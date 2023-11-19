Notes: 'It was demoralizing'

Nov. 19—IOWA CITY, Iowa. — Bret Bielema informed John Paddock and Luke Altmyer who was going to be the starting quarterback for Illinois' gamea t Iowa this past Sunday in his office at the Smith Football Center.

That the third-year Illini coach kept his decision a secret throughout the week was done with the idea of creating "indecision" for the Hawkeyes.

"I knew literally walking out of the building last Saturday night (after the Indiana win that Paddock would start)," Bielema said after Saturday's 15-13 Illinois loss to Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. "Ironically, when I left the building, I ran into John's mom and his family and I said, 'Hey, I'll bring him in (Sunday) and tell him, but John's going to be our starting quarterback at Iowa.' I think the biggest thing is the way he played the last week and also obviously the way he came in at Minnesota, he deserved that opportunity. He had two games left in his career. I wanted to make sure he had it."

The Illini (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) have to win next Saturday's 2:30 p.m. Big Ten West game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign with Northwestern (6-5, 4-4) to reach bowl eligibility for a second consecutive season.

Despite his demotion, with Altmyer fully cleared earlier in the week to return from an injury the Mississippi transfer sustained late in an Illini win at Minnesota on Nov. 4, Bielema was impressed by the way his new backup quarterback dealt with the situation.

Altmyer had started the first nine games for Illinois before his injury.

"I think Sunday, when I brought him in, explained to him kind of where I was coming from, why I was doing it, he totally bought in," Bielema said of Altmyer, who has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,883 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. "I said, 'Hey, this is the part that I've never seen you in. You're the backup quarterback. You're one play away.' I think it's very fragile for the first time he wasn't the starting quarterback and he's going to hear a little bit of the outside noise when I didn't name the starter, right? I explained to him I just need him to get better every day, to watch and learn, because as his No. 2, you just don't get near the amount of reps not taking all the 1-reps. I thought all week he handled it very, very well. He was really, really good on the sideline with John."



The starting series could not have been much worse for Paddock.

With his left foot on his own goal line for the snap on third-and-12, the 6-foot, 190-pound sixth-year quarterback took a few steps back and held onto the ball too long with Iowa defensive end Joe Evans beating Illinois offensive lineman Zy Crisler and pulling down Paddock, who lost control of the ball.

Crisler did recover the loose ball in the end zone to prevent the Iowa defense from producing an even more consequential play with the Hawkeyes instead taking a 2-0 lead on a safety.

Paddock slammed his right hand on the turf in frustration after the play.

Coming off a Memorial Stadium-record 507 passing yards in last week's 48-45 overtime win against Indiana, Paddock finished the game on Saturday at Iowa by going 22 of 47 for 215 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

The week leading up to Saturday's second start for Paddock saw the Ball State transfer earn Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. It was a rewarding one for Paddock, and he was still able to keep that perspective despite the loss to the Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2).

"I think it just goes to show sometimes we live in such an instant gratification society," Paddock said. "It's the delayed gratification of just working hard. Being a backup for four years and then coming here and walking on, it was a really cool week. Obviously, I had the Indiana week where I was the one through the whole week but then with Luke coming back, obviously things were up in the arm. It's been a cool experience."



Illinois entered Saturday's game with Iowa with a 5-1 record in one-score games. The Hawkeyes had a 4-1 mark in those same situations.

But it was Iowa that produced the winning ways down the stretch en route to a comeback win that saw the Hawkeyes clinch a Big Ten West title and kept the Illini winless in Iowa City this century.

The game-altering play came when Iowa sophomore running back Kaleb Johnson broke free for the go-ahead 30-yard touchdown with 4:43 left in the fourth quarter.

"I showed them different examples (this week) that every play is going to matter and then obviously that final drive defensively we had done so many good things," Bielema said, "but we had two DPIs on that drive and gave them too much free yards and they hit a crease run that we stopped all day. One guy here, one guy there and it ends up being the difference in the game."

Illinois still had a chance to win it late.

But backed up in their own territory, the Illini were unable to come up with a conversion in a short-yard situation of back-to-back plays.

With two yards needed to move the chains, the 6-2 defensive end Evans broke up consecutive throws from Paddock at the line of scrimmage. Iowa took over at the Illini 33-yard line with 3:41 left and milked the rest of the clock.

"It was the look we wanted," Paddock said of the fourth-down pass. "They were playing press. We just had a little scrape of the slant coming underneath. I saw it. I was about to put it right on his chest and the guy just jumped up and made a great play, so it is what it is."

Bielema had called timeout between the third- and fourth-down plays before opting to keep his offense on the field.

To no avail.

"On the third-and-2 play, I had said we're going to go for it here with two plays and then we lost yardage just felt the negative energy there," the Illinois coach said. "But offense felt strong about making a call and I called timeout and said, 'Let's go for it.' And then obviously, we failed to execute. We still had a chance to stop them on defense. I just didn't know if we'd get another chance to get the ball back."



Illinois leading rusher Kaden Feagin did not make the trip to Iowa City after injuring his arm in the Illini's overtime win against Indiana last week.

Bielema revealed after Saturday's loss at Iowa that Feagin is out for the rest of the season and will have surgery "this coming week."

"I've never been at any point in my career where I lost four running backs in the season in my 15 years," the Illinois coach added. "It's just indescribable but we have to play through the moment and (Reggie Love III has) done that and (Nick) Fedanzo's went in and did a good job for us in his preparation all week. Bottom line we have to get healthy bodies and see where we go for (next) Saturday (against Northwestern)."

Feagin's absence meant the running back room was thin for the Illini, with Josh McCray and Aidan Laughery also out for season. Illinois brought three running backs with it on the travel roster for Saturday's trip to Iowa.

Love, who returned last week from a long-term ankle injury, received the bulk of the Illini carries with Illinois out of balance (23 rush, 47 pass) on offense. The 5-11, 205-pound junior running back from St. Louis had 18 carries for 64 yards.

Still, Illinois only gained 280 yards on offense, averaging four yards per play.

"Really just the things that they do," Love said of what makes Iowa's defense hard to move the ball on. "They're real simple. They just make great plays. They play hard from the first whistle to the last. They're just an all-around physical team and you know they don't give up on no plays.

"It's tough. It's real tough. You have to fight through battles with yourself. So it wasn't something I was surprised by."



The Illinois defense responded after a tough opening quarter, in which Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill opened the game by completing 7 of his first 9 pass attempts for 87 yards.

But after an early second-quarter touchdown when tight end Addison Ostrenga caught a 4-yard pass from Hill for the score to put the Hawkeyes ahead 9-3, defensive coordinator Aaron Henry's Illinois unit largely responded.

Iowa gained only 150 yards in the final three quarters after the Hawkeyes had 132 yards in the opening 15 minutes.

It was that final drive that overshadowed those efforts.

"Perfection," sophomore linebacker Dylan Rosiek said of what the Illini have to do as team to win more one-score games. Rosiek had a team-high 11 tackles, including one tackle for loss. The Illinois defense had four sacks, two of which belonged to junior outside linebacker Seth Coleman.

"Everybody's got to be doing what they need to do, eyes where they need to be," Rosiek continued. "They're can't be one little slip up or what just happened happens. We were executing at a high level until what became our demise. (On the 30-yard go-ahead touchdown by Iowa), it was fit up and he had a hole backside, split it and he was on the post safety in no time. It was demoralizing."

JOE VOZZELLI