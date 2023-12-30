Notes: 'The fan base is growing'

Dec. 30—CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball game between Christmas and New Year's has almost turned into a guaranteed sellout.

All 15,544 seats at State Farm Center were sold for Friday night's game against Fairleigh Dickinson. Just like they were for last year's 85-52 victory agianst Bethune-Cookman and for the Florida A&M game that was eventually canceled in 2021 because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Illini program.

None of those teams mean a high-level matchup for Illinois. Fairleigh Dickinson only has prominence because of its 16-over-1 upset of Purdue in the most recent NCAA tournament. But a full complement of tickets was sold.

"It falls in a time of year where there's a lot of people looking for things to do with their families," said Jason Heggemeyer, Illinois' associate athletic director for ticketing and sales and customer service.

"Since the students aren't here, we do have a large amount of tickets to move for that game," he continued. "We started incorporating some family four-pack deals and a Black Friday special. We've kind of hit our rhythm with finding local families that can get out to this game. It has started to become like a gift that people buy for each other for the holidays, which is great because it's a great opportunity for people who can't normally get in to see our team."

★ ★ ★

Friday's game was Illinois' third sellout this season. State Farm Center was at max capacity for consecutive games in November — a 64-53 win against Oakland and a 71-64 loss to then-No. 4 Marquette.

Illinois had 12 sellouts last season, including all 10 Big Ten home games.

The others were the Bethune-Cookman game and a blowout win against Syracuse that saw Coleman Hawkins put up the fifth triple-double in program history. That year's season opener against Eastern Illinois had an announced attendance of 15,543, leaving Illinois a single ticket short of a 13th sellout.

The current projections should have Illinois match its sellout success in Big Ten home games. The conference home opener scheduled for next Tuesday night against Northwestern still has roughly 400 tickets available. The Jan. 11 game against Michigan State has between 1,000 and 1,200 tickets still available with a buy-one, get-one-free offer in place to see the Spartans in Champaign.

"Those are really the only two games that have substantial inventory," Heggemeyer said. "Once we get past those two games, tickets are going to be really hard to get."

The dozen sellouts last season were the most since with 2007-08 season. The Illini sold out all 15 games that year when State Farm Center held 16,618 and did the same in 2006-07 and 2005-06. The national runner-up season in 2004-05 only saw 13 of 15 home games sell out, but the win against No. 1 Wake Forest that season was the start of a streak of 60 consecutive sellouts.

★ ★ ★

Illinois had zero sellouts in 2015-16 — a first since 1991-92 — and two in John Groce's final season in 2016-17. The first four seasons with Brad Underwood as coach saw seven sellouts combined. No fans were permitted in State Farm Center in 2020-21, but the Illini rebounded with eight sellouts in 16 games in 2021-22.

Those eight sellouts helped Illinois post an average attendance of 15,091 last season. That was good for second most in the Big Ten — behind Indiana's 16,101 — and ninth nationally. The Big Ten has led the nation in average attendance every season this century.

The increase in Illinois' attendance has come in direct correlation to more success on the court. Illinois winning the Big Ten tournament in 2021 and a regular-season Big Ten title in the 2021-22 season paved the way for 12 sellouts in 17 home games last season.

"We've increased our number of season ticket holders we have, which puts a little scarcity for single-game tickets," Heggemeyer said. Illinois added several hundred new season ticket holders this offseason.

"The fan base is growing," Heggemeyer added. "We've had a run of successful seasons now where people know Coach is the real deal. ... That's helped us get toward the point where we can have this run of sellouts. It gets harder to get a ticket, which gives even more value to a season ticket holder. Any time you have a great product to sell it certainly makes it easier, but we have a staff of creative people who have packaged the right items at the right prices."

★ ★ ★

A big winner this week on the holiday tournament scene? Future Illini Morez Johnson Jr. The consensus four-star forward had Thornton in the championship game of the Big Dipper at Rich Township against Homewood-Flossmoor — a late Friday tip — after a dominant week.

Johnson was perfect in Thornton's tourney opener, going 10 of 10 from the field and putting up 24 points and five rebounds in the Wildcats' 85-41 thrashing of Crane. Through three games leading into the championship, Johnson averaged 18.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and two blocks and shot 64 percent from the field.

★ ★ ★

Jason Jakstys also made a statement this week with his play at the Jack Tosh Classic at York High School. The future Illinois forward was dominant in three games ahead of Friday night's late tip in Elmhurst against the host Dukes, averaging 20.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists thanks to a pair of double-doubles to start the tournament.

Jakstys wasn't just productive for the Foxes in their 2-1 tourney run before Friday's game. The three-star big man was efficient, too, shooting 70 percent from the field and 56 percent from three-point range on three attempts per game. The only area to nitpick was his 57 percent free-throw shooting.