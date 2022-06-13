Notes from Day 1 of Broncos mandatory minicamp

After wrapping up organized team activities last week, the Denver Broncos are holding a three-day mandatory minicamp this week before a summer break. Here are four quick notes from Day 1 of practice.

Melvin Gordon's back in the building

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

After skipping most of the team’s voluntary OTAs, veteran running back Melvin Gordon was back at the facility for the start of mandatory minicamp Monday.

Gordon has totaled 2,275 yards from scrimmage and has scored 20 touchdowns over the last two seasons (31 games) in Denver.

Jerry Jeudy's still sidelined

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Jeudy exited an OTA practice last week with what he described as a groin injury. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett later said the team was just being cautious with the receiver. Jeudy was held out again Monday and it wouldn’t be surprising if the team lets him rest until training camp begins in late July.

Elsewhere on the injury front, wide receiver Seth Williams and tight ends Greg Dulcich and Eric Tomlinson were also held out. Denver receiver Tyrie Cleveland also suffered an apparent injury on the last play of practice and was carted off the field.

“I hope it’s nothing serious,” Hackett said of Cleveland after practice.

5 players trying out for team

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos are trying out five players at minicamp this week, according to Aric DiLalla of the team’s official website.

The players trying out are kicker Elliott Fry, running back Max Borghi, cornerback Mykael Wright, tight end Garrett Walston and long snapper Daniel Cantrell. Denver’s 90-man offseason roster is full, so if the team signs any tryout players, they would have to make corresponding roster moves.

New ownership buzz

(AP Photo/Danny Johnston, file)

The Broncos will soon have new ownership, with Walmart heir Rob Walton set to buy the team for $4.65 billion. Walton’s daughter and son-in-law will be minority owners and businesswoman Mellody Hobson will join the group as well.

Hobson serves on the Chair of the Board of Starbucks and she’s married to George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars. Hackett joked after Monday’s practice that he’s excited about Walmart, Starbucks and Star Wars all being connected to the team.

More seriously, “they are absolutely fantastic people,” the coach said of the (pending) new ownership group.

Last week, Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles shared his excitement as well.

“It’s exciting times, not just for us players but for the whole city of Denver,” Bolles said. “There’s going to be change and the changes are going to be great — not just for us, but for the community.”

The Broncos are scheduled to practice again on Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, players will be off until late July.

