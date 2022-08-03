Notes from Day 9 of Rams training camp: Stafford doesn’t throw Wednesday

The Rams had a day off on Tuesday after their eighth practice of training camp, but they were back on the field Wednesday with their pads and helmets on. Matthew Stafford’s workload is still being managed and he didn’t throw on Wednesday, but the team is pushing forward with John Wolford and Bryce Perkins leading team drills at quarterback.

Here are some notes and updates from Day 9 of Rams training camp.

Rams still being careful with Matthew Stafford

The Rams are taking no chances with their star quarterback. After he felt some pain in his elbow recently, Stafford has been on a limited workload as a precaution.

Sean McVay still isn’t concerned about his availability for the start of the regular season, but he doesn’t want to risk further injury after Stafford had an injection in his right elbow this offseason.

He even clarified that Stafford didn’t have a setback and this is part of the team’s plan. He did not throw in practice on Wednesday.

Matthew Stafford working on dropbacks while the other QBs throw to receivers on the opposite field. McVay said the plan is to decrease Stafford’s workload after he felt pain in his throwing arm #Rams — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) August 3, 2022

Allen Robinson keeps making plays

Robinson has been one of the standouts of camp so far, and he seems to be getting better by the day. He came down with an impressive grab in the end zone on Monday against Robert Rochell, and on Wednesday, he did it again – this time against Derion Kendrick, who was in great position.

Robinson made a one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone, which hopefully we’ll get video of at some point.

Derion Kendrick all over Robinson in coverage on the one-hander. Just an impressive catch by Robinson. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 3, 2022

Tutu Atwell catches 50-yard bomb from John Wolford

Story continues

Is a Tutu Atwell breakout coming this year? He impressed his coaches and teammates in OTAs this spring, and that seems to have carried over to training camp where he’s had the ball in his hands a bunch, according to media members in attendance.

On Wednesday, he hauled in a 50-yard touchdown pass from Wolford during team drills, using his speed to make a big play.

John Wolford deep touchdown pass (looked like from 50-yard line) to Tutu Atwell in 11-on-11. Lots of “oohs” from the crowd. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 3, 2022

Nick Scott flashing at safety

Scott is going to be a player to watch all summer and into the regular season because if he picks up where he left off in the playoffs, he’s going to be a valuable defender for the Rams. He brings better coverage skills and range than Taylor Rapp, which could lead to Scott starting next to Jordan Fuller come Week 1.

He made a nice play over the middle against the backup offense on Wednesday, picking off Bryce Perkins.

Great play on the ball by Nick Scott picking off Bryce Perkins pass over middle intended for Brandon Powell — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 3, 2022

1

1

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire