Notes: Illinois playing 'meaningful games in March'

Mar. 21—OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Domask was a part of 67 wins in four seasons at Southern Illinois. What the 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard never got to experience was postseason basketball beyond "Arch Madness" in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

Even the 23-10 Salukis didn't play in the postseason in 2023 after bowing out in the semifinals of the MVC tournament in St. Louis.

Domask entered the transfer portal last spring looking to challenge himself at a higher level in his final season of eligibility. He also had something else pegged as a priority when finding a new college basketball home.

"My No. 1 check list in the portal was a team that could win important games — win meaningful games in March," Domask said. "We've already done that some in the Big Ten tournament, and we've set ourselves up to do that some more."

Thursday's first-round NCAA tournament game against Morehead State will be Domask's first in an event that's long been a part of his life.

"It's obviously something you dream of as a kid," he said. "I've watched the tournament for a long time. Filled out brackets for a long time. To be in it is exciting."

★ ★ ★

Illinois' point guard pursuit in the transfer portal last spring came up empty. So Brad Underwood turned to Ty Rodgers as a solution. The sophomore guard spent the entire spring and summer fine-tuning his game to run the Illini offense.

A shift in scheme with more "booty ball" post-ups for Domask and any transition opportunity possible for Terrence Shannon Jr. made Rodgers' role a bit more fluid. Nothing all that defined — at least positionally — with a focus more on rebounding, defense and hustle plays.

"I feel like I have a really high IQ," the 6-6, 210-pound Rodgers said. "For me to switch positions like that, it's not very hard. It's endless amounts of film watching with the coaches and being able to lock in everything. It's been big for me.

"When I had the point guard tasks, they really wanted me to learn every position because as a point guard that's what you have to do anyway. Throughout the season I started playing other positions, and it was pretty simple for me."

★ ★ ★

Illinois flew into Omaha on Tuesday and enjoyed a team dinner at Mahogany's Prime Steakhouse. On the menu for Illini guard Luke Goode?

"I had a cowboy ribeye — 21 ounces — and a thing of sea bass and some broccoli and a seafood platter that we shared," Goode said. "I got a good dinner. A really good dinner."

★ ★ ★

Goode is at full strength again after suffering what he called "a little bone bruise" during the Big Ten tournament championship game Sunday in Minneapolis. Goode took a hard fall in the first half against Wisconsin and wore a heating pad in the second half any time he wasn't on the court.

"I feel good," Goode said. He dealt with a sprained ankle and a dunk-related knee injury at the end of the regular season.

"It was just a little bone bruise," Goode continued. "Unfortunately, I landed on my back, but I feel good. I'm ready to go. I did it making a hustle play, so I wasn't that mad. Somebody didn't hurt me. It was kind of my own fault, so it's all good."

★ ★ ★

Shannon went full freight-train-in-transition during Illinois' Big Ten tournament title run. The Illini guard scored a Big Ten-record 40 points in the semifinals against Nebraska and a championship game record 34 against Wisconsin.

"I didn't play very well in the (Big Ten) tournament, and I think I can really help him out and make his life easier if I score the ball and make teams focus on me a little more," Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins said. "(Quincy Guerrier), as well. And Ty. As long as we're doing our best and playing at a high level, teams just can't overly focus on Terrence."

Shannon is still likely to draw plenty of attention in the NCAA tournament. Morehead State coach Preston Spradlin is keenly aware of how dangerous the Illinois guard is in transition and how much trouble that might be for his team.

"The challenge is as fast as they play, you're not always going to get the matchups that you want or player on their player," Spradlin said. "It's going to be everyone's responsibility to make sure you're closing out tight to the guys that shoot it, you're not closing out to the guys that aren't looking to do it. It comes to trying to not allow them to play to their strengths, but trying to expose their weaknesses.

"It's going to be a battle of can we eliminate the easy baskets with these guys? Can we negate how big and athletic they are in transition? Can we keep them off the glass and keep them off the foul line? I feel like if we can do those things, we'll have an opportunity for our defense to really shine. We'll be right where we want to be at the end of this game."

★ ★ ★

Morehead State had more than a passing familiarity with the Big Ten this season. The Eagles played Purdue in the first week of the season — four days after their season opener against Alabama — and then Penn State a week later.

The Boilermakers won by 30. The Nittany Lions posted a 23-point victory in Happy Valley.

A month passed before Morehead State played at Indiana the week before Christmas. Picked up some wins, including one of its best of the season against Chattanooga, in the interim. Got better.

And nearly pulled off the upset in Bloomington, Ind., in a game the Hoosiers won 69-68.

"The growth that our team made from the beginning of the season to November to the end of December when we played there was phenomenal," Spradlin said. "It's astronomical. We came up just short at Indiana, a game that we could have won easily. Not easily, but one possession, one rebound, one shot away. The message in the locker room after that game was look how far we've come in the last six weeks, the growth that we've had. Let's understand why that happened.

"Stay with it. Keep believing. Keep your focus on each and every day and on each other and just getting better, and when we get to March, we'll be rewarded with another opportunity against a team like this. The belief is going to be that we're going to be ready to finish the job.

"Right here we are. Couldn't have written it any better."

Morehead State guard Riley Minix said those early games against Big Ten opponents (and Alabama) has eliminated the intimidation factor of playing another in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Fellow guard Drew Thelwell said the result of the Indiana game — even a loss — could change the dynamic of Thursday's matchup with Illinois.

"I think they're going to have to go into this game honest," Thelwell said. "We played Indiana, and we were up pretty big at one point. They're going to look at that and think this is a formidable team. They're not going to go into the game like it's an easy win. I think we'll be ready for them."

★ ★ ★

Consider Illinois ready, too.

Hawkins was ready to go deep on the scouting report during Wednesday's open locker room interview session. The veteran Illini forward was fully aware of how every guard on the floor for the Eagles is a shooter and how much runs through Minix, who was the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year this season after transferring from Southeastern (Fla.) out of the NAIA.

Hawkins called the 6-7, 230-pound Minix "really skilled."

"He takes his time," Hawkins continued. "He uses multiple pivots and multiple pump fakes. He gets to his spots. He can shoot threes. He's a three-level scorer, so we've got to lock in on him. He's a 20-and-10 guy. We're not underestimating them at all. We're going to do everything we can to limit their three-pointers and limit their forward who can score extremely well."

Scott Richey