Notes: Illini showing support with sartorial choices

OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Domask showed up to CHI Health Center for Wednesday's press conference and shootaround wearing a Terrence Shannon Jr. T-shirt.

The Illinois guard rocked a Ty Rodgers shirt on Thursday before the Illini's first-round NCAA tournament win against Morehead State and was back at CHI Health Center for more interviews Friday in a Coleman Hawkins shirt.

Domask isn't the only Illinois player to sport a teammates' face on his shirt this week. Max Williams boarded the team's flight to Omaha in a "Dainja Zone" shirt. Rodgers threw his support to AJ Redd for his travel apparel on the short flight to the NCAA tournament site.

"Shoutout to Campus Ink and the NLI store," said Illinois guard Luke Goode, who had on a Justin Harmon shirt on Friday. "Steven (Farag) over there and those guys run a great company. They brought four boxes of each others' gear. Instead of taking your own and giving it to family members and friends, we all grabbed each others and said we'd wear them.

"I wore Keaton (Kutcher)'s jersey on the plane. (Strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) wore my jersey. We're all wearing each others' stuff."

★ ★ ★

Illinois has eaten well since arriving in Omaha on Tuesday.

Goode provided culinary insight earlier in the week — fresh off a 21-ounce cowboy ribeye Mahogany's Prime Steakhouse the night the Illini arrived in town — and had the food update Friday.

Still lots of steak.

"They had steaks for us the other night, so I had a couple steaks," the Illinois guard said. "They had some good mac and cheese. And oatmeal raisin cookies. I'm into that now. Coach Fletch said we need to load up on the carbs. I have a couple oatmeal raisin cookies every meal now.

"I don't think it matters what carbs. Hopefully not. Hopefully, he'd be fine with that, but, hey, they're good."

★ ★ ★

Goode made a trio of three-pointers in Illinois' first-round win against Morehead State and has raved that CHI Health Center is a shooter's dream. The Illini shot 46 percent from beyond the arc as a team Thursday — its fourth-most efficient shooting performance of the season — so Goode might be on to something.

"I like the rims a lot here," Domask said. "The rims and the nets are good. For me, it's less about the gym and more about the rims and the nets."

So what qualifies as a good rim and a good net?

"That's a good question," Domask said, getting pensive for a moment. "For a net, it's like the sound. You don't really hear it when you're playing the games, but in shootarounds when the gym is empty, the sound and the way the ball looks going through the net, if you're a shooter you understand what I'm talking about.

"The rims? The rims are just softer here. There are some rims that are harder and you don't really get the friendly rolls, but these are soft rims."

★ ★ ★

Domask worked his way into the Illinois record book in Thursday's first-round win with the first triple-double of his college basketball career. Hitting 10 assists against Morehead State wasn't exactly a surprise. The 6-foot-6 guard had eight assists each in the Big Ten tournament semifinals and championship, has at least five assists in 13 games this season and leads Illinois at 3.9 assists per game.

Not bad for a guy who was Southern Illinois' power forward for four years.

"Playing the point guard started late summer a little bit," Domask said. "I'd get a few reps, but maybe just one or two a practice. Just before the Kansas exhibition was when I started getting a lot more point guard reps. I think I've been getting more comfortable trying to control the tempo of the games. I definitely have strides to make to get better at it, but I think, as a committee, we've taken that point guard spot and the guys on the team and coaches have helped me get better."

★ ★ ★

Illinois jumped into its preparation for Saturday's second-round game against Duquesne on Thursday night not long after wrapping up its 85-69 win against Morehead State. The preparation for the Dukes continued Friday.

A short turnaround on the sport's biggest stage. Hawkins said the film sessions and scouting report work the past day-plus gave him "good insight" into who Duquesne is as a basketball team.

"I feel pretty informed on the things to look out for, what they do and their personnel," Hawkins continued. "It's a quick turnaround — a lot to soak in — but if you're really dialed in it comes easy. ... I can watch a game and just pick apart what teams do. It comes pretty quick for me — tendencies and understanding a scouting report."

What Hawkins and his teammates learned centered on what Duquesne does defensively. The Dukes held a top-15 offense to just 67 points in Thursday's first-round win against BYU, bothering the Cougars into 12 turnovers and holding them to 39 percent shooting as a team.

"I think they're very aggressive, very handsy defensively," Rodgers said. "They bring that on-ball pressure. They're heavy in the gaps. An aggressive style defensively."

★ ★ ★

Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot has been clear that his team will need to do to Illinois what it did to BYU to pull another upset and reach the Sweet 16. The Cougars topped 80 points per game as a season scoring average. Duquesne didn't let them get to 70, controlling the pace and tightening the screws defensively.

"We went to the 10th best offensive team in the country to the second best offensive team in the country. We're appreciative of that," Dambrot quipped, pointing to Terrence Shannon Jr.'s ability in transition and Domask as a post-up point guard as challenges Illinois presents.

"Similar type of game plan for us," the Duquesne coach continued. "We just can't allow the game to get up into the 90s and 80s. We just have to grind it out."

