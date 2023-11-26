Notebook: Thoughts, notes from Michigan football’s win over Ohio State

Michigan football will finish its second straight regular season undefeated.

The Wolverines have topped Ohio State for the third consecutive year, meaning that Ohio State has still not won the rivalry this decade.

There were a number of large note to be gleemed from the matchup. Those can be found in a seperate article detailing exactly how Michigan looked against their arch rivals to the South. This article will instead focus on some smaller things that fans caught up in the adrenaline and stakes of The Game may have missed.

Tommy Doman is officially a guy. Not only has he landed punts inside the five in consecutive games, he actually showed some grit early in the game. Linebacker Jaydon Hood has gotten double-teamed on a kickoff and was getting pushed into the mud by some Buckeyes, and Doman ran right into the mix-up and helped out his buddy. Not often punters do that.

Mike Barrett is a program legend. Today he broke Hassan Haskins’s record for the most game appearances by a Wolverine in program history. All that production and heart from a guy ranked outside the top 750 prospects in his class.

Michigan had been saving up for this game, as they should. The offensive gameplan still had its slow moments but was largely the creative masterpiece needed to seal a huge win.

The Wolverines had some huge recruits in attendance. Michigan has been working hard on Bryce Underwood and Gatlin Bair, and both made it in despite thoughts that they would spurn the Michigan visit. It’s more than possible that Bair, a top-100 recruit, flips to the good guys.

Saturday’s win came at a tax. Michigan has been healthy all season but lost two key pieces for much of the contest with Will Johnson and Zak Zinter getting hurt. Sadly, it looks like Zinter is done for the season, but Johnson can likely make a comeback in the playoff.

Ohio State fumbled its recruiting priorities. They allegedly could have landed McCarthy but spurned him for McCord. Mistake. They did not offer Rod Moore, an in-state safety. Mistake. Actually, they passed up on most of Michigan’s roster, including many of its starters. Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire