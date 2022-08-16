Notes from Day 11 of Dolphins’ training camp

After two training camp sessions and a preseason game competing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Miami Dolphins returned to Miami Gardens for normal practices at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday.

Mike McDaniel’s team has made seven roster moves in the last 24 hours, as they signed cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Niles Scott on Monday before making moves to get down to 85 players on Tuesday morning.

As the Dolphins prepare for this week’s preseason matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, here’s what was seen from the first practice of the week.

Orange jersey update

Wide receiver Trent Sherfield got his first chance to wear the orange jersey at practice for being the “Practice Player of the Day.” With that recognition, he was able to make the music selections for Tuesday’s training camp session.

Player participation

Cornerback Byron Jones didn’t practice, as he remains on PUP.

Fullback John Lovett, offensive tackle Greg Little and linebacker Brennan Scarlett were not at practice. Little and Lovett had been dealing with injuries last week. Scarlett’s reason for absence is undisclosed.

According to The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad, fullback Alec Ingold shed his red-non contact jersey.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was at the session, but didn’t participate.

Didn’t see the following players at Dolphins practice: — John Lovett

— Greg Little

— Brennan Scarlett

— Byron Jones (PUP) Jaylen Waddle was wearing his jersey but didn’t participate. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 16, 2022

Quarterback struggles

According to those that were in attendance, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a tough time on Tuesday. He was intercepted three times during the session, twice by safety Brandon Jones and once by cornerback Nik Needham.

Tagovailoa wasn’t the only signal-caller who struggled, as Teddy Bridgewater was intercepted by cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, and Skylar Thompson was picked off by defensive backs Elijah Campbell and Quincy Wilson.

Tua Tagovailoa intercepted three times in today’s practice — by Brandon Jones twice, once in end zone, another by Nik Needham. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 16, 2022

Dolphins QBs combined for six INTs: Teddy Bridgewater was intercepted by Noah Igbinoghene, a shoestring grab in red-zone drills. Skylar Thompson by Elijah Campbell and birthday boy Quincy Wilson. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 16, 2022

Mackensie Alexander has a jersey number

Alexander was present for Dolphins practice, and he seems to have taken Tino Ellis’ jersey number – No. 34. Ellis was waived/injured on Tuesday, so if he clears waivers, he will revert back to Miami’s injured reserve.

Mackensie Alexander is wearing No. 34 at his first Dolphins practice. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 16, 2022

Sherfield shined in orange

While already being recognized for his play in the most recent practice, Sherfield apparently had the best day of the wideouts, scoring at least three touchdowns during a session that the defense won.

With the depth wide receiver battle continuing to be a tough competition, Sherfield will need to continue putting these solid performances together if he wants to earn a spot on the final roster come September.

Big day for Dolphins WR Trent Sherfield, who wore the orange jersey and had at least three TDs in team drills. Seems like a lock to make the team based off his special teams contribution and could be WR4. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 16, 2022

