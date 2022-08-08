Notes from Day 13 of Rams training camp: Tutu Atwell keeps shining

Cameron DaSilva
·4 min read
It’s the beginning of the end of training camp for the Rams, with Monday marking the first practice of the final week at UC Irvine. They’ll practice again on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Tuesday’s session will be the last one open to fans.

It was a padded practice on Monday after the team got a day off on Sunday, working to wrap up camp before heading back to Thousand Oaks later this week. Here’s a recap of what took place in practice, led by Atwell’s continued ascent.

Tutu Atwell just keeps making plays

Atwell has been one of the biggest bright spots of training camp, which is exactly the type of summer he needed to have – especially with Van Jefferson undergoing knee surgery.

Everyone knows about Atwell’s speed, but where he’s really improved is in the strength of his hands when catching the ball. Just take a look at this catch as he snatched the pass out of the air.

It sounds like Atwell made a couple of excellent catches in team drills, too, specifically on one pass that was underthrown by Bryce Perkins. He came back to make the catch over two defenders, something you don’t expect a smaller receiver to do.

Kyren Williams is back

The Rams activated Williams from the PUP list on Monday and he was back at practice right away. He went through individual drills as he continues to recover from a broken foot suffered in OTAs this spring.

He’ll get some opportunities to back up Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. this season, particularly on passing downs.

Allen Robinson and Derion Kendrick continue to battle

With Jalen Ramsey being limited due to his shoulder surgery, Kendrick has gotten a ton of chances to cover Robinson – both in individual drills and team settings.

On Monday, Robinson made a contested catch along the sideline with Kendrick right there in coverage. Kendrick has gotten the better of Robinson a few times in camp, but Robinson has had his share of wins, too.

Jordan Fuller on the comeback trail

Fuller is still working his way back from offseason ankle surgery, and the road hasn’t been the easiest, as he detailed in behind-the-scenes video. He’s still expected to be on the field for Week 1 and he’s already getting plenty of work in with the defense.

He picked off Perkins in practice Monday, doing what he does best at safety.

Stafford vs. Kupp

It wasn’t much of a matchup, and Stafford only half-tried to cover Kupp, but it’s not often you see a quarterback line up across from his top receiver in practice.

Stafford was more of a stand-in than anything on this funny rep.

Stafford gets another day off

Stafford got the day off from throwing during team drills again, which Sean McVay said was part of the plan. That doesn’t mean there was a setback or anything of that nature with his elbow, the team is just managing his workload so he doesn’t put too much strain on his arm.

Leonard Floyd dealing with "lower-half" injury

Floyd missed practice on Monday with an injury to his “lower half.” The Rams are being cautious with their top edge rusher, so he was held out of drills as a precaution.

McVay said the Rams are “just being smart with him.”

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

