Notes: Freshmen steady in small, yet significant, role

Jan. 31—COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brad Underwood was nervous going into the final few minutes of the first half during Tuesday night's game at Ohio State.

The Illinois coach readily admitted it.

Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins were both on the bench with two fouls. Dain Dainja wasn't available either with two of his own.

So Illinois rode with two freshmen in its lineup in what turned into a critical stretch of the game.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Amani Hansberry ultimately delivered.

Gibbs-Lawhorn ratcheted up the defensive intensity. Hansberry got his first points in a month by exploiting an overextended Ohio State defense. And Illinois held the Buckeyes to just one made shot in the final 6 minutes, 19 seconds of the first half, took a seven-point lead into halftime and ultimately left with a 87-75 Big Ten road win.

"You want to end the half the right way, and you've got guys out there who haven't done it," Underwood said after expressing his nervousness. "We had freshmen out there for a three to four-minute stretch at the end of the half and didn't get hurt. We had a little bit of a lead and tried to protect Terrence and Coleman. We did a pretty good job."

Dainja said Gibbs-Lawhorn and Hansberry gave Illinois "big energy" to close out the second half. A sentiment shared by his fellow veteran teammates.

"I'm happy for them," Illinois guard Marcus Domask said. "They put in the work. Those guys are in the gym all the time. They understand it's not quite their turn to get all the minutes yet. They've stuck with it and know their role. They just want to come in and help us win, and that's what they did (Tuesday)."

★ ★ ★

Luke Goode basically spoke Gibbs-Lawhorn and Hansberry's strong first-half showing into existence on Monday ahead of the game. Both freshmen have shown their teammates what they're capable of this season. Given the lack of consistent playing time, those moments have mostly come at Ubben Basketball Complex.

"These guys come in here and have to go learn scout team every day, learn plays in half a day and run them in practice against us," Goode said. "There will be days we have to tell Dravyn and Amani, 'Slow down a little bit, that's not what the other guys do,' because they're scoring so much. It gives them confidence going into the game."

Goode knows as well as anyone that the in-game moment to shine can come at any time. Goode had his in a January 2022 win against Michigan State when he came off the bench and knocked down a trio of three-pointers to help beat the Spartans.

"Every year in the Big Ten there's a couple games where those guys come in and make one or two impactful shots and just change the course of the game," Goode said. "You've just got to be ready for your opportunity. That's really what it is. The team being old this year and bringing in a lot of guys, it's a little bit different for those freshmen. They've got to realize there's a process to it. I went through it. Coleman for sure went through it.

"It's kind of how it is. You've got to be ready for your opportunity to impact the game at a high level. These guys are all here for the right reasons. These freshmen are great and have been nothing but great teammates all year. ... When you have that mindset and just come to practice every day and work hard like these guys do, it's pretty easy for them to come in and impact the game."

★ ★ ★

Hansberry's four minutes of playing time in the first half came only because of foul trouble for Hawkins and Dainja. Underwood initially sent Dainja to the scorer's table after Hawkins picked up his second foul before realizing he also had two fouls and pulling him back to send Hansberry on to the court in his stead. It was the freshman forward's first game back after missing seven games dealing with back spasms.

Second-half foul trouble for Hawkins meant more playing time for Dainja. Hawkins picked up his third and fourth fouls in succession with 14:15 to play after he argued the third foul and got hit with a technical for the fourth.

"I think it was frustration," Underwood said. "That's stuff that we can't tolerate, and it can't happen. It didn't hurt us (Tuesday night), but he's got to understand his value to our basketball team and understand that stuff can't happen."

Shannon dealt with his own first-half foul trouble by making 6 of 10 shots in the second half and scoring 18 of his game-high 23 points after halftime. It was the veteran guard's best performance since returning from a six-game suspension initially triggered by his arrest on rape charges in Lawrence, Kan.

"Honestly, just his body language," Domask said about how he could tell Shannon had returned to form. "You can see it when he makes a play or gets a defensive stop. I just can tell by looking at him that TJ is back. If you've been around him, you can just tell.

"We're way better when Terrence does what he did. His ability in transition, it takes so much pressure off our half-court offense. He's a freak athlete. Just find him, and he goes. It's easy."

★ ★ ★

Ty Rodgers said his sign that Shannon was back was a more controlled ability to get downhill and attack the basket. The Illinois sophomore never doubted Shannon would start playing again like he did before the suspension. It would just take time to find his rhythm.

The clock on that process apparently hit all zeros in the second half against Ohio State.

"I think even when he struggled the games that he did, he knew it was going to come back to him," Rodgers said. "Our thing as a team was just keeping him up, keeping his head up, because we all know what he can do."

Illinois was good offensively without Shannon in the lineup.

Re-integrating him into what had been a high-usage role before his suspension was still important, though. The Illini know they're better with that version of Shannon on the court.

"I think it goes to show how ego-less this team is and that everybody is playing for one common goal," Rodgers said about that process. "At the end of the day, that's what it's all about. You don't have guys jealous or anything like that. We don't have those problems. With the maturity of this team, it's pretty easy."

★ ★ ★

Saturday's game against Indiana notwithstanding, Goode is looking for a pump fake, sidestep three-pointer more often than a pump fake, dribble drive. It's a move the Illinois guard added to his repertoire in late summer after the team returned from its foreign tour in Spain.

Goode spent time watching film with assistant coaches Tyler Underwood and Zach Hamer to start mastering the pump fake, sidestep three. One-time Illinois commit turned much-maligned Indiana Hoosiers guard (and 16-year NBA veteran) Eric Gordon was his inspiration.

"That was somebody I studied in the offseason just in terms of getting his shot," Goode said of Gordon. "Stuff like that has definitely helped my game. Going into the year, we knew a lot of teams were trying to run me off the line. Having that pump fake, sidestep is something I've worked on."

A veteran team has helped Illinois develop an offense full of guys that know how and when to cut to take advantage of opposing defenses. Quincy Guerrier might top that list, but Hawkins and Ty Rodgers are equally as effective.

How and when to cut was also a point of emphasis during the summer for the Illinois coaching staff based off some struggles in that area a season prior.

"We were a mess last year," Brad Underwood said. "We over cut. We cut on top of each other. We did a little bit of that (Saturday) when we had Coleman and Ty in there especially. Sometimes, just standing is OK and playing into our 'booty ball' and playing to the double team and then just moving it and then playing what the defense gives you out of that. Sometimes, it's too much movement, too many people getting in other guys' way."

Scott Richey