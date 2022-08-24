Notes from Day 1 of Dolphins-Eagles joint practices

While the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles will meet on Saturday night for their preseason finales at Hard Rock Stadium, the teams met for their first of two joint practices at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday.

Miami, led by Mike McDaniel, and Philadelphia, led by Nick Sirianni, seem to be heading in the same direction, as their quarterbacks are both heading into their third seasons and have been given more weapons to figure out whether or not they’re the right guys for the job.

Here’s what we learned from the first joint practice between the two teams.

Orange jersey update

On Wednesday, outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips donned the orange jersey for the second time during camp, as he was actually the first player to receive the honor on the first day of OTAs.

Player participation

Cornerback Byron Jones remains out due, as he remains on the PUP list.

Cornerback Keion Crossen, tight end Tanner Conner and linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel, Brennan Scarlett and Calvin Munson were all absent.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was at practice but didn’t participate in drills.

Cornerback Xavien Howard didn’t take part in team drills.

Small WWE fight broke out

According to those in attendance, there was a small scuffle that broke out after guard Landon Dickerson got Phillips with an unnecessary, late block.

And we have our first fight. Eagles offense vs. Dolphins defense. Landon Dickerson with an unnecessary WWE move on Jaelan Phillips got it started. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 24, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa-Tyreek Hill connection was working

By all accounts, Hill had another great day of practice, as he was carving up the Eagles’ secondary. His ability allowed Tua Tagovailoa to flourish, as he had one of his better practices of the summer.

Tua to Hill for 29 yards. Third chunk play between those two. Very good day for Tua thus far — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 24, 2022

Here’s Tyreek Hill beating Darius Slay on the first play of Dolphins-Eagles one-on-ones (pass from Tua). pic.twitter.com/cSo9xzgBGJ — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) August 24, 2022

Another Tua to Tyreek completion on deep out. He’s finding him plenty. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 24, 2022

Two players left practice, one returned

Tight end Mike Gesicki, who has been at the center of trade speculation, went down with an apparent upper-body injury in 11-on-11s. However, after working with trainers, he returned to practice.

Cornerback Nik Needham, who was hurt in the first quarter of the game against the Raiders, left the practice field a little early with a trainer and didn’t return.

Dolphins CB Nik Needham is walking back inside the team’s practice facility. Not sure what happened. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 24, 2022

