Notes: Harris to redshirt this season

Nov. 7—CHAMPAIGN — Sencire Harris spent the duration of Monday night's season opener toward the end of the Illinois bench. The sophomore guard didn't shed his warmup shirt the entire night.

That was the plan. Harris wasn't going to play against Eastern Illinois. The sophomore guard, in fact, won't play at all during the 2023-24 season.

The plan instead is for Harris to redshirt. A decision the Canton, Ohio, native made with the future in mind.

"I think one of the things that he understands about his development is he needs to get stronger," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of the 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard after the Illini beat EIU 80-52. "He needs to get bigger. It's come at a little slower pace for him. I just think that down the road there's going to be, instead of a 10-minute-a-game guy there's going to be a 25-minute-a-game guy.

"You involve so many people in that decision. It's not just he and I. It's family. You've got to talk to people. You want a sense of where we're at. He's been a great teammate and been an unselfish guy that has put himself in position he's always going to play minutes."

Harris played in all 33 games last season for Illinois and made seven starts. The left-handed guard averaged 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds, often providing a defensive spark with his energy.

"He wants to be something special," Underwood. "To do that, he's got to gain weight and continue to grow his offensive game."



Taking an August trip to Spain put Illinois ahead of schedule in terms of finding out how the team best operates offensively.

Or at least the 10 practices back in Champaign before stops in Valencia, Madrid and Barcelona did.

"We were searching a year ago at this time as to who we were," Underwood said. "Instead of searching, we knew and then we could go practice and we could define those things."

The exhibition game against Kansas gave Underwood further insight into how much different this year's team could be on the offensive end. Especially after the Jayhawks went to four- and five-way switching defensively in the second half.

"Last year that was a problem," Underwood said. "That was an issue that led to a lot of us playing around the three-point line, never penetrating it, never diving, never creasing it. ... The important thing was we got 26 free throws against their five-way switching in the second half. We have spent a tremendous amount of time offensively figuring out the pace with which we had to play, how to bust up switches and how to slip out of them."



Underwood is less sold on where Illinois is defensively with the 2023-24 season now underway. The Illini coach asked his team if the result of the exhibition game against Kansas would have been the same at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The response didn't contain quite as much confidence compared to getting that win at home.

"We've won a lot of games on the road in the Big Ten over the last four years," Underwood said. "We've done it because we've guarded and rebounded. We made too many mistakes (against Kansas). There were certain situations — certain scenarios — where we gave up too many uncontested layups at the rim where we just didn't challenge. Nobody in college basketball is going to miss those. We practiced every day defending and contesting shots at the rim. We've got to get better at those."



The idea of a "primary ball handler" is one Underwood said he finds overrated. Ty Rodgers will be nominally in that role this season for Illinois, but the sophomore guard will find plenty of support in running offense from guys like Marcus Domask, Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. All of them can snag a defensive rebound and push the ball in transition. They're also all capable of running an halfcourt offense.

"Coleman's really smart," Illinois guard Justin Harmon said. "It's easy playing with him because he can find you at any moment. He's a real pass-first guy. He really doesn't care if he scores."

Adding to that dynamic could be redshirt freshman guard Nico Moretti and freshman guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. Underwood has zero questions or concerns about those two on the offensive end of the court.

"They both have great feel," Underwood said. "They both have great instincts. Nico is a tremendous facilitator and gets people involved and is elite in ball screens. Dravyn can score that thing. There aren't many others that can score like him.

"For both those guys, it's consistency playing with teammates on the defensive end and not making mistakes and not getting picked on because of a lack of size. Becoming tougher and stronger. That's one of the biggest challenges."



Monday night's game was the second straight season opener Illinois and EIU shared. It wasn't initially scheduled that way, but the Panthers have become a regular on the schedules of several Illinois sports. The EIU baseball team — coached by former Illini Jason Anderson — is a spring staple for Dan Hartleb's team. The Illinois volleyball team played a regular-season match in Charleston in 2022 and welcomed the Panthers to Huff Hall for a spring match and a fall exhibition.

And EIU will be on the 2024 schedule for the Illinois football team.

"I'm appreciative of the opportunity for Illinois to host us," said Tom Michael, EIU's athletic director and a former Illinois men's basketball player. "I hope that scheduling us helps them, too, and that it's not just, 'Hey, we're doing EIU a favor.' I hope, in a lot of ways, we can do the programs good, too, by being competitive with it."



Getting competitive on the basketball front is Michael's goal for EIU this season. The Panthers were again picked to finish last in the Ohio Valley Conference — a position they've held in each of Marty Simmons' first two seasons.

"It's an important year for us," Michael said. "When you look at where we've been and where we need to go, we need to take a big step this season. Marty knows that. I think it's his best group of guys he's got in. Part of that has to do with the portal. We lost seven and eight guys the last two years. We've got to make sure that thing gels together. ... We can't finish last in the league this year. I know the staff is working their tails off."



EIU was able to rebuild this season's roster through transfers.

Of the team's eight newcomers, seven have previous college experience at either a JUCO program, another Division I program or, in some instances, both. Isaiah Griffin, a native of Orange, N.J., is the only freshman on the roster. Simmons had to delve into the portal, of course, because EIU lost a number of transfers this past offseason. That includes most of its freshmen from last season save for Sincere Malone and Luke Light, with Cameron Haffner (Evansville), Kyle Thomas (Bradley) and Kyle Carlesimo (Colgate) all departing.

Transfers out are simply the reality for low- and mid-major teams.

"Obviously, we want our student-athletes that we bring in as freshmen and that excel, we'd love to keep them," Michael said. "That's not the era that we're in anymore. There's even a part of recruiting that you have to be sensible to say, 'Come here, do really, really well and you might have opportunities to go somewhere else.'

"If we have success because we've done a good job, it's going to make our job easier getting the next person in. ... I've got to look at it half full, and that's the way we talk about it with our coaches. We might lose some, but you better be prepared to go get one, too."

SCOTT RICHEY