Notes: Hansberry settling into role

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood knows exactly what he's going to get from Amani Hansberry off the bench. The freshman forward simply does what is asked. Effectively.

"It's never really flashy," the Illinois coach said. "All he does is what he's supposed to do."

It's not a long to list for Hansberry on game day. Not in his first season of college basketball. The directives from Underwood and the rest of the Illini coaches have been simple — rim run, seal off in post-ups and play hard.

"The game has slowed down for me," Hansberry said. "I get the ball in the middle and I'm not rushed. I take my time looking for the reads or looking for my shot. Defensively, playing in pick-and-roll, rotating and talking, I'm getting aggressive.

"Besides a few mistakes I've made — as a freshman you're going to make some mistakes and learn from them — I'm creating my role here. I'm really just trying to define my role and not try to do too much, but play within the offense and within the defense. Do what I can for my teammates to be a winning player."

Sunday night against Southern that meant coming off the bench for eight points, seven rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes. Illinois' 88-60 victory against the Jaguars afforded Hansberry that opportunity. Underwood could stick with his younger players a little longer to get a better gauge on their capabilities.

What stood out to Underwood about Hansberry against Southern was the little things. Like his rim running that opened up driving lanes for Terrence Shannon Jr.

"Putting your head under the rim every single time so Terrence Shannon can drive the ball in tension and get a layup instead of running to the block on the side he's at," Underwood described it. "It's a really little thing, right? Three feet. But he does it every time, so Terrence gets layups and dunks.

"He connects us really quickly in offense. He's an elite passer. He anticipates maybe as well as anybody we've had in terms of rebounding the basketball where the shot is going. He's really turned into an elite ball screen defender. For a guy who's undersized he plays both really well and has great hands and great length. He's playing beyond his years."

***Hansberry's playing time Sunday and in Friday's win against Valparaiso got a boost with Coleman Hawkins sidelined with a knee injury. Underwood said the senior forward was still day-to-day and would be reevaluated Monday.

"He's working at it," Underwood said. "We'll have him back when we have him back. I don't know what that time schedule is. I'll meet with everyone Monday and evaluate both him and Nico (Moretti)."

No Hawkins has put more on Hansberry and Dain Dainja's shoulders.

"Coleman's a really good player," Hansberry said. "He gives me a lot of insight and a lot of tips in practice and in games. It's only me and Dain right now. I feel like I have to step up for sure."

Hansberry wasn't the only productive player off the Illinois bench Sunday against Southern. Luke Goode made 3 of 7 three-pointers and finished with nine points and seven rebounds. The junior guard has made 11 three-pointers in his last eight games, is shooting 47 percent from beyond the arc for the season and is also averaging 5.2 rebounds.

"I need to get him more shots," Underwood said of Goode. "I want him to shoot every shot he's open. He's a terrific shooter. He's one of the best shooters not just in this league, but the country. He's a guy that plays great in space and a guy that's got a great shot fake, sidestep three that he gets off and can make.

"He's a difference maker. There's no doubt about that. We've got to keep him shooting the ball well and keep finding opportunities for him to get shots off."

At the other end of the three-point spectrum so far this season is Quincy Guerrier. The Syracuse/Oregon transfer is shooting 1 of 16 from beyond the arc through five games after missing all three attempts Sunday against Southern. A wrist injury suffered in practice before the Kansas exhibition hasn't helped.

Guerrier's right wrist is heavily taped, and he has strips of kinesiology tape down his forearm and onto his hand. Underwood said the 6-foot-8 Canadian forward has "been living in rehab," but the expectation is his shots will start falling.

"Now he's thinking about it," Underwood said. "He's got to quit. He made (50) of them last year. He's going to make those at some point. He's kind of got to get out of his own way a little bit."

Illinois set a season high with 21 turnovers against Southern. It was an equal opportunity offender kind of night, with Marcus Domask and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn committing three turnovers apiece and six other players turning it over twice each. The only player without a turnover was walk-on guard AJ Redd, who played just 1 minute.

"We've just got to make better plays," Shannon said. "Some of the passes we threw weren't really smart. Sometimes we tried to force our driving. We've just got to make better decisions at the end of the day. It wasn't anything they did — a press or a trap or anything. We've just got to take care of the ball. Be better. We'll watch the film and fix it for the next game."

Underwood was less concerned. The combination of available players and blowout nature of Sunday's game put several players in positions they normally wouldn't fill in lineups that probably won't be too regular.

"We had some weird lineups out there," Underwood said. "Guys trying to do different things. ... I'm not overly concerned about it yet."