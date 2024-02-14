Notes: Defensive focus pays off against Michigan

Feb. 13—CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood spent the last two days trying to reconnect his team defensively.

"We didn't work one second on offense," the Illinois coach said, acknowledging he wasn't happy with how his team had approached the defensive end of the court.

"It's been all about the defensive side and getting back to guarding," Underwood continued. "The only thing we didn't do on that side was loose balls and coming up with them. That didn't impact this game, but it could impact it in March."

Illinois rolled to its 97-68 victory against Michigan on Tuesday night by limiting the Wolverines to 42 percent shooting overall and just 1 of 10 three-point shooting. The Illini took a page from Michigan State's book in terms of how the Spartans flipped Saturday's game in the final 71/2 minutes for a come-from-behind win.

"Not letting guys get comfortable," Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins said. "When we watched the film of Michigan State we saw (A.J.) Hoggard picking us up full court, pressuring our guards, and then we were just letting them run their offense on the other end. It's being disruptive, crawling up on people and limiting straight line drives."

Illinois forward Quincy Guerrier said the improved defense and a 38-29 rebounding advantage — and what it could for the Illini offense — simply came down to effort.

"When we defensive rebounds we can run offensively in transition," Guerrier said. "With (Terrence Shannon Jr.), nobody can stop him in transition. It's all about us rebounding and being locked in and communicating on defense and doing all the right things."

Amani Hansberry was off Illinois' availability report for Tuesday's game — a first in several weeks — but he didn't play even when the benches emptied in the blowout of Michigan. The freshman forward missed seven games while dealing with a back injury, returned for the Jan. 30 win at Ohio State and played four minutes off the bench against the Buckeyes.

"He came back and started practicing and played, and then all of a sudden it just went back (to dealing with the injury)," Underwood said.

Hansberry was listed as questionable for Illinois' games against Nebraska and at Michigan State but did not play as he continued to deal with back spasms and was limited in practice. That played a part in his DNP against the Wolverines.

"The back is a tricky thing," Underwood said. "We want to get him 100 percent because we don't want back for a game and then out for another five. We want this thing to be healed."

Hawkins has been Illinois' most versatile and effective defender this season. The 6-foot-10 forward has guarded all five positions — from 7-4 Purdue center Zach Edey to 6-1 Michigan State guard Tyson Walker — and leads the Illini in steals and blocks.

And Underwood, who maintains the status of "never satisfied" as a coach, still wants more from Hawkins defensively.

"Coleman's value is not just what he does physically," Underwood said. "It's the mental — his ability to make the calls, his ability to help the perimeter defenders. He knows the perfect time to make ball screen calls so that they can adjust. There's an art to that. That's not an easy thing to do. He knows exactly when to help. Does he have to protect the rim better? Yeah. Absolutely."

Illinois used Hawkins in the "booty ball" conductor role the most it ever has in Saturday's 88-80 loss at Michigan State. While most of the Illini's Big Ten opponents have used one big to defend Ty Rodgers, they've saved their next biggest defensive option for Hawkins. The Spartans went with 6-4 guard Jaden Akins, as they put more size on Quincy Guerrier and Marcus Domask.

"Coleman was really effective in there," Underwood said. "He had a really bad turnovers he can't make on a no-look pass, which he understands. We want him to get fouled more. I want him to get fouled down there, but he's a really good ball handler in terms of being able to play in those spaces and then he's got great feet. Then he shot a little fadeaway where he can just jump over people."

Hawkins' ability to facilitate out of the low post can also be a difference maker.

"I just feel like Coleman is a hard person to guard in the post because he can pass out of it," Illinois guard Justin Harmon said. "He makes really good decisions. He's got good footwork. He's just a good player all around. It doesn't matter where you put him. He's going to be an effective player in any role or place on the court."

While Illinois has turned its focus to shoring up its defense, the Illini are on track to have their best highest offensive efficiency in Underwood's seven seasons as coach and second-highest of his career only behind his lone Oklahoma State team.

Versatility is at the core of those offensive improvements. Illinois has several interchangeable parts on that end of the court and can score in several different ways. A departure from, for example, running the entirety of the offense through Kofi Cockburn in the low post.

It's a borderline necessity if Illinois wants to put together a longer NCAA tournament run, and Underwood has shown willingness to change schemes to match his roster.

"I like to win," he said. "I think we've seen a major shift in the last few years anyway. It used to be your defense always had to be one of the top 10 or you wouldn't make it to the Final Four. Yes, your defense still has to be good. If you can't play good offense, you have no chance. ... Not that you can't have success doing it the other way, but I've never been afraid to change — especially on the offensive side."

A look at the Final Four teams from the last decade bear that out. There have been outliers without elite offensive efficiency — Loyola Chicago in 2018 and Syracuse in 2016 — but the only national championship ranked outside the top 10 in that metric, per Bart Torvik, was Connecticut in 2014. Five national champs in the last 10 years have ranked in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, and the "worst" defensive team to win a national title was Baylor in 2021, which ranked 25th.

Illinois is one of nine teams nationally with an adjusted offensive efficiency at least 120 at this point of the season, per Torvik. Adjusted offensive efficiency is a measure of offensive efficiency (points scored per 100 possessions) a team would have against the average Division I defense. Thirty-three more teams this season have an adjusted offensive efficiency of at least 115. Last season finished with just three teams topping 120 and 21 total at at least 115.

Underwood pointed to pace of play, free-throw shooting and offensive rebounding as being three major factors in offensive efficiency. But not the only ones.

"We've seen officiating and the rules we have today impact that with the charge/block and some of the fouls," Underwood said. "We've got coaches who understand offense. The game is ultimately trending toward the NBA game no matter what we want to think. I wish we played by their rules instead of the ones we have. But it's a challenge to stop people sometimes."

