Notes from Day 14 of Dolphins’ training camp

The Miami Dolphins got back on the practice field of the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday for the first time since their preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

After Miami’s solo practice session, they’ll play host to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of joint practices that will be attended by fans before the two teams meet for their final preseason matchups.

Here’s what happened during Tuesday’s practice.

Player Participation

According to those in attendance, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, left tackle Terron Armstead and offensive tackle Greg Little all returned to practice on Tuesday.

Armstead didn’t fully participate in team drills, and Waddle sat them out.

Running back Sony Michel, cornerback Keion Crossen, defensive back Eric Rowe and linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel, Brennan Scarlett and Calvin Munson didn’t take part in the session.

The QB was hitting deep shots.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported that Tua Tagovailoa completed multiple deep passes to wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Mike Gesicki. Jackson also noted that the connection to Gesicki was over safety Jevon Holland, who has been battling with Tagovailoa all summer.

FB Alec Ingold is on his way back

Prior to practice, Mike McDaniel made it known that Ingold is expected to see the field on Saturday for their game against the Eagles. He was back practicing in full on Tuesday, according to Jackson. With John Lovett being placed on injured reserve, Miami would’ve been without any fullbacks.

