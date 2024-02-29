Notes: Dainja makes most of opportunity

Feb. 29—CHAMPAIGN — Dain Dainja was able to establish a rhythm on the court in Saturday's win against Iowa. Illinois coach Brad Underwood turned to the 6-foot-9 forward again Wednesday night at State Farm Center.

A little foul trouble for Coleman Hawkins opened the door for Dainja against Minnesota. The Brooklyn Park, Minn., native made sure the took full advantage. Dainja ultimately finished with 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting and six rebounds in 19 minutes on the court.

"For me, it's just staying ready," Dainja said. "I just try to do everything I can to help the team win whether that's rebounding, setting screens or rim running. I just try to do the little things to help us win."

Dainja has stayed ready despite a drop in playing time. He's playing less than half the minutes he did last season. But it's not like Underwood buried him on the bench for no reason. The way Illinois is playing this season has simply created fewer opportunities. At least up until Wednesday night in Big Ten play.

"We're a driving team," Underwood said. "We get to the foul line a lot. It has been somewhat challenging at times in terms of where to play him. He can score with his back to the basket, but as soon as he's on the block those driving lanes become a lot more clogged. It's why they don't do it in the NBA.

"But he's finding his spaces. He's a very good roller. He can play in the pocket and is getting really comfortable there and then in what we call the dunker spot around the baseline. All of us are getting pretty comfortable with that."

Dainja's presence on the court gives Illinois a different look. Particularly when he's paying with Hawkins.

"He comes in and gives us a spark off the bench and does a really good job of doing what he can do," Hawkins said. "Whenever he gets post touches, I feel like he's going to score every single time because he's really skilled and good at finishing around the rim."

***

Illinois and Minnesota combined to commit just nine turnovers Wednesday. Part of the reason both teams were nearly off the chart offensively. The Gophers' five turnovers were the fewest the Illini had forced this season, but Underwood isn't concerned with that number.

"I don't give two rips about turning people over," he said. "You find any team that turns people over, and I'll usually show you a bad team. I don't want to stay in rotation. I did that. I had top five teams in trying to force turnovers. The players are too good at this level. It's too challenging to try to win that way every single night. No, we're really good with where we're at."

The Illini's four turnovers were also a season low. The previous top mark came with just six turnovers each in road wins at Michigan and Ohio State. The secret to the Illini's ball security success?

"This is going to sound really bad; we don't pass," Underwood said. "A lot of teams have the mindset — and I had it for years — of get it to the third side. We do that, but the way we start a lot of offense is with the 'booty ball' or a little action. We're not creating those turnovers. We are very connected. We know where guys are at spacing wise. We have very good feel for that, and you are a little bit shocked when we turn it over."

Hawkins said Minnesota not shooting the gaps defensively kept the turnover total down. So did Marcus Domask having the ball in is hands the majority of the second half. His steady hand brought patience to the Illinois offense. The Illini didn't get "sped up."

"(Domask) was able to pick them apart when we went to our pistol action," Hawkins said. "He didn't really get sped up. A lot of times he made the right reads, kicking the ball out and spraying it out for threes. It was good to see him stay patient. He played extremely well in that second half. It was good to see him take over the game like that."

***

Cam Christie knocked down 4 of 6 three-pointers and had 17 points in the first half against Illinois. The former Rolling Meadows standout — and a 2023 News-Gazette All-State First Team selection — got exactly the kind of looks in the first 20 minutes that Underwood didn't want his team to give him.

"We let him come off ball screens clean in the first half," the Illinois coach said. "He made three or four in the first half off the bounce. You give Cam a breath of air like that with his high release and 6-6 frame that thing is a bucket. He's done that all year in this league."

Christie was still efficient from three-point range after halftime with two makes on three attempts, but he added just six points in the second half. Illinois switched Terrence Shannon Jr. and Justin Harmon on to Christie in the final 20 minutes.

"I thought we made his catches a lot harder," Hawkins said. "We extended his catches. We didn't make him comfortable in ball screens. Just being more physical and not necessarily letting him get a catch and not letting him come off those ball screens, I thought, was a big part of slowing him down in the second half."

Christie finished with 23 points. It was a new career high and also his second 20-point game this season but first since a late November win against New Orleans.

"Cam's really coming into his own," Johnson said. "He's a guy that loves the moment. We all have a ton of confidence in him, and I think his confidence has grown as the year's gone on. I think he's one of the better young players in this league for sure, and when he's getting to his spots I'm pretty comfortable with him shooting those shots."