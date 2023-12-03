Notes: Healthy Hawkins a difference-maker for Illinois

Dec. 2—PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Brad Underwood looked at his team's week without a game and a longer 12-day stretch with just that blowout win against Western Illinois as a positive.

The Illinois men's basketball coach embraced it. In no small part because it gave Coleman Hawkins time to get healthy.

Hawkins returned to practice last Sunday after missing the three previous games and was in uniform — and in the starting lineup — for Illinois' Big Ten opener Saturday at Rutgers. A well-timed comeback with the Illini facing their toughest stretch of the season to date.

"It was great timing from the standpoint we had to get Coleman back," Underwood said. "Coleman had sat out over two weeks, missed three games, trying to clear up pretty severe tendinitis. We got him back in a good place."

Hawkins spent those two weeks mostly away from the team. He didn't practice. His time was spent exclusively with athletic trainer Paul Schmidt and strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher to get the tendinitis under control.

Work away from the practice court that helped Hawkins once he rejoined his teammates this past Sunday in practice.

"I was right into the drills, running 22s and just had the same motor," Hawkins said. "I'm going to be honest. It didn't feel like I had been out for a while. I was ready to go and prepared."

That's the impression Hawkins' teammates got, too.

"It was like he never left," Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said. "It was actually even better. I'm expecting big things from him. Coleman is one of our leaders, and he's one of our veterans and a really good player for us. He helps us at the 4 and the 5. He keeps the other big man honest on the defensive end for them. It's a big addition, and he's a big key for us moving forward and winning this season."



Hawkins put up six points and eight rebounds in Illinois' 76-58 win against Rutgers. Perhaps even more notably, the 6-foot-10 senior forward held Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi to seven points on 3 of 10 shooting.

"He tries to get deep and bury his opponents and dunk the ball," Hawkins said, "but I tried to make his touches hard and make him finish over length."

Being healthy again helped.

"When I'm healthy, it's easier to move around," Hawkins continued. "I'm able to play in ball screens. The first three games, I'm not going to lie, I was out there playing on one leg. It was hard to move. Not making excuses, but every time you take a step and there's pain, you can't move well. I was able to move a lot better, use my feet and use my quickness."

That lingering pain is something Hawkins is preparing himself to deal with as the season progresses. He put himself at 80 percent after Saturday's game.

"It's definitely going to be there just because it's basketball," he said. "It's the same constant movement, same running, same jumping. The athletic things that come with it. It's something I'm going to have to take care of. I'm going to have to strengthen my quad, strengthen all those muscles in my leg in order to feel good and not feel sore after games. It will be something I can take care of."



Hawkins' presence on the court made a difference for Illinois offensively, too. With an emphasis on attacking the basket more, Shannon, Marcus Domask and Ty Rodgers found it easier given the gravity Hawkins creates. Even if he's not making shots, teams have to give credence to the idea that he can.

"I didn't truly expect him to have a great shooting night," Underwood said. Hawkins was 3 of 9 from the floor and missed both of the three-pointers he attempted.

"It's hard when you've been out a couple weeks," Underwood continued. "But he just stretches the floor, can handle it, he's intelligent, he's a very good screener and he is capable of making five threes so you better go guard him. We did a lot of spacing with him when Cliff was on him, and it took Cliff out of the paint and opened the paint a little bit. Coleman gives you that luxury whereas with some of our other guys, we don't have that."



Domask took advantage of the space created in the middle of the floor with Hawkins pulling Omoruyi to the perimeter. The Southern Illinois transfer was aggressive with the ball in his hands and successful in attacking the basket for either finishes at the rim or with mid-post fadeaway out of post-ups.

Domask putting up 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting is the type of assertiveness his teammates and coaches have been after him to show. The 6-6 guard scored a season-high 18 points in Illinois' loss to Marquette on Nov. 14, but followed that with games of seven, three and eight points.

"I tell Marcus to be aggressive at all times," Shannon said. "When he turns down shots, I'm always screaming at him and getting on him. He's one of our guys. He's a really good scorer. That's his job. His job is to score and initiate offense. He's a really great player for us, and we need him aggressive."

Domask has taken that to heart. He understands he's been passive in the last few games. A little hesitant.

"They brought me here to score and make plays," Domask said. "Terrence has been on me in practice and games. The coaches have been talking to me and telling me they want me to be more aggressive. The confidence that they're putting in me, why wouldn't you be aggressive? They're putting so much trust in me to have the ball and make decisions, it helps me mentally knowing my teammates and my coaches want me to be more aggressive."



Quincy Guerrier showed a similar assertiveness attacking the basket from the wing Saturday against Rutgers. The Oregon transfer finished with seven points and six rebounds and even knocked down the only three-pointer he attempted.

Small sample size aside, a made three was a positive for Guerrier given he had made just 1 of 18 three-pointers in his previous six games. That the 6-8 forward was finally able to play without kinesiology tape on his hand, wrist and arm made a difference. The wrist injury he'd dealt with all season had been less of a problem this week.

"I think he's good now," Underwood said. "He's still getting treatment on it every day. I went through (this week) and watched all his makes last season. He's a kid who shot it at a really high level. When you're in a little bit of a slump or fighting an injury, you've got to keep shooting it. I told him the only day I won't play you is if you pass up shots. He's got to keep shooting that thing. Those things will start going in. He'll have a night where he makes four or five pretty soon."



Underwood made rebounding a point of emphasis after two games of relative struggles on the glass against Oakland and Marquette.

The result has been 207 rebounds — with double-digit offensive rebounds — during the last four games. That includes a 55-rebound effort against Rutgers, with 19 offensive rebounds garnering the Illini ample extra offensive possessions.

"We've been a top team in our league — a top team in the country — in terms of offensive rebounding over the years," Underwood said. "To win games on the road, you have to offensive rebound. You've got to find some easy baskets. We weren't finding enough easy baskets. We're doing it from all five spots. It was a point of emphasis. I'm glad it sunk in because we needed all of that to win."

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell was pleased that his team turned Illinois over 17 times, including 10 in the first half that turned into 15 points and helped the Scarlet Knights turn a double-digit deficit into a more manageable five-point gap by halftime. The Illini's plus-28 rebounding advantage, however, didn't sit well with Pikiell.

"We didn't get our own offensive rebounds and we missed a lot and they manhandled us on the glass," the Rutgers coach said. "When you're playing a team that has size at every position, I knew that would be an issue for us but didn't think it would be that kind of an issue. But tip of the hat. They had to go get them, and they did and we had a few that came out of our hands and we had some offensive rebounds that just got taken from us and a lot of different things that happen when you don't rebound effectively. They got us every which way on the backboards."

SCOTT RICHEY