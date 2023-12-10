Notes | Guerrier's offensive breakout a positive for Illini

Dec. 9—KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Quincy Guerrier isn't unfamiliar with offensive success. The veteran Illinois forward was a double-digit scorer as a sophomore at Syracuse and during his junior season at Oregon, and he made 102 total three-pointers in two seasons with the Ducks.

A right wrist injury heading into this season curtailed Guerrier's effectiveness. The 6-foot-8 forward made just 2 of 20 three-pointers through Illinois' first eight games, including a stretch against Marquette, Valparaiso, Southern and Western Illinois where he was 0 of 12 from beyond the arc.

Consider Guerrier fully on the mend after Saturday's 86-79 loss by Illinois at Tennessee. The Montreal native scored a season-high 22 points after knocking down 3 of 8 three-pointers, with all of his makes from deep coming in the first half as his offensive efforts leaned more toward attacking the basket in the second.

"I thought Quincy was spectacular," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "They obviously tried to cross-match (defending Guerrier with Jonas Aidoo) and were going to let him shoot. He's a kid who made 50 three-pointers last year and was fighting a wrist injury and struggled, but he stepped up and made them.

"He's a really good player. He's done it before in his time at Syracuse and his time at Oregon. He's an elite rip driver. He's a powerful, aggressive downhill driver. Now he's getting some confidence at the free-throw line. That wrist was bothersome early — it's not an excuse — but that just gives us another piece to the puzzle."

★ ★ ★

What Guerrier did Saturday against the Vols — a mixture of three-point shooting and aggressive dribble drives — is what Coleman Hawkins said he's seen from his frontcourt teammate in practice.

Especially as he's gotten his wrist healthy again.

"His shot has been completely different, but it looked good (Saturday)," Hawkins said. "He's been rehabbing and recovering it. We know Quincy can score and shoot the ball. He did it at Oregon, and he does it in practice. It was good to see him hit his shots, and hopefully he's fully confident if he drives to the rim like he did (Saturday) and gets fouled and makes his free throws and his threes."

★ ★ ★

More from Guerrier offensively helps Illinois. But the fifth-year forward continues to have his focus elsewhere.

"I know what I have to do for this team to be successful," Guerrier said. "I've got to think about my defense first and rebounding, and I know the offense will be there. I've played a lot of games. I know I'm a good defensive player. I've got to keep building."

★ ★ ★

Illinois entered this week shooting a less-than-stellar 57.8 percent from the free-throw line as a team. The least efficient power conference team in the country and nearly the worst among all 363 Division I teams.

Just three others were less effective.

Then the Illini made 18 of 20 free throws in Tuesday's win against No. 11 Florida Atlantic and followed that up with 24 of 28 free-throw shooting Saturday at Tennessee.

The script has flipped.

"We've had practices where if you miss a shot you've got to run," Hawkins said. "It's really being dialed in and focused in because free throws are an important part of our game."

★ ★ ★

The follow-up for Marcus Domask after his career-best 33-point effort Tuesday at Madison Square Garden was a Saturday of struggles in Knoxville. Tennessee held the Illinois guard to just six points on 2 of 11 shooting.

"Marcus had a tough night," Underwood said. "Everything he made the other night (against FAU) he struggled with and missed. That's the game of basketball. I thought (Tennessee) did a good job of making Marcus and (Terrence Shannon Jr.'s) post-ups challenging."

★ ★ ★

Free throws were in abundance Saturday — particularly in the second half — because foul totals exploded in the final 20 minutes. Just 11 combined fouls were called against Illinois and Tennessee in the first half. Then 31 more in the second.

"The first five minutes we stopped every play," Hawkins said about the change in how the game was called after halftime. "Hard to get a rhythm when the game is like that. I'll leave it like that. An OK first half, but it's really hard."

★ ★ ★

Nico Moretti spent most of the last week in Champaign while Illinois spent five-plus days on the East Coast. Staying home allowed the redshirt freshman guard to take advantage of all of the recovery systems available at Ubben Basketball Complex — from a hyperbaric chamber to cryotherapy and infrared therapy options — that wouldn't be possible on the road.

Moretti did make the trip to Knoxville, but he was still ruled out against Tennessee as he continues his recovery from a foot injury suffered Nov. 19 against Southern. Moretti spent Saturday's game in streets clothes at the end of the Illinois bench with his right foot still in a protective boot.

"He had a good week being at home, being able to get in all the recovery deals," Underwood said. "The trainers told me he's doing great. He's gaining on it. Rehab's going great."

★ ★ ★

There's a reason Justin Harmon has solidified his spot in an ever-shrinking Illinois rotation against higher-level opponents in the last week.

The fifth-year guard, like most of his teammates, couldn't match his production from Tuesday's win against Florida Atlantic on Saturday at Tennessee, but Underwood stuck with him alongside Luke Goode off the bench in what effectively became a seven-man rotation in the second half.

The reason? It's Harmon's experience after stops at Barton Community College (Kan.) and Utah Valley. Experience he's been able to lean on more in the last week as he's settled into his role for the Illini.

"He understands the importance of winning, first of all," Underwood said. "Junior college, Utah Valley, it's another system that's new. I think it's just being comfortable. It's different terminology — me asking different things of him and just a little patience and a little time. He just works so hard. He hasn't got frustrated with any of that process. He's stayed very committed and very dedicated to his routines. As this continues to go, he's gaining confidence and I'm gaining confidence in game."

Harmon put up four points and two rebounds against Tennessee. A pair of open three-pointers he missed — clean looks that simply didn't fall — would have changed the complexion of his performance.

"Justin's a guy we don't run a lot of stuff to, yet he's in a great space," Underwood said. 'He's a great driver of the ball downhill. He's a guy who every time he shoots it I think it's going in and a guy I have a lot of confidence in defensively.

"I've said it since the Spain trip, but the ball finds him and he's got a knack of being around the ball and making plays. He's becoming more and more comfortable in what we do."

