan is doing well after a post-Belmont scope found mucus in the Derby winner. McPeek said Mystik Dan will get an extended break before his next race. After winning the 150th Kentucky Derby, Mystik Dan ran second in the Preakness and eighth in the Belmont.

▪ The U.S Supreme Court said Monday it will not hear or overturn a 2023 appeals court ruling which said that the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority is constitutional. HISA is here to stay.

▪ There are two reasons to watch the Cincinnati Reds these days: Elly De La Cruz and David Bell. De La Cruz hit the steamboat in center field at Great American Ball Park in the Reds’ 11-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. Meanwhile, Bell needs one more ejection to pass Sparky Anderson’s previous record of 30 as Reds manager.

▪ The University of Florida’s athletics website lists incoming freshman basketball player Olivier Rioux at 7-foot-9. You have been warned.

