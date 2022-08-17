Notes from Day 12 of Dolphins’ training camp

The Miami Dolphins have returned to the Baptist Health Training Complex across from Hard Rock Stadium, and on Wednesday, they held their second training camp session of the week.

With head coach Mike McDaniel not ready to make any claims on which veterans are going to be playing this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, these practices will be extremely important for the evaluation process.

Here’s what we learned from the team’s Wednesday practice.

Orange jersey update

Tight end Durham Smythe donned the orange jersey during Wednesday’s session, as he was recognized as the Dolphins’ “Practice Player of the Day.” He was able to pick which songs went on the playlists, and he likely got some input from his best friend on the team, Mike Gesicki.

Your Daily Orange Jersey Alert ➡️ Durham! 🍊 pic.twitter.com/PLRgAb3l9h — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 17, 2022

Durham Smythe has the orange jersey and the AUX for the Dolphins today. Starts off with Still Not A Player by Big Pun, then back to back Kanye West — Good Life and All Falls Down pic.twitter.com/f0RBr32LSI — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 17, 2022

Player participation

Cornerback Byron Jones is still on the PUP list after offseason surgery, although McDaniel did say, on Tuesday, that he’s doing work to get back.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported that defensive back Eric Rowe also wasn’t at practice for undisclosed reasons.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, offensive tackle Greg Little, fullback John Lovett and linebacker Brennan Scarlett were present but didn’t participate. All of these players also missed Tuesday, but in the case of Waddle, McDaniel said that they’re just being extra cautious.

Running back Raheem Mostert also didn’t participate, but he was in attendance.

Left tackle Terron Armstead didn’t take part in team drills.

Thread from Dolphins practice: Didn’t see CB Byron Jones (PUP) Jaylen Waddle, Greg Little, John Lovett, Brennan Scarlett, Raheem Mostert were seen w/ their jerseys but no pads. Didn’t practice. No Terron Armstead in team drills. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 17, 2022

Jevon Holland's stock continues to go up

Miami’s second-year safety continues to put together great days of practice. On Wednesday, he reportedly intercepted Tagovailoa twice, including one returned for a touchdown, and had another pass break-up against Tyreek Hill.

On a day when his agent just got a huge deal for Derwin James, Holland impressed once again.

Jevon Holland had an unreal day, two picks – one for a 50-yard TD return and another in the end zone matched up with Gesicki. Later, he ranges over and swatted away what would’ve been a huge bomb to Tyreek. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 17, 2022

Lynn Bowden Jr. is pushing Preston Williams down the depth chart

Bowden had an impressive showing in the preseason opener, as he brought in three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown while also displaying his return ability.

On Wednesday, he had multiple receptions, including a couple that went for big gains because of his ability to get yards after the catch, according to Jackson.

On the other end of the spectrum, Williams had a big drop over the middle.

With Bowden, Erik Ezukanma and Trent Sherfield, shining in recent weeks, the end of Williams’ time in Miami could be coming sooner rather than later.

Notable guests

The Dolphins’ had a few visitors at practice, including Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, influencer/boxer Jake Paul and former NFL general manager Rick Spielman.

Paul was involved with the launch of Hill’s fashion brand this past weekend.

Among the guests at Dolphins practice today: Erik Spoelstra, Rick Spielman and Jake Paul. I’m here too, FYI. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 17, 2022

