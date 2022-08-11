Notes from Day 2 of Dolphins-Buccaneers joint practices

After a successful, entertaining joint practice session on Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field again on Thursday at the AdventHealth Training Center to delight Buccaneers Season Pass members as well as members of both the local and national media.

Miami’s head coach Mike McDaniel, like many other coaches, appears to be using these practices as the real test against another team rather than have everyone play and go 100% in the preseason games, as during his media availability he spoke about the possibility of Tua Tagovailoa and other veterans not participating.

That’s what makes these joint practices all the more exciting. Here’s what we learned from the Dolphins’ second joint session of the week.

Player Participation

For the Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead was once again not practicing. Cornerback Byron Jones remains on PUP, so he wasn’t on the field either.

Defensive back Sheldrick Redwine and fullback John Lovett were without pads, but they were in attendance.

For Tampa Bay, they were without wide receiver Russell Gage, who left practice on Wednesday, as well as quarterback Tom Brady.

Tom Brady has the day off. No sign of Russell Gage, who left practice early yesterday after suffering an apparent leg injury. Coach Bowles didn’t have details after practice so we’ll see what the update is today. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 11, 2022

Don’t see Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead. DB Sheldrick Redwine and FB John Lovett are in jerseys again but not pads. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 11, 2022

Solomon Kindley struggled

According to those in attendance, Kindley wasn’t able to do much against Tampa Bay’s stout defensive linemen. The former fourth-round pick might be coming to the end of his time in Miami if he can’t prove that he’s one of the better depth options. It wouldn’t be too surprising to see him get moved for a conditional pick if this trend doesn’t change.

Story continues

Robert Hunt did some good things. Less so for Solomon Kindley. https://t.co/zSUsiwxGwE — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 11, 2022

Watching O-line vs D-line drills and everyone but Solomon Kindley is going well, to go. Have a feeling Kindley’s days are numbered if they are evaluating based on performance. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 11, 2022

Jaylen Waddle killed 1-on-1 drills

The second-year wideout showed why he was able to break the rookie reception record last season during Thursday’s session. His footwork and release allowed him to dominate the 1-on-1 drills, creating separation against Tampa Bay’s cornerbacks with ease.

Every rep from Jaylen Waddle in that period resulted in a catch and the DB just stopping as Waddle finished it running into the end zone. Could not cover him — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2022

Here’s Jaylen Waddle catching short pass with Carlton Davis in coverage. pic.twitter.com/YxEKZGHIqo — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 11, 2022

Two-minute drill ending poor again

On Wednesday, Miami’s field goal unit couldn’t get out on the field fast enough during their two-minute drill to attempt a kick. Then, on Thursday, after having some success on the drive, Tagovailoa was sacked, and the period was over. Between false starts and failed blocks, there needs to be better execution.

Dolphins 2 min offense: Tua to Waddle for 12

Tua to Cracraft for 5

Timeout

Tua

False start

Tua steps up and fires a strike to Cedrick Wilson for 20

1st and goal coming — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2022

Mike Gesicki can’t find a block and Bucs linebacker gets an easy Tua sack. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 11, 2022

Sloppy end to 2-minute drill for Dolphins O. False start by Waddle and another lineman. Then two straight sacks by Shaq Barrett working on Larnel Coleman. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 11, 2022

Skylar Thompson got some extended work

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took a back seat while rookie seventh-round selection Skylar Thompson led the unit during team drills, and he made a number of big plays, including hitting tight end Tanner Conner for a 40-yard touchdown and a shorter touchdown to Trent Sherfield.

I charted at least four touchdown passes today for Tua vs the Bucs — he was dialed in all day. Threw with anticipation and into tight windows. Skylar Thompson also lit it up during team drills — at least 3 TD passes — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 11, 2022

Thompson slides away from pressure and fires a strike to Tanner Connor. Mosty Tua and Skylar today and both looking sharp — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2022

Teddy Bridgewater is seemingly sitting out 11-on-11s today. Skylar Thompson is cooking. pic.twitter.com/2nlqeVPwQt — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 11, 2022

Real good start to practice for Skylar Thompson. Finds Trent Sherfield for a 10-yd TD rolling to his right. Second TD of the morning. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 11, 2022

QB1 had a fairly productive day

LOOK AT THIS BALL FROM UNO!! S/O @TDPhinsTalk for the coverage pic.twitter.com/qhbcxflflW — Smoke (@nickysmokess) August 11, 2022

Tua is absolutely slinging it out here. #Dolphins offense is firing on all cylinders in this period. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 11, 2022

1

1

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire