Notes from Day 2 of Dolphins’ 2023 OTAs

After free agency, the NFL draft and rookie minicamp, the Miami Dolphins, along with their 31 counterparts, have flipped the calendar to their organized team activities.

Miami began hosting their OTAs, which are voluntarily attended by players, on Monday, but Tuesday was the first day that the session was open for media viewing.

Let’s take some time to look quickly at what happen during the second day of Dolphins’ OTAs at their Baptist Health Training Complex.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Practice player of the day

While no one was able to witness Monday’s work, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle rocked the orange jersey, recognizing his work earlier in the offseason, on the first day. On Tuesday it was donned by linebacker Duke Riley.

Attendance

Advertisement

The following players weren’t spotted during the voluntary session:

Nik Needham and Brandon Jones, both returning from season-ending injuries last season, were present but wre working off to the side.

Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Zach Sieler, Connor Williams not spotted at Miami Dolphins voluntary open organized activity practice 1 on Tuesday. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) May 23, 2023

A few impressive defensive moments

It’s a common theme that defenses show up and show out early in offseason working.

Advertisement

Without Williams and Armstead, two of Miami’s starters up front, the defense was disruptive, even forcing a turnover off of new quarterback Mike White.

Jevon Holland intercepted Mike White at Miami Dolphins open OTA 1 on Tuesday. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) May 23, 2023

Notable from Fins OTA today: Achane, Berrios, Cedrick Wilson impressed …. Holland picked Mike White… DL got lot of pressure — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire