Notes from Day 1 of Dolphins-Buccaneers joint practices

The Miami Dolphins are participating in joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the AdventHealth Training Center this week after heading down on Monday and doing some team bonding.

The two teams will face each other on Saturday for a preseason matchup that will not feature quarterback Tom Brady, so this will be a great opportunity for Miami to see how their team stacks up against some of the top competition in the NFL.

Here’s what we learned from the first day of joint practices with the Buccaneers.

Player Participation

Center Michael Deiter was back at practice after dealing with a foot injury. Defensive backs Clayton Fejedelem and Elijah Campbell also returned.

Safety Sheldrick Redwine, once again, didn’t participate.

Dolphins OL Michael Deiter is back at practice after missing the last week w/ a foot injury — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 10, 2022

Elijah Campbell is back, too. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 10, 2022

DB Sheldrick Redwine is in a jersey but no pads. He remains sidelined. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 10, 2022

Keion Crossen continues to impress

When the Dolphins released their first depth chart of the preseason, there was some surprise that Crossen was as high as he was. Without Byron Jones, who’s currently on PUP, Crossen was listed as the third cornerback, ahead of Noah Igbinoghene and Trill Williams.

According to those in attendance for this first joint practice, Crossen showed exactly why that was.

Keion Crossen is balling today. I’ve seen him with hands of footballs twice, nearly picked the second — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 10, 2022

Keion Crossen has another play on the football, this time saving a TD with a breakup — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 10, 2022

Didn't look like reps against Miami helped Noah Igbinoghene

With Jones out, there was some hope that Igbinoghene getting more opportunities against Miami’s better receivers would help prepare for other offenses. It doesn’t appear that’s been the case through one session, as he was beaten quite a few times, including one for the final play defensive play of two-minute.

Video: Nice move by Jaelon Darden to get past Dolphins’ Noah Igbinoghene for a deep touchdown. pic.twitter.com/vynPuYZS5R — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 10, 2022

Second and 10 and 44 with 22 second left: Noah gets beat for a deep comeback by Deven Thompkins. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 10, 2022

Noah Igbinoghene has had some tough plays out here vs. Bucs today #MIAvsTB — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 10, 2022

Defense was getting to Brady

The Dolphins’ strong suit should be their defense, as they were one of the best units in the league over the second half of 2021 and didn’t lose any key contributors this offseason. In this practice, the pressure was getting to Brady, and it was affecting his body language and attitude.

Going up against Tampa Bay’s backup center, Robert Hainey, who was also carted off at the end of the session, Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler made their presence known.

Sieler swats Brady’s first pass in the hurry up, then gets in for a would be sack. Brady winds up completing a short pass, but Sieler did a fly by — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 10, 2022

Pocket collapses on Brady and Ryan Sieler starts talking sh!t to Bucs line and flexing. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 10, 2022

Another Wilkins stop – he’s been dominant getting off blocks and making plays — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 10, 2022

Different location, same story: Wilkins with a TFL — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 10, 2022

Tampa Bay just got called for an offensive pass interference. Brady’s frustration level seems to be growing. Dolphins blitzes seem to be bothering Bucs. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 10, 2022

Quarterback peformances

Eyes are always on Tua Tagovailoa, and according to those in attendance today, Tagovailoa wasn’t shooting deep as much as he had against his own defense, but he still looked decent.

Teddy Bridgewater was intercepted twice. Both times Bridgewater was targeting Preston Williams, and one of them was even tipped by the wide receiver.

Dolphins did not push the ball down field as frequently as they’ve been doing this summer, but Tua took his fair share of shots. Tyreek Hill got open at will all day Miami’s run game struggled, predictably, against a stout Tampa run defense https://t.co/4sGbifF1QS — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 10, 2022

Teddy Bridgewater intercepted by Devin White — threw it too high for Preston Williams and White reeled it in off the tip — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 10, 2022

Miami Norland over Miami Northwestern as Teddy Bridgewater intercepted by Carlton Davis at Dolphins-Bucs joint practice. Preston Williams intended receiver. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 10, 2022

