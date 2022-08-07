Notes from Day 10 of Dolphins training camp

The Miami Dolphins took the field on Sunday for their last public practice at Baptist Health Training Complex for a while, as this upcoming week will consist of private sessions and joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sunday’s practice was led off by undrafted rookie linebacker Deandre Johnson hyping up the fans in attendance with Dolphins mascot T.D. Fans were lucky to see another exciting day from Mike McDaniel’s team.

Here’s what we learned from Miami’s tenth day of training camp.

Practice player of the day

Cornerback Xavien Howard got a chance to wear the orange practice jersey for the first time throughout minicamps, OTAs or training camp. The recognition may have been aided by Tyreek Hill’s comments after Saturday’s practice about Howard locking the wideout down in practice.

Player participation

There are a number of players dealing with various levels of injuries that still aren’t participating in practice. This list includes cornerback Byron Jones (PUP), center Michael Deiter, fullback John Lovett, defensive back Eliah Campbell, punter Thomas Morstead and safeties Clayton Fejedelem and Sheldrick Redwine.

Left tackle Terron Armstead was also not participating for rest purposes, as the team continues to be cautious with his recovery.

Don’t see the following players at practice: — Terron Armstead

— Michael Deiter (foot)

— John Lovett

— Sheldrick Redwine

— Elijah Campbell

— Clayton Fejedelem

— Byron Jones (PUP) — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 7, 2022

Linebacker Elandon Roberts was also not practicing, according to the Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly.

Story continues

The quarterback was hitting deep balls early

Wide receivers and cornerbacks going one-on-one will always be one of the most entertaining periods to watch, and early on Sunday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a couple of deep shots to some of his top wideouts that ended in touchdowns.

Fans roar as Tua strikes with Tyreek Hill on a 40-yard touchdown against Igbinoghene in 1-on-1 drill #FinsUp — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 7, 2022

This one was actually vs. Trill Williams https://t.co/TI6h0GneVJ — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 7, 2022

Tagovailoa was then able to show off a bit in 11-on-11s, while some said the play was ruled out of bounds, the throw was apparently something to see.

Tua just uncorked a 45-50 yard bomb to Tyreek — dropped it in the bucket between two defenders down the sideline. I honestly thought he overthrew it, but that is the power of Tyreek Hill. Crowd immediately starts chanting “Tua! Tua!” — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 7, 2022

UDFA safety makes an impact again

On Saturday, undrafted rookie safety Verone McKinley III intercepted Skylar Thompson for the first camp interception for either player. McKinley followed that up on Sunday by intercepting Thompson again, this time making tipping it to himself, thrilling those who were in attendance.

What a pick from Verone McKinley! Skylar Thompson throws deep to Jaylen Waddle. McKinley tipped it up to himself to come up with it. McKinley's Oregon teammate, Jevon Holland, enthusiastically greets him on his way back to sideline. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 7, 2022

Jason Sanders hit four of his five attempts

Sanders is good on 4 of 5 kicks — the miss from 42: Good from 30, 36, 50 and 55 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 7, 2022

Snapping problems persist

While starting center Connor Williams has been getting a lot of the attention at the positon, Miami also has Cole Banwart and Adam Pankey getting opportunities there as well. Williams has struggled to consistently get the ball with the right height and speed, but it was Pankey who botched two snaps with Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday.

Pair of bad QB/C exchanges with Pankey and Bridgewater today. Haven’t seen any real issues with Connor Williams — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 7, 2022

With Deiter sidelined due to his foot injury, Miami is going to need to get this straightened out with all of their options because it can’t be a problem when they start playing games.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire