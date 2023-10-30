Notes: Coleman Hawkins a difference maker in Illini win

Oct. 29—Sign up for our daily (and free) Illini basketball newsletter here

CHAMPAIGN — Kansas coach Bill Self identified Coleman Hawkins as the difference in Sunday's charity exhibition game at State Farm Center.

Hawkins wasn't Illinois' leading scorer. The veteran forward didn't have the most rebounds either. But it was what he did in ball screen actions — and how ill suited the Jayhawks were to stop him — that Self saw as a major factor in the Illini's 82-75 victory.

"I thought Hawkins had a terrific game and was a difference because he was the guy we couldn't match up with off ball screens," Self said.

Hawkins work in pick-and-pop actions saw him knock down all three of the first half three-pointers he attempted. The 6-foot-10 forward finished the game with 14 points on 4 of 11 shooting, including a 4 of 9 effort from three, to go with five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The shots Hawkins took are the ones his teammates want to see him keep taking.

"It's hard to help off him if he's shooting the ball like that and actually taking the shots," Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said. "I'm encouraging him to keep shooting it how he is."

***

Illinois made 11 of its 27 three-pointers in Sunday's charity exhibition win. Those 27 attempts accounted for nearly half of the Illini's total shot attempts, which would seem to run counter to what Brad Underwood discussed late last month. At that point, the Illinois coach expressed a desire to see three-pointers make up a smaller percentage of his team's total shots.

So has his thinking changed with his team showing more efficiency from the perimeter this month than last season?

"I want good shots," Underwood said. "What I don't want is what we did last year with 15 seconds on the shot clock or more and shoot a contested three. That's what I don't want. I like seeing the ball move and pop and it becoming, to be honest, a little more equal opportunity.

"It's OK to shoot a shot with under 10 on the shot clock if it's the best shot you can get. We had a couple possessions where our ball movement was just phenomenal, and it was the extra pass. Guys turned down really good shots to get a great shot. If that leads to a three, that leads to a three. I'm not going to tell them not to shoot it."

***

Shannon wasn't just Illinois' leading scorer Sunday with 28 points on 8 of 13 shooting, including five three-pointers. Like he did a week prior in the exhibition game against Ottawa (Kan.) — an NAIA program — the veteran guard set the tone with his energy and effort against the No. 1 team in the country.

It's a step forward, a sign of real growth, for Shannon as a leader. Something Underwood has witnessed throughout the spring and summer and into the run-up to the coming season.

"It's so hard to come in here year one and lead no matter how old you are," Underwood said. " You put him in the role of, 'OK, you're one of our dudes and you've got a bunch of young guys around you you don't know.' He's just so much more comfortable with his role as a leader and as an established guy.

"A year ago at this time, he didn't know he was going to be first team all-league. He was just going out trying to figure it out. He's so much better in practice now than he ever was last year at this time. That's contagious when one of your guys is first team all-league and an All-American and he's one of your hardest working guys in practice."

***

Illinois and Kansas always intended to play this month. The original plan was for another "secret" scrimmage after facing each other a year ago on the Lindenwood campus in St. Charles, Mo. The opportunity to turn it into a charity exhibition in support of the relief efforts following the devastating wildfires on Maui opened the door for Sunday's game in Champaign that drew a crowd of 12,592 to State Farm Center and raised approximately $1 million.

Self would like to see charity exhibitions become a yearly option. Both Illinois (against Eastern Illinois) and Kansas (against Missouri) last played in a charity exhibition in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston.

"As many things that are going on in our world right now — tragedies all around us — I hope this is something that is available to schools if they feel like they want to do something for others," Self said.

Underwood supports the idea of more charity exhibitions, too, but perhaps not at the expense of "secret" scrimmages.

"I love the cause," Underwood said. "I'm all about helping other people who need the help. ... There' tremendous value in it. There's no doubt. There's also a lot of value in those private scrimmages where you can literally stop things and coach them and deal with those moments as they occur.

"You don't want overkill. I think this is a cause that has just touched so many in basketball — especially at the Power Five level. So many teams have played over there. I love the 'secret' scrimmages because you can actually coach and stop things. You can play a little longer. You play different segments."

***

Sunday was Kansas' first exhibition game. The Jayhawks will also play Division II Fort Hays State (Kan.) on Wednesday in Lawrence, Kan. Facing Illinois gave Self his first real look at where his team currently stands.

"We've got a long ways to go," Self said. "We're not close. We haven't figured out who we're going to play yet. We've got little depth and a kid hurt (freshman wing Johnny Furphy). We knew that going in. We've got some issues where our margin for error isn't as high as what it's been maybe in some years past."

Self did like that his team was tested in situational basketball. It generated questions he needs answered like how the Jayhawks will guard ball screens, who will be a rim protector and when the time is right to push the ball in transition or slow it down.

There was one other aspect of Sunday's game Self thought would be beneficial for his team — or at least for preseason All-American Hunter Dickinson. The former Michigan center was boo'd every time he touched the ball.

"The fan interest when Hunter has the ball, I think that was great (Sunday) because I think that's going to happen other places, too," Self said. "He needs to feel that."