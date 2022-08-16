Notes from Day 11 of Dolphins’ training camp

Mike Masala
·3 min read
After two training camp sessions and a preseason game competing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Miami Dolphins returned to Miami Gardens for normal practices at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday.

Mike McDaniel’s team has made seven roster moves in the last 24 hours, as they signed cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Niles Scott on Monday before making moves to get down to 85 players on Tuesday morning.

As the Dolphins prepare for this week’s preseason matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, here’s what was seen from the first practice of the week.

Orange jersey update

Wide receiver Trent Sherfield got his first chance to wear the orange jersey at practice for being the “Practice Player of the Day.” With that recognition, he was able to make the music selections for Tuesday’s training camp session.

Player participation

Cornerback Byron Jones didn’t practice, as he remains on PUP.

Fullback John Lovett, offensive tackle Greg Little and linebacker Brennan Scarlett were not at practice. Little and Lovett had been dealing with injuries last week. Scarlett’s reason for absence is undisclosed.

According to The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad, fullback Alec Ingold shed his red-non contact jersey.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was at the session, but didn’t participate.

Quarterback struggles

According to those that were in attendance, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a tough time on Tuesday. He was intercepted three times during the session, twice by safety Brandon Jones and once by cornerback Nik Needham.

Tagovailoa wasn’t the only signal-caller who struggled, as Teddy Bridgewater was intercepted by cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, and Skylar Thompson was picked off by defensive backs Elijah Campbell and Quincy Wilson.

Mackensie Alexander has a jersey number

Alexander was present for Dolphins practice, and he seems to have taken Tino Ellis’ jersey number – No. 34. Ellis was waived/injured on Tuesday, so if he clears waivers, he will revert back to Miami’s injured reserve.

Sherfield shined in orange

While already being recognized for his play in the most recent practice, Sherfield apparently had the best day of the wideouts, scoring at least three touchdowns during a session that the defense won.

With the depth wide receiver battle continuing to be a tough competition, Sherfield will need to continue putting these solid performances together if he wants to earn a spot on the final roster come September.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire

