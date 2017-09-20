Notes: The Giolito Edition

Credit where it’s due: Lucas Giolito has looked better than I expected since getting his promotion to the majors last month. An easy schedule has helped some, but he got the Astros on Tuesday and managed to hold them to two runs in 6 2/3 innings. It should be noted the Giolito’s FIP is about twice as high as his 2.58 ERA, mostly because he’s given up seven homers in 38 1/3 innings. Overall, he’s allowed 14 homers in 60 innings as a major leaguer, which is very problematic. Still, his changeup is legit and he’s been able to keep hitters guessing while staying ahead in the count. If his fastball comes back some, he might yet fulfill his potential, and even if it doesn’t, his prospects seem brighter than they did a few months ago. I still won’t have him as a mixed-league SP next year unless his velocity is improved next spring.

American League notes

- It’s been all sunshine and roses for Byron Buxton of late, but even while he’s hit .315/.361/.607 with 11 homers and 10 steals in the second half, he has a 48/11 K/BB ratio in 186 plate appearances. He’s going to be a rather tough call in the projections this winter. His revamped swing mechanics have paid huge dividends when it comes to power, but I’m not yet sold on his ability to hit for average. Really, though, what I worry about as much as anything is durability. The mostly healthy season and excellent finish are going to drive his price sky high next spring, but he’s had his share of leg and hand/wrist injuries as a pro and, with the way he throws his body around, there’d seem to be a good chance that’ll continue. In spite of his 30 HR-30 SB potential, I probably won’t have him as a top-10 outfielder next spring. Top 20 is a lock, though.

- One can use selective endpoints to make most every player look rather inconsistent. Still, it’s pretty amazing what kind of roller coaster Jose Ramirez has been on to amass his .314/.367/.576 line this year:

First 24 games: .330/.388/.593

Next 36 games: .244/.303/.374

Next 34 games: .409/.456/.774

Next 31 games: .202/.256/.306

Last 16 games: .452/.493/1.081

When Ramirez was fading last month, it looked like 2017 would go down as just a marginal improvement over his fine All-Star campaign from 2016. Instead, he’s solidified himself as an MVP candidate by hitting nine homers in his last 15 games. That’s more homers than he hit in 180 major league games from 2013-15. He had eight in 564 at-bats those three seasons, 11 in 565 at-bats last year and 27 in 545 at-bats so far this year. I don’t see how he can get better than this, but, then, I didn’t expect him to get better than what he was in 2016.

- At this point, is it even worth giving Jose Bautista a one-year, $5 million contract for next season? He hasn’t just been bad this year, but he’s been a massive liability after factoring in his defense. Even his offense has merely amounted to an 80 OPS+. He’s still walking plenty (80 in 644 plate appearances), but his power has fallen way off; his isolated slugging percentage -- never less than .239 from 2010-2015 -- has fallen to .217 in 2016 and .167 this year. His contact rate has dropped off a cliff. He wasn’t much of an asset last year, either, and he turns 37 this winter. I never want to say never, but he seems like a pretty big long shot to bounce back.

- Dylan Bundy’s final out in a rough game Monday against the Red Sox put him at 169 2/3 innings for the year, exactly 60 more than where he finished 2016. The Orioles said after the game that they had no plans to shut him down, but I would hope that’s going to change unless they can somehow pick up a couple of games in the wild card chase before his next start. They’re big long shots at the moment, and while there’s no way they can shut Bundy down before they’re truly out of the race, that should be the absolute first thing they do once they admit it’s over. Bundy long ago since entered unprecedented territory, and he’s had just one good month in the last four.

- Lance McCullers, who last pitched for the Astros on Sept. 6, is set to start Sunday against the Angels, giving him two starts to show whether he can be a part of the postseason rotation or not. It’s probably going to be a tough call. The Astros could have considered shifting him to the pen, ala David Price, but his problem right now is that his arm is struggling to bounce back after his outings and there’s just no way of knowing whether that would be more or less of an issue working in relief. At this point, I don’t think the Astros are counting on him.

