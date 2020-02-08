We still don't know exactly why Kristaps Porzingis is a Redskins fan, but we got confirmation that it's a real thing Friday night before the Wizards took on the Mavericks.

Porzingis, who plays basketball in Dallas and is originally from Latvia, found Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the crowd and took a picture with him before the game.

No big deal, just @dh_simba7 and noted Redskins fan Kristaps Porzingis getting a pic before the game. #HTTR #RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/zlPjMAI8qU — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) February 8, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Evidence of Porzingis' Redskins fandom first arose in a video with Mavs teammate Jalen Brunson. The 7-footer could be seen wearing a Redskins shirt, which is weird considering he plays in the same city the Cowboys do. Oh, and he was drafted by the Knicks too, in the city the Giants represent.

It makes absolutely no sense as to why Porzingis is a Redskins fan. It's not like they've been overly successful and he's jumped on the bandwagon. Being a Redskins fan isn't easy.

One thing is for certain, though. Somebody needs to figure this out because DC fans can't simply embrace a Dallas athlete without extreme vetting.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Noted Redskins fan Kristaps Porzingis meets QB Dwayne Haskins at Wizards vs. Mavericks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington