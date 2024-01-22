Notes: Alabama football's new transfer, Kalen DeBoer's scouting rep, and more | Goodbread

Nobody can say Germie Bernard won't get the full college experience.

Alabama football's latest incoming transfer, a wide receiver and the third player from Washington to follow coach Kalen DeBoer from Seattle to Tuscaloosa, will play in his third major conference in as many years this fall. He started in the Big Ten at Michigan State as a true freshman in 2022, followed by Pac-12 champion UW last year, and now enters the SEC.

If Bernard appears in every game for the Crimson Tide this fall, he'll have played in an incredible mix of 15 Power Five stadiums over three seasons: Arizona, Illinois, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Penn State, Southern Cal, Stanford, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin.

He played at Washington as a Spartan, and at Michigan State as a Husky. Throw in two CFP games, and he's gotten around like nobody else since 2022.

Bernard will benefit from a recent NCAA decision to suspend its multi-time transfer rule, which requires undergraduates to sit out a season after a second transfer. The rule is under legal challenge, and while the case plays out, the NCAA is granting immediate eligibility to second-time transfers like Bernard.

Former Washington freshman QB Austin Mack, as well as the Huskies' second-team All-Pac 12 center, Parker Brailsford, have transferred to Alabama as well. The three from UW join three others Alabama added before retired coach Nick Saban stepped down − former Texas A&M OT Naquil Betrand, former Aggies DE LT Overton, and former Southern Cal CB Domani Jackson − for a total of six incomers.

By contrast, UA has lost 28 players to the portal; 10 since the coaching change, and 18 prior to Saban's retirement.

Will Alabama still be a scout's paradise?

The reputation retired Alabama coach Nick Saban had with NFL scouts when it came to access to players and the UA football facility was sterling. And not every college coach is accommodating when it comes to that, because some consider scouting interest a distraction they'd rather their players avoid as long as possible. So how will new coach Kalen DeBoer handle scouting access? Scouts from two NFL teams, who declined to be identified due to club policy, tell me DeBoer is a scout-friendly coach as well, if not quite to the extent Saban was. And it would be short-sighted not to be, because interaction with scouts, while it might be an ego stroke, isn't a swaying factor for underclassmen.

Ryan Grubb's previous trip to Alabama

Ryan Grubb, who is expected to be named Alabama's offensive coordinator, has actually walked a Bryant-Denny Stadium sideline once before. No, he's never coached in the SEC, but Grubb coached the Fresno State offensive line that came to Alabama in 2017. And while UA won handily, 41-10, it's worth noting that a Crimson Tide defense that put placed all 11 starters into the NFL and averaged 7.2 tackles for loss per game only managed four of them against Grubb's line.

Portal projections

Thanks to the NCAA's 30-day transfer window for players who've lost their head coach, the only Power Five schools where players can currently leave are Alabama, Washington and Arizona. That could change if Michigan loses Jim Harbaugh to an NFL job in the coming days, but the rush to raid the Wolverines' talent wouldn't bear the fruit one might expect to fall from a national championship free. Between graduation and the NFL draft, Michigan has already lost 10 starters on offense and seven on defense, plus several key second-teamers. There's also speculation that offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore would be named Harbaugh's replacement, which would help hold the roster together.

