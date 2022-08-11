Notes from Day 2 of Dolphins-Buccaneers joint practices

Mike Masala
·4 min read
After a successful, entertaining joint practice session on Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field again on Thursday at the AdventHealth Training Center to delight Buccaneers Season Pass members as well as members of both the local and national media.

Miami’s head coach Mike McDaniel, like many other coaches, appears to be using these practices as the real test against another team rather than have everyone play and go 100% in the preseason games, as during his media availability he spoke about the possibility of Tua Tagovailoa and other veterans not participating.

That’s what makes these joint practices all the more exciting. Here’s what we learned from the Dolphins’ second joint session of the week.

Player Participation

For the Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead was once again not practicing. Cornerback Byron Jones remains on PUP, so he wasn’t on the field either.

Defensive back Sheldrick Redwine and fullback John Lovett were without pads, but they were in attendance.

For Tampa Bay, they were without wide receiver Russell Gage, who left practice on Wednesday, as well as quarterback Tom Brady.

Solomon Kindley struggled

According to those in attendance, Kindley wasn’t able to do much against Tampa Bay’s stout defensive linemen. The former fourth-round pick might be coming to the end of his time in Miami if he can’t prove that he’s one of the better depth options. It wouldn’t be too surprising to see him get moved for a conditional pick if this trend doesn’t change.

Jaylen Waddle killed 1-on-1 drills

The second-year wideout showed why he was able to break the rookie reception record last season during Thursday’s session. His footwork and release allowed him to dominate the 1-on-1 drills, creating separation against Tampa Bay’s cornerbacks with ease.

Two-minute drill ending poor again

On Wednesday, Miami’s field goal unit couldn’t get out on the field fast enough during their two-minute drill to attempt a kick. Then, on Thursday, after having some success on the drive, Tagovailoa was sacked, and the period was over. Between false starts and failed blocks, there needs to be better execution.

Skylar Thompson got some extended work

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took a back seat while rookie seventh-round selection Skylar Thompson led the unit during team drills, and he made a number of big plays, including hitting tight end Tanner Conner for a 40-yard touchdown and a shorter touchdown to Trent Sherfield.

QB1 had a fairly productive day

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire

