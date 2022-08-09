Notes from Day 14 of Rams training camp: Jalen Ramsey pulls in 2 INTs

The final open practice of training camp is in the books. The Rams have one more day of camp on Wednesday, but that one is no longer open to fans. So Tuesday was the last time fans got to see their favorite players up close in practice this year.

It was a full day of practice with players wearing pads and competing in team drills, Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford included. And for the 40th day in a row, Tutu Atwell made a big play.

OK, so 40 is a slight exaggeration, but the second-year receiver just keeps showing up.

Jalen Ramsey takes part in 11-on-11s, doesn’t miss a beat

Ramsey continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery, and on Tuesday, he took another positive step. He participated in 11-on-11 drills for the first time of training camp, progressing from doing mostly individual work.

Sean McVay said Monday that the team has to keep him in check a little bit to ensure he doesn’t push himself too hard, but that’s a good problem to have.

Jalen Ramsey participating in 11 on 11 drills #Rams — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) August 9, 2022

He picked off one of John Wolford’s passes in the end zone on a ball intended for Cooper Kupp, and then proceeded to punt it in celebration.

Jalen Ramsey gets in front of Cooper Kupp for an end-zone INT and then unleashes a celebratory punt LOL pic.twitter.com/CQvSeXt0nt — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 9, 2022

He also came down with another interception on a high pass, his second pick of the day.

Pick No. 2 of the day for CINCO!@jalenramsey patrollin' the secondary. 😤 pic.twitter.com/DsIbuMb4Ph — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 9, 2022

Ramsey isn’t all the way back yet, but he looks pretty close.

Story continues

Matthew Stafford back throwing in team drills

Stafford got the day off from throwing Monday, which McVay said was all part of the plan. That gave him two days in a row to rest his elbow after the team didn’t practice on Sunday.

He was not only throwing in individual drills Tuesday, but also in 11-on-11 sessions, too. He even took a deep shot to Ben Skowronek, showing off his arm strength.

Stafford just took a deep shot to Skowronek in team drills. Incomplete but a good sign for his elbow https://t.co/GRgu4xjnUm — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) August 9, 2022

Atwell catches another deep TD pass

Another day, another touchdown grab from the rising Atwell. This one was from John Wolford after Atwell got behind the defense, beating Robert Rochell and Russ Yeast over the top.

New day, same story at Rams training camp: Tutu Atwell gets behind the D and makes a TD catch pic.twitter.com/ob053CnIXS — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 9, 2022

Kyren Williams working in the return game

Williams broke his foot in OTAs but was activated from the PUP list this week. He’s on track to be ready for Week 1 and he could contribute as more than just a running back.

Joe DeCamillis indicated previously that Williams would get opportunities to return kickoffs, and he was working in that department during Tuesday’s practice.

Allen Robinson keeps living up to the hype

Robinson is going to play a huge role in the Rams offense this season, especially if he keeps making highlight-reel plays in games the way he has in practice.

Once again, he made a spectacular one-handed catch during team drills, and Derion Kendrick was in coverage on this one – though it sounds like he was in good position.

Robinson has stood out throughout the summer, trending positively as Week 1 approaches.

It was a one-handed grab by Robinson. My word https://t.co/us346KAl9f — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 9, 2022

Russ Yeast flashes with pick-six

Rookie safety Russ Yeast flashed in practice Tuesday by notching a pick-six while in coverage against Brandon Powell. Yeast will likely be competing for one of the final roster spots, so it’s good to see him stand out with a play like this one.

Rookie S Russ Yeast comes up with a nice pick-6 in coverage vs Brandon Powell to end a team portion of practice. Been noticing Yeast more as camp goes on. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 9, 2022

1

1

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire